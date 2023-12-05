Fortinet Inc - Sunnyvale, California-based cybersecurity company - Expands strategic partnership with Digital Realty. Digital Realty is a "global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions."

"The expansion of our strategic partnership with Digital Realty will further propel Fortinet's global cloud network beyond the 100+ SASE locations available today and continue to accelerate customer adoption of our Universal SASE solution," says Founder & Chief Technology Officer Michael Xie.

"Our customers now have even broader access to cloud-delivered security and connectivity for their distributed workforce, enabling them to seamlessly embrace the convergence of networking and security."

Current stock price: USD52.37

12-month change: up 2.5%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.