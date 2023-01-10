Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fortinet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTNT   US34959E1091

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:54:29 2023-01-10 am EST
48.73 USD   -1.39%
11:44aFortinet : Understanding the MSSP Business and Vendor Relationship
PU
01/05Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Fortinet to $57 From $60, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01/05Safe-T Group Ltd. Stock Trades Bullish In 2023; Subsidiary Expansion And Record Earnings Power The Move ($SFET)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortinet : Understanding the MSSP Business and Vendor Relationship

01/10/2023 | 11:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) evaluate a cybersecurity vendor, they usually start by reviewing the technology offerings. The vendor's technologies often drive the MSSP's business model and ability to respond to client needs. Technology is the core concern for many MSSPs. However, focusing solely on technology ignores the other two parts of a robust cybersecurity program. The people that use technology need processes that streamline their daily tasks.

What is an MSSP business?

A Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offers security device management and continuous monitoring using a collection of technologies that enable them to provide:

Companies looking for a cost-effective way to enhance their security posture work with MSSPs to migrate some or all of their cybersecurity risk, and overcome the cybersecurity skills gap.

The Importance of the MSSP Business-Vendor Relationship

While many MSSPs focus on cybersecurity technology capabilities, they should remember that their customers come to them for services. Too often, MSSPs view their vendor relationship as a transactional agreement focused on products. However, when they incorporate cybersecurity vendor experience they can build a relationship that enables long-term business success.

MSSPs should treat conversations with their sales engineers the same way they would treat potential employees during a job interview. The sales engineers should be able to understand and articulate the MSSP's:

  • Business objectives: how their technologies enable the MSSP to meet long and short term business goals
  • Metrics their customers use: what the MSSP's ideal customer needs to understand security posture and maturity
  • Way the customer defines success: how customers determine whether the MSSP is helping them achieve their security goals

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 16:43:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORTINET, INC.
11:44aFortinet : Understanding the MSSP Business and Vendor Relationship
PU
01/05Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Fortinet to $57 From $60, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
01/05Safe-T Group Ltd. Stock Trades Bullish In 2023; Subsidiary Expansion And Record Earning..
AQ
01/04Fortinet : Why FortiClient Delivers Better ZTNA
PU
01/03Fortinet to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
01/03Fortinet to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
2022Fortinet Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wi..
GL
2022Fortinet Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wi..
GL
2022Fortinet Stock 'Attractive' in 2023, Morgan Stanely Says; Forecast Cut on Slowing Macro..
MT
2022Fortinet Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewall..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTINET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 430 M - -
Net income 2022 817 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 059 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 601 M 38 601 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,47x
EV / Sales 2023 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 12 091
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart FORTINET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortinet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 49,41 $
Average target price 65,86 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
William H. Neukom Lead Independent Director
Judith Sim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTINET, INC.1.06%38 601
ACCENTURE PLC2.59%172 391
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.94%147 926
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.89%129 787
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.54%99 355
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.57%75 268