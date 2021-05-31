Fortinet : A Conversation with a NSE Training Institute's Veterans Program Graduate

Anyone who has tried to hire a cybersecurity professional understands that the shortage of skilled candidates for critical cyber roles is severely impacting organizations. Fortinet is committed to helping address the skills gap through the Fortinet Training and Advancement Agenda (TAA) and NSE Training Institute's Veterans Program by providing training, mentoring and employer connections to veterans and their spouses. The Veterans Program is also addressing high rates of veteran unemployment in collaboration with veterans' nonprofits and the public sector. The Fortinet Veterans program focuses on helping veterans transition into the cyber-security industry and capitalizes on the natural synergy between national defense in the Armed Services and defending critical information for businesses and government agencies.

Today we spotlight Isrrael Quintero, a 10-year Army veteran, Fortinet Veterans Program graduate, and now a Systems Engineer at Fortinet to get his take on how the Veterans Program helped him transition into a career in cyber and how his military experience has helped his civilian career at Fortinet.