  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Fortinet, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    FTNT   US34959E1091

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortinet : A Conversation with a NSE Training Institute's Veterans Program Graduate

05/31/2021 | 11:06am EDT
Anyone who has tried to hire a cybersecurity professional understands that the shortage of skilled candidates for critical cyber roles is severely impacting organizations. Fortinet is committed to helping address the skills gap through the Fortinet Training and Advancement Agenda (TAA) and NSE Training Institute's Veterans Program by providing training, mentoring and employer connections to veterans and their spouses. The Veterans Program is also addressing high rates of veteran unemployment in collaboration with veterans' nonprofits and the public sector. The Fortinet Veterans program focuses on helping veterans transition into the cyber-security industry and capitalizes on the natural synergy between national defense in the Armed Services and defending critical information for businesses and government agencies.

Today we spotlight Isrrael Quintero, a 10-year Army veteran, Fortinet Veterans Program graduate, and now a Systems Engineer at Fortinet to get his take on how the Veterans Program helped him transition into a career in cyber and how his military experience has helped his civilian career at Fortinet.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 15:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 113 M - -
Net income 2021 520 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 70,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35 691 M 35 691 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 8 615
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FORTINET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortinet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 218,52 $
Last Close Price 218,54 $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Phil Quade Chief Information Security Officer
Christopher B. Paisley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTINET, INC.47.14%35 691
ACCENTURE PLC8.02%179 354
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.9.81%160 552
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.19%128 435
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.25%83 410
INFOSYS LIMITED11.88%82 363