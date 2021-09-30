Log in
    FTNT   US34959E1091

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
Fortinet : Wins the “Professional Certification Program of the Year ”Award for Third Year in a Row

09/30/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Working to Bridge the Cybersecurity Skills Gap

The Fortinet Certification program has expanded into a robust eight-level program, totaling over 400 hours of curriculum, consisting of cybersecurity fundamental education, technical product training, advanced solution-based training, and cybersecurity expert recognition. The program, supported by Fortinet's partner network, has issued over 700,000 NSE certifications to date.

In our continued efforts to help bridge the cybersecurity skills gap, Fortinet recently pledged to train 1 million people globally over the next five years through our Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), which includes several pillars that cross cybersecurity training, certification, career growth, and employment-assistance programs. Through our TAA initiative and the Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute, we continue to provide industry-leading cybersecurity training and resources for all, ranging from security professionals to untapped talent, such as women, minorities, students, veterans, and more. Through the NSE Training Institute Veterans program, Fortinet partners with military-focused nonprofits and has helped over 2,000 veterans and military family members develop skills, reskill, or upskill to enter a career in cybersecurity. Fortinet offers free cybersecurity training, including advanced training for security professionals, technical training for IT professionals, and awareness training for teleworkers.

Cybersecurity Training and Certification

Fortinet's TAA initiative was formed to close the skills gap with cybersecurity training and certifications, career opportunities, and key partnership. As well as providing free training, the program connects professionals to potential employers and forges partnerships with organizations focused on women, minorities, and veterans. The TAA comprises numerous training and education initiatives that emphasize supporting these key groups to train and up-level cybersecurity professionals, cultivate a diverse talent pool, and improve cybersecurity knowledge for the greater good.

Another program under the NSE Training Institute is the Security Academy program, which provides industry-recognized training and certification opportunities to academic institutions worldwide. The program works with educational institutions to create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive cybersecurity workforce and bridges the gap between learning and careers. These academic institutions range from K-12 to higher education and research institutions. Through the program, institutions are given access to Fortinet's NSE Certification program content to integrate into their own curriculum, along with exam vouchers, in order to prepare students for a career in cybersecurity and help develop the next-generation of cybersecurity professionals.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 239 M - -
Net income 2021 534 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 91,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 172 M 47 172 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 9 043
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FORTINET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortinet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 288,83 $
Average target price 305,38 $
Spread / Average Target 5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Phil Quade Chief Information Security Officer
William H. Neukom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTINET, INC.94.46%47 172
ACCENTURE PLC23.86%204 794
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.32.46%188 745
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.21%124 750
INFOSYS LIMITED34.75%95 420
SNOWFLAKE INC.4.41%88 404