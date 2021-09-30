Fortinet : Wins the “Professional Certification Program of the Year ”Award for Third Year in a Row

The Fortinet Certification program has expanded into a robust eight-level program, totaling over 400 hours of curriculum, consisting of cybersecurity fundamental education, technical product training, advanced solution-based training, and cybersecurity expert recognition. The program, supported by Fortinet's partner network, has issued over 700,000 NSE certifications to date.

In our continued efforts to help bridge the cybersecurity skills gap, Fortinet recently pledged to train 1 million people globally over the next five years through our Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), which includes several pillars that cross cybersecurity training, certification, career growth, and employment-assistance programs. Through our TAA initiative and the Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute, we continue to provide industry-leading cybersecurity training and resources for all, ranging from security professionals to untapped talent, such as women, minorities, students, veterans, and more. Through the NSE Training Institute Veterans program, Fortinet partners with military-focused nonprofits and has helped over 2,000 veterans and military family members develop skills, reskill, or upskill to enter a career in cybersecurity. Fortinet offers free cybersecurity training, including advanced training for security professionals, technical training for IT professionals, and awareness training for teleworkers.

Fortinet's TAA initiative was formed to close the skills gap with cybersecurity training and certifications, career opportunities, and key partnership. As well as providing free training, the program connects professionals to potential employers and forges partnerships with organizations focused on women, minorities, and veterans. The TAA comprises numerous training and education initiatives that emphasize supporting these key groups to train and up-level cybersecurity professionals, cultivate a diverse talent pool, and improve cybersecurity knowledge for the greater good.

Another program under the NSE Training Institute is the Security Academy program, which provides industry-recognized training and certification opportunities to academic institutions worldwide. The program works with educational institutions to create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive cybersecurity workforce and bridges the gap between learning and careers. These academic institutions range from K-12 to higher education and research institutions. Through the program, institutions are given access to Fortinet's NSE Certification program content to integrate into their own curriculum, along with exam vouchers, in order to prepare students for a career in cybersecurity and help develop the next-generation of cybersecurity professionals.