Fortinet : AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF

(as amended and restated on April 23, 2021) TABLE OF CONTENTS Page ARTICLE I - CORPORATE OFFICES 1 1.1 REGISTERED OFFICE 1 1.2 OTHER OFFICES 1 ARTICLE II - MEETINGS OF STOCKHOLDERS 1 2.1 PLACE OF MEETINGS 1 2.2 ANNUAL MEETING 1 2.3 SPECIAL MEETING 1 2.4 ADVANCE NOTICE PROCEDURES 3 2.5 NOTICE OF STOCKHOLDERS' MEETINGS 7 2.6 QUORUM 7 2.7 ADJOURNED MEETINGS; NOTICE 7 2.8 CONDUCT OF BUSINESS 7 2.9 VOTING 7 2.10 STOCKHOLDER ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING 8 2.11 RECORD DATE FOR STOCKHOLDER NOTICE; VOTING; GIVING CONSENTS 8 2.12 PROXIES 8 2.13 LIST OF STOCKHOLDERS ENTITLED TO VOTE 9 2.14 INSPECTORS OF ELECTION 9 2.15 STOCKHOLDER NOMINATIONS INCLUDED IN THE CORPORATION'S PROXY MATERIALS 10 ARTICLE III - DIRECTORS 17 3.1 POWERS 17 3.2 NUMBER OF DIRECTORS 17 3.3 ELECTION, QUALIFICATION AND TERM OF OFFICE OF DIRECTORS 17 3.4 RESIGNATION AND VACANCIES 18 3.5 PLACE OF MEETINGS; MEETINGS BY TELEPHONE 18 3.6 REGULAR MEETINGS 19 3.7 SPECIAL MEETINGS; NOTICE 19 3.8 WAIVER OF NOTICE 19 3.9 QUORUM; VOTING 19 3.10 BOARD ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING 20 3.11 FEES AND COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS 20 3.12 REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS 20 ARTICLE IV - COMMITTEES 20 4.1 COMMITTEES OF DIRECTORS 20 4.2 COMMITTEE MINUTES 21 4.3 MEETINGS AND ACTION OF COMMITTEES 21 4.4 SUBCOMMITTEES 21 ARTICLE V - OFFICERS 22 5.1 OFFICERS 22 5.2 APPOINTMENT OF OFFICERS 22 5.3 SUBORDINATE OFFICERS 22 5.4 REMOVAL AND RESIGNATION OF OFFICERS 22 5.5 VACANCIES IN OFFICES 22 5.6 REPRESENTATION OF SHARES OF OTHER CORPORATION 22 5.7 AUTHORITY AND DUITIES OF OFFICERS 23 ARTICLE VI - STOCK 23 6.1 STOCK CERTIFICATES; PARTLY PAID SHARES 23 6.2 SPEICAL DESIGNATION ON CERTIFICATES 23 6.3 LOST CERTIFICATES 24 6.4 DIVIDENDS 24 6.5 TRANSFER OF STOCK 24 6.6 STOCK TRANSFER AGREEMENTS 24 6.7 REGISTERED STOCKHOLDERS 24 ARTICLE VII - MANNER OF GIVING NOTICE AND WAIVER 25 7.1 NOTICE OF STOCKHOLDERS' MEETINGS 25 7.2 NOTICE BY ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION 25 7.3 NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS SHARING AN ADDRESS 26 7.4 NOTICE TO PERSON WITH WHOM COMMUNICATION IS UNLAWFUL 26 7.5 WAIVER OF NOTICE 26 ARTICLE VIII - INDEMNIFICATION 26 8.1 INDEMNIFICATION OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS IN THIRD PARTY PROCEEDINGS 26 8.2 INDEMNIFICATION OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS IN ACTIONS BY OR IN THE RIGHT OF THE CORPORATION 27 8.3 SUCCESSFUL DEFENSE 27 8.4 INDEMNIFICATION OF OTHERS 27 8.5 ADVANCED PAYMENT OF EXPENSES 27 8.6 LIMITATION ON INDEMNIFICAITON 28 8.7 DETERMINATION; CLAIM 29 8.8 NON-EXCLUSIVITY OF RIGHTS 29 8.9 INSURANCE 29 8.10 SURVIVAL 29 8.11 EFFECT OF REPEAL OR MODIFICATION 29 8.12 CERTAIN DEFINITIONS 29 ARTICLE IX - FORUM SELECTION 30 ARTICLE X - GENERAL MATTERS 30 10.1 EXECUTION OF CORPORATE CONTRACTS AND INSTRUMENTS 30 10.2 FISCAL YEAR 30 10.3 SEAL 31 10.4 CONSTRUCTION; DEFINITIONS 31 ARTICLE XI - AMENDMENTS 31 AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF FORTINET, INC. ARTICLE I - CORPORATE OFFICES 1.1REGISTERED OFFICE The registered office of Fortinet, Inc. shall be fixed in the corporation's certificate of incorporation, as the same may be amended from time to time. 1.2OTHER OFFICES The corporation's board of directors may at any time establish other offices at any place or places where the corporation is qualified to do business. ARTICLE II - MEETINGS OF STOCKHOLDERS 2.1PLACE OF MEETINGS Meetings of stockholders shall be held at any place, within or outside the State of Delaware, designated by the board of directors. The board of directors may, in its sole discretion, determine that a meeting of stockholders shall not be held at any place, but may instead be held solely by means of remote communication as authorized by Section 211(a)(2) of the Delaware General Corporation Law (the 'DGCL'). In the absence of any such designation or determination, stockholders' meetings shall be held at the corporation's principal executive office. 2.2ANNUAL MEETING The annual meeting of stockholders shall be held each year. The board of directors shall designate the date and time of the annual meeting. In the absence of such designation the annual meeting of stockholders shall be held on the second Tuesday of May of each year at 10:00 a.m. However, if such day falls on a legal holiday, then the meeting shall be held at the same time and place on the next succeeding business day. At the annual meeting, directors shall be elected and any other proper business may be transacted. 2.3SPECIAL MEETING (i)A special meeting of the stockholders, other than those required by statute, may be called at any time by the board of directors acting pursuant to a resolution adopted by a majority of the Whole Board, chairperson of the board of directors, chief executive officer or president (in the absence of a chief executive officer). Special meetings may not be called by any other person or persons, except as provided in Section 2.3(ii) below. For purposes of these bylaws, the term 'Whole Board' shall mean the total number of authorized directors whether or not there exist any vacancies in previously authorized directorships. The board of directors acting pursuant to a resolution adopted by a majority of the Whole Board may cancel, postpone or reschedule any previously scheduled special meeting at any time, before or after the notice for such meeting has been sent to the stockholders, unless such special meeting is called pursuant to Section 2.3(ii) below. 1 (ii)A special meeting of the stockholders shall be called by the board of directors upon written request, delivered by hand or by registered U.S. mail, postage prepaid, return receipt requested, or courier service, postage prepaid, to the attention of the secretary of the corporation at the principal executive offices of the corporation, of one or more stockholders of the corporation having record ownership, in the aggregate, of not less than 25% of the outstanding shares entitled to vote on the matter or matters to be brought before the proposed special meeting who have complied in full with the requirements of this Section 2.3(ii) . A request to the secretary of the corporation shall be signed by each stockholder, or a duly authorized agent of such stockholder, requesting the special meeting and shall be accompanied by a notice setting forth the information required by Section 2.4(i)(b) below as to the business proposed to be conducted and the information required by Section 2.4(ii)(b) and (c) below as to any nominations proposed to be presented at such special meeting and as to the stockholder(s) proposing such business or nominations, and by a representation by the stockholder(s) that, within five business days after the record date for any such special meeting, the stockholder(s) will provide such information as of the record date for such special meeting. A special meeting requested by stockholders shall be held at such date, time and place, within or outside the State of Delaware designated by the board of directors; provided, however, that the date of any such special meeting shall not be more than 90 days after the request to call the special meeting is received by the secretary of the corporation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, a special meeting requested by stockholders shall not be held if (a) the board of directors has called or calls for an annual meeting of stockholders to be held within 90 days after the secretary of the corporation receives the request for the special meeting and the board of directors determines in good faith that the business of such annual meeting includes (among any other matters properly brought before the annual meeting) an identical or substantially similar matter (as determined in good faith by the board of directors, a 'Similar Matter') as the business specified in the request or (b) an annual or special meeting that included a Similar Matter to the business specified in the request (as determined in good faith by the board of directors) was held not more than 90 days before the request to call the special meeting was received by the secretary of the corporation. For purposes of this Section 2.3(ii), the election of directors shall be deemed to be a 'Similar Matter' with respect to all items of business involving the election or removal of directors, changing the size of the board of directors and the filling of vacancies and/or newly created directorships resulting from any increase in the authorized number of directors. The stockholders that call for a special meeting may revoke a request for the special meeting at any time by written revocation delivered to the secretary of the corporation, and if, following such revocation, there are unrevoked requests from stockholders holding, in the aggregate, less than the requisite number of shares entitling the stockholders to request the calling of a special meeting, the board of directors, in its discretion, may cancel the special meeting. Business transacted at a special meeting requested by stockholders shall be limited to the purpose(s) stated in the request for meeting, provided, however, that the board of directors shall have the authority in its discretion to submit additional matters to the stockholders, and to cause other business to be transacted, at any special meeting requested by stockholders to the extent provided in the notice of the meeting. (iii)The notice of a special meeting shall include the purpose for which the meeting is called. Only such business shall be conducted at a special meeting of stockholders as shall have been brought before the meeting pursuant to the notice of the meeting. Nothing contained in this Section 2.3(iii) shall be construed as limiting, fixing or affecting the time when a meeting of stockholders called by action of the board of directors may be held. (iv)In determining whether a special meeting of stockholders has been requested by stockholders having the requisite record ownership required by Section 2.3(ii), multiple special meeting requests delivered to the secretary of the corporation will be considered together only if (a) each special meeting request identifies substantially the same purpose or purposes of the special meeting and substantially the same matters proposed to be acted on at the special meeting, in each case as determined by the board of directors (which, if such purpose is the election or removal of directors, changing the size of the board of directors and/or the filling of vacancies and/or newly created directorships resulting from any increase in the authorized number of directors, will mean that the exact same person or persons are proposed for election or removal in each relevant stockholder meeting request), and (b) such special meeting requests have been dated and delivered to the secretary of the corporation within 60 days of the earliest dated special meeting request. 2 (v)If none of the stockholders requesting the special meeting appear or send a duly authorized agent to present the business to be presented for consideration specified in the special meeting request, the corporation need not present such business for a vote at the special meeting, notwithstanding that proxies in respect of such matter may have been received by the corporation. 2.4ADVANCE NOTICE PROCEDURES (i)Advance Notice of Stockholder Business. At an annual meeting of the stockholders, only such business shall be conducted as shall have been properly brought before the meeting. To be properly brought before an annual meeting, business must be brought: (A) pursuant to the corporation's proxy materials with respect to such meeting, (B) by or at the direction of the board of directors, or (C) by a stockholder of the corporation who (1) is a stockholder of record at the time of the giving of the notice required by this Section 2.4(i) and on the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting and (2) has timely complied in proper written form with the notice procedures set forth in this Section 2.4(i). In addition, for business to be properly brought before an annual meeting by a stockholder, such business must be a proper matter for stockholder action pursuant to these bylaws and applicable law. For the avoidance of doubt, clause (C) above shall be the exclusive means for a stockholder to bring business before an annual meeting of stockholders. (a)To comply with clause (C) of Section 2.4(i) above, a stockholder's notice must set forth all information required under this Section 2.4(i) and must be timely received by the secretary of the corporation. To be timely, a stockholder's notice must be received by the secretary at the principal executive offices of the corporation not later than the 45th day nor earlier than the 75th day before the one-year anniversary of the date on which the corporation first mailed its proxy materials or a notice of availability of proxy materials (whichever is earlier) for the preceding year's annual meeting; provided, however, that in the event that no annual meeting was held in the previous year or if the date of the annual meeting is advanced by more than 30 days prior to or delayed by more than 60 days after the one-year anniversary of the date of the previous year's annual meeting, then, for notice by the stockholder to be timely, it must be so received by the secretary not earlier than the close of business on the 120th day prior to such annual meeting and not later than the close of business on the later of (i) the 90th day prior to such annual meeting, or (ii) the tenth day following the day on which Public Announcement (as defined below) of the date of such annual meeting is first made. In no event shall any adjournment or postponement of an annual meeting or the announcement thereof commence a new time period (or extend any time period) for the giving of a stockholder's notice as described in this Section 2.4(i)(a). 'Public Announcement' shall mean disclosure in a press release reported by the Dow Jones News Service, Associated Press or a comparable national news service or in a document publicly filed by the corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') pursuant to Section 13, 14 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), or any successor thereto (the '1934 Act'). 3 (b)To be in proper written form, a stockholder's notice to the secretary must set forth as to each matter of business the stockholder intends to bring before the meeting: (1) a brief description of the business intended to be brought before the meeting and the reasons for conducting such business at the meeting, (2) the name and address, as they appear on the corporation's books, of the stockholder proposing such business and any Stockholder Associated Person (as defined below), (3) the class and number of shares of the corporation that are held of record or are beneficially owned by the stockholder or any Stockholder Associated Person and any derivative positions held or beneficially held by the stockholder or any Stockholder Associated Person, (4) whether and the extent to which any hedging or other transaction or series of transactions has been entered into by or on behalf of such stockholder or any Stockholder Associated Person with respect to any securities of the corporation, and a description of any other agreement, arrangement or understanding (including any short position or any borrowing or lending of shares), the effect or intent of which is to mitigate loss to, or to manage the risk or benefit from share price changes for, or to increase or decrease the voting power of, such stockholder or any Stockholder Associated Person with respect to any securities of the corporation, (5) any material interest of the stockholder or a Stockholder Associated Person in such business, and (6) a statement whether either such stockholder or any Stockholder Associated Person will deliver a proxy statement and form of proxy to holders of at least the percentage of the corporation's voting shares required under applicable law to carry the proposal (such information provided and statements made as required by clauses (1) through (6), a 'Business Solicitation Statement'). In addition, to be in proper written form, a stockholder's notice to the secretary must be supplemented not later than ten days following the record date to disclose the information contained in clauses (3) and (4) above as of the record date. For purposes of this Section 2.4, a 'Stockholder Associated Person' of any stockholder shall mean (i) any person controlling, directly or indirectly, or acting in concert with, such stockholder, (ii) any beneficial owner of shares of stock of the corporation owned of record or beneficially by such stockholder and on whose behalf the proposal or nomination, as the case may be, is being made, or (iii) any person controlling, controlled by or under common control with such person referred to in the preceding clauses (i) and (ii). (c)Without exception, no business shall be conducted at any annual meeting except in accordance with the provisions set forth in this Section 2.4(i) and, if applicable, Section 2.4(ii). In addition, business proposed to be brought by a stockholder may not be brought before the annual meeting if such stockholder or a Stockholder Associated Person, as applicable, takes action contrary to the representations made in the Business Solicitation Statement applicable to such business or if the Business Solicitation Statement applicable to such business contains an untrue statement of a material fact or omits to state a material fact necessary to make the statements therein not misleading. The chairperson of the annual meeting shall, if the facts warrant, determine and declare at the annual meeting that business was not properly brought before the annual meeting and in accordance with the provisions of this Section 2.4(i), and, if the chairperson should so determine, he or she shall so declare at the annual meeting that any such business not properly brought before the annual meeting shall not be conducted. (ii)Advance Notice of Director Nominations at Annual Meetings. Notwithstanding anything in these bylaws to the contrary, only persons who are nominated in accordance with the procedures set forth in this Section 2.4(ii) or Section 2.15, as applicable, shall be eligible for election or re-election as directors at an annual meeting of stockholders. Nominations of persons for election to the board of directors of the corporation shall be made at an annual meeting of stockholders only (A) by or at the direction of the board of directors, (B) by a stockholder of the corporation who (1) was a stockholder of record at the time of the giving of the notice required by this Section 2.4(ii) and on the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting and (2) has complied with the notice procedures set forth in this Section 2.4(ii) or (C) by any Eligible Holder (as defined in section 2.15) whose Nominee (as defined in Section 2.15) is included in the corporation's proxy materials for the relevant annual meeting, subject to compliance with the requirements set forth in this Section 2.4 and Section 2.15. For the avoidance of doubt, the forgoing clauses (B) and (C) shall be the exclusive means for a stockholder to make nominations. In addition to any other applicable requirements, for a nomination to be made by a stockholder, the stockholder must have given timely notice thereof in proper written form to the secretary of the corporation. (a)To comply with clause (B) of Section 2.4(ii) above, a nomination to be made by a stockholder must set forth all information required under this Section 2.4(ii) and must be received by the secretary of the corporation at the principal executive offices of the corporation at the time set forth in, and in accordance with, the final three sentences of Section 2.4(i)(a) above. 4 (b)To be in proper written form, such stockholder's notice to the secretary must set forth: (1)as to each person (a 'nominee') whom the stockholder proposes to nominate for election or re-election as a director: (A) the name, age, business address and residence address of the nominee, (B) the principal occupation or employment of the nominee, (C) the class and number of shares of the corporation that are held of record or are beneficially owned by the nominee and any derivative positions held or beneficially held by the nominee, (D) whether and the extent to which any hedging or other transaction or series of transactions has been entered into by or on behalf of the nominee with respect to any securities of the corporation, and a description of any other agreement, arrangement or understanding (including any short position or any borrowing or lending of shares), the effect or intent of which is to mitigate loss to, or to manage the risk or benefit of share price changes for, or to increase or decrease the voting power of the nominee, (E) a description of all arrangements or understandings between the stockholder and each nominee and any other person or persons (naming such person or persons) pursuant to which the nominations are to be made by the stockholder, (F) a written statement executed by the nominee acknowledging that as a director of the corporation, the nominee will owe a fiduciary duty under Delaware law with respect to the corporation and its stockholders, (G) a statement whether such person, if elected, intends to tender, promptly following such person's election or re-election, an irrevocable resignation effective upon such person's failure to receive the required vote for re-election at any future meeting at which such person would face re-election and acceptance of such resignation by the board of directors, in accordance with the corporation's Corporate Governance Guidelines, (H) a description of any position of such person as an officer or director of any Competitor (as defined below) within the three years preceding the submission of the notice and (I) any other information relating to the nominee that would be required to be disclosed about such nominee if proxies were being solicited for the election of the nominee as a director, or that is otherwise required, in each case pursuant to Regulation 14A under the 1934 Act (including without limitation the nominee's written consent to being named in the proxy statement, if any, as a nominee and to serving as a director if elected); and (2)as to such stockholder giving notice, (A) the information required to be provided pursuant to clauses (2) through (5) of Section 2.4(i)(b) above, and the supplement referenced in the second sentence of Section 2.4(i)(b) above (except that the references to 'business' in such clauses shall instead refer to nominations of directors for purposes of this paragraph), and (B) a statement whether either such stockholder or Stockholder Associated Person will deliver a proxy statement and form of proxy to holders of a number of the corporation's voting shares reasonably believed by such stockholder or Stockholder Associated Person to be necessary to elect such nominee(s) (such information provided and statements made as required by clauses (A) and (B) above, a 'Nominee Solicitation Statement'). (c)At the request of the board of directors, any person nominated by a stockholder for election as a director must furnish to the secretary of the corporation (1) that information required to be set forth in the stockholder's notice of nomination of such person as a director as of a date subsequent to the date on which the notice of such person's nomination was given and (2) such other information as may reasonably be required by the corporation to determine the eligibility of such proposed nominee to serve as an independent director of the corporation or that could be material to a reasonable stockholder's understanding of the independence, or lack thereof, of such nominee; in the absence of the furnishing of such information if requested, such stockholder's nomination shall not be considered in proper form pursuant to this Section 2.4(ii) or pursuant to Section 2.15. 5 (d)Without exception, no person shall be eligible for election or re-election as a director of the corporation at an annual meeting of stockholders unless nominated in accordance with the provisions set forth in this Section 2.4(ii) or Section 2.15, as applicable. In addition, a nominee shall not be eligible for election or re-election if a stockholder or Stockholder Associated Person, as applicable, takes action contrary to the representations made in the Nominee Solicitation Statement applicable to such nominee or if the Nominee Solicitation Statement applicable to such nominee contains an untrue statement of a material fact or omits to state a material fact necessary to make the statements therein not misleading. The person proposed to be nominated must also represent and warrant that his or her candidacy, or, if elected, board of directors membership would not violate applicable state or federal law or the rules of any stock exchange on which shares of the corporation's Common Stock (the 'Common Stock') are traded. The chairperson of the annual meeting shall, if the facts warrant, determine and declare at the annual meeting that a nomination was not made in accordance with the provisions prescribed by these bylaws, and if the chairperson should so determine, he or she shall so declare at the annual meeting, and the defective nomination shall be disregarded. Notwithstanding the forgoing provisions of this Section 2.4 and the provisions of 2.15, as applicable, unless otherwise required by law, in the case of a nomination pursuant to 2.15, if the Nominating Stockholder or the designated lead group member, as applicable or any qualified representative thereof, does not appear at the annual meeting of the stockholders to present the nomination pursuant to Section 2.15, such nomination shall be disregarded, notwithstanding that proxies in respect of such vote may have been received by the corporation. (iii)Advance Notice of Director Nominations for Special Meetings. (a)For a special meeting of stockholders at which directors are to be elected pursuant to Section 2.3, nominations of persons for election to the board of directors shall be made only (1) by or at the direction of the board of directors or (2) by any stockholder of the corporation who (A) is a stockholder of record at the time of the giving of the notice required by this Section 2.4(iii) and on the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the special meeting and (B) delivers a timely written notice of the nomination to the secretary of the corporation that includes the information set forth in Sections 2.4(ii)(b) and (ii)(c) above. Nominations by stockholders of persons for election to the board of directors may be made at such special meeting of the stockholders if the nominee(s) are named in the special meeting request delivered pursuant to Section 2.3(ii) above or at any special meeting of the stockholders called pursuant to 2.3(i) above if such notice is received by the secretary at the principal executive offices of the corporation not later than the close of business on the later of the 90th day prior to such special meeting or the tenth day following the day on which Public Announcement is first made of the date of the special meeting and of the nominees proposed by the board of directors to be elected at such meeting. A person shall not be eligible for election or re-election as a director at a special meeting unless the person is nominated (i) by or at the direction of the board of directors or (ii) by a stockholder in accordance with the notice procedures set forth in this Section 2.4(iii). In addition, a nominee shall not be eligible for election or re-election if a stockholder or Stockholder Associated Person, as applicable, takes action contrary to the representations made in the Nominee Solicitation Statement applicable to such nominee or if the Nominee Solicitation Statement applicable to such nominee contains an untrue statement of a material fact or omits to state a material fact necessary to make the statements therein not misleading. (b)The chairperson of the special meeting shall, if the facts warrant, determine and declare at the meeting that a nomination or business was not made in accordance with the procedures prescribed by these bylaws, and if the chairperson should so determine, he or she shall so declare at the meeting, and the defective nomination or business shall be disregarded. (iv)Other Requirements and Rights. In addition to the foregoing provisions of this Section 2.4, a stockholder must also comply with all applicable requirements of state law and of the 1934 Act and the rules and regulations thereunder with respect to the matters set forth in this Section 2.4, including, with respect to business such stockholder intends to bring before the annual meeting that involves a proposal that such stockholder requests to be included in the corporation's proxy statement, the requirements of Rule 14a-8 (or any successor provision) under the 1934 Act. Nothing in this Section 2.4 shall be deemed to affect any right of the corporation to omit a proposal from the corporation's proxy statement pursuant to Rule 14a-8 (or any successor provision) under the 1934 Act. 6 2.5NOTICE OF STOCKHOLDERS' MEETINGS Whenever stockholders are required or permitted to take any action at a meeting, a written notice of the meeting shall be given which shall state the place, if any, date and hour of the meeting, the means of remote communication, if any, by which stockholders and proxy holders may be deemed to be present in person and vote at such meeting, and, in the case of a special meeting, the purpose or purposes for which the meeting is called. Except as otherwise provided in the DGCL, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, the written notice of any meeting of stockholders shall be given not less than 10 nor more than 60 days before the date of the meeting to each stockholder entitled to vote at such meeting. 2.6QUORUM The holders of a majority of the stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote, present in person or represented by proxy, shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at all meetings of the stockholders. Where a separate vote by a class or series or classes or series is required, a majority of the outstanding shares of such class or series or classes or series, present in person or represented by proxy, shall constitute a quorum entitled to take action with respect to that vote on that matter, except as otherwise provided by law, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws. If, however, such quorum is not present or represented at any meeting of the stockholders, then either (i) the chairperson of the meeting, or (ii) the stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting, present in person or represented by proxy, shall have power to adjourn the meeting from time to time, without notice other than announcement at the meeting, until a quorum is present or represented. At such adjourned meeting at which a quorum is present or represented, any business may be transacted that might have been transacted at the meeting as originally noticed. 2.7ADJOURNED MEETING; NOTICE When a meeting is adjourned to another time or place, unless these bylaws otherwise require, notice need not be given of the adjourned meeting if the time, place if any thereof, and the means of remote communications if any by which stockholders and proxy holders may be deemed to be present in person and vote at such adjourned meeting are announced at the meeting at which the adjournment is taken. At the adjourned meeting, the corporation may transact any business which might have been transacted at the original meeting. If the adjournment is for more than 30 days, or if after the adjournment a new record date is fixed for the adjourned meeting, a notice of the adjourned meeting shall be given to each stockholder of record entitled to vote at the meeting. 2.8CONDUCT OF BUSINESS The chairperson of any meeting of stockholders shall determine the order of business and the procedure at the meeting, including such regulation of the manner of voting and the conduct of business. 2.9VOTING The stockholders entitled to vote at any meeting of stockholders shall be determined in accordance with the provisions of Section 2.11 of these bylaws, subject to Section 217 (relating to voting rights of fiduciaries, pledgors and joint owners of stock) and Section 218 (relating to voting trusts and other voting agreements) of the DGCL. Except as may be otherwise provided in the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, each stockholder shall be entitled to one vote for each share of capital stock held by such stockholder. 7 Except as otherwise required by law, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, in all matters other than the election of directors, the affirmative vote of a majority of the voting power of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote on the subject matter shall be the act of the stockholders. Except as otherwise required by law, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, directors shall be elected by a plurality of the voting power of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote on the election of directors. Where a separate vote by a class or series or classes or series is required, in all matters other than the election of directors, the affirmative vote of the majority of shares of such class or series or classes or series present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting shall be the act of such class or series or classes or series, except as otherwise provided by law, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws. 2.10STOCKHOLDER ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING Subject to the rights of the holders of the shares of any series of Preferred Stock or any other class of stock or series thereof having a preference over the Common Stock as dividend or upon liquidation, any action required or permitted to be taken by the stockholders of the corporation must be effected at a duly called annual or special meeting of stockholders of the corporation and may not be effected by any consent in writing by such stockholders. 2.11RECORD DATE FOR STOCKHOLDER NOTICE; VOTING; GIVING CONSENTS In order that the corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to notice of or to vote at any meeting of stockholders or any adjournment thereof, or entitled to receive payment of any dividend or other distribution or allotment of any rights, or entitled to exercise any rights in respect of any change, conversion or exchange of stock or for the purpose of any other lawful action, the board of directors may fix, in advance, a record date, which record date shall not precede the date on which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted and which shall not be more than 60 nor less than 10 days before the date of such meeting, nor more than 60 days prior to any other such action. If the board of directors does not so fix a record date: (i)The record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of or to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall be at the close of business on the day next preceding the day on which notice is given, or, if notice is waived, at the close of business on the day next preceding the day on which the meeting is held. (ii)The record date for determining stockholders for any other purpose shall be at the close of business on the day on which the board of directors adopts the resolution relating thereto. A determination of stockholders of record entitled to notice of or to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall apply to any adjournment of the meeting; provided, however, that the board of directors may fix a new record date for the adjourned meeting. 2.12PROXIES Each stockholder entitled to vote at a meeting of stockholders may authorize another person or persons to act for such stockholder by proxy authorized by an instrument in writing or by a transmission permitted by law filed in accordance with the procedure established for the meeting, but no such proxy shall be voted or acted upon after three years from its date, unless the proxy provides for a longer period. The revocability of a proxy that states on its face that it is irrevocable shall be governed by the provisions of Section 212 of the DGCL. 8 2.13LIST OF STOCKHOLDERS ENTITLED TO VOTE The officer who has charge of the stock ledger of the corporation shall prepare and make, at least 10 days before every meeting of stockholders, a complete list of the stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting, arranged in alphabetical order, and showing the address of each stockholder and the number of shares registered in the name of each stockholder. The corporation shall not be required to include electronic mail addresses or other electronic contact information on such list. Such list shall be open to the examination of any stockholder, for any purpose germane to the meeting for a period of at least 10 days prior to the meeting: (i) on a reasonably accessible electronic network, provided that the information required to gain access to such list is provided with the notice of the meeting, or (ii) during ordinary business hours, at the corporation's principal place of business. In the event that the corporation determines to make the list available on an electronic network, the corporation may take reasonable steps to ensure that such information is available only to stockholders of the corporation. If the meeting is to be held at a place, then the list shall be produced and kept at the time and place of the meeting during the whole time thereof, and may be examined by any stockholder who is present. If the meeting is to be held solely by means of remote communication, then the list shall also be open to the examination of any stockholder during the whole time of the meeting on a reasonably accessible electronic network, and the information required to access such list shall be provided with the notice of the meeting. Such list shall presumptively determine the identity of the stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting and the number of shares held by each of them. 2.14INSPECTORS OF ELECTION A written proxy may be in the form of a telegram, cablegram, or other means of electronic transmission which sets forth or is submitted with information from which it can be determined that the telegram, cablegram, or other means of electronic transmission was authorized by the person. Before any meeting of stockholders, the board of directors shall appoint an inspector or inspectors of election to act at the meeting or its adjournment. The number of inspectors shall be either one (1) or three (3). If any person appointed as inspector fails to appear or fails or refuses to act, then the chairperson of the meeting may, and upon the request of any stockholder or a stockholder's proxy shall, appoint a person to fill that vacancy. Such inspectors shall: (i)determine the number of shares outstanding and the voting power of each, the number of shares represented at the meeting, the existence of a quorum, and the authenticity, validity, and effect of proxies; (ii)receive votes, ballots or consents; (iii)hear and determine all challenges and questions in any way arising in connection with the right to vote; (iv)count and tabulate all votes or consents; (v)determine when the polls shall close; (vi)determine the result; and (vii)do any other acts that may be proper to conduct the election or vote with fairness to all stockholders. 9 The inspectors of election shall perform their duties impartially, in good faith, to the best of their ability and as expeditiously as is practical. If there are three (3) inspectors of election, the decision, act or certificate of a majority is effective in all respects as the decision, act or certificate of all. Any report or certificate made by the inspectors of election is prima facie evidence of the facts stated therein. 2.15STOCKHOLDER NOMINATIONS INCLUDED IN THE CORPORATION'S PROXY MATERIALS 2.15.1 Inclusion of Nominees in Proxy Statement. Subject to the provisions of this Section 2.15, if expressly requested pursuant to this Section 2.15 in the relevant Nomination Notice (as defined below), the corporation shall include in its proxy statement for any annual meeting of stockholders: (i)the name or names of any person or persons nominated for election (each, a 'Nominee'), which shall also be included on the corporation's form of proxy and ballot, by any Eligible Holder or group of up to twenty (20) Eligible Holders that has satisfied (individually or collectively, as applicable), as determined by the board of directors in its discretion, all applicable conditions and complied with all applicable procedures set forth in this Section 2.15 (such Eligible Holder or group of Eligible Holders, a 'Nominating Stockholder'); (ii)disclosure about each Nominee and the Nominating Stockholder required under the rules of the SEC or other applicable law to be included in the proxy statement; and (iii)if the Nominating Stockholder so elects, a written statement included by the Nominating Stockholder (or, in the case of a group, a written statement of the group) in the Nomination Notice for inclusion in the proxy statement in support of each Nominee's election to the board of directors (subject, without limitation, to Section 2.15.5), if such statement does not exceed 500 words and fully complies with Section 14 of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations thereunder, including Rule 14a-9 (or any successor rule) (the 'Supporting Statement'). The corporation may also include any other information that the corporation or the board of directors determines, in their discretion, to include in the proxy statement relating to the nomination of each Nominee, including, without limitation, any statement in opposition to the nomination, any of the information provided pursuant to this Section and any solicitation materials or related information with respect to a Nominee. For purposes of this Section 2.15, any determination to be made by the board of directors may be made by the board of directors, a committee of the board of directors or any officer of the corporation designated by the board of directors or a committee of the board of directors, in each case, in its discretion, and any such determination shall be final and binding on the corporation, any Eligible Holder, any Nominating Stockholder, any Nominee and any other person so long as made in good faith (without any further requirements). The chairperson of any annual meeting of stockholders, in addition to making any other determinations that may be appropriate to the conduct of the meeting, shall have the power and duty to determine whether a Nominee has been nominated in accordance with the requirements of this Section 2.15 and, if not so nominated, shall direct and declare at the meeting that such Nominee shall not be considered. 10 2.15.2 Maximum Number of Nominees. The corporation shall not be required to include in the proxy materials for an annual meeting of stockholders more Nominees than that number of directors constituting the lesser of (i) two (2) and (ii) twenty percent (20%) of the total number of directors of the corporation on the last day on which a Nomination Notice may be submitted pursuant to this Section 2.15 (rounded down to the nearest whole number) (the 'Maximum Number'). The Maximum Number for a particular annual meeting shall be reduced by: (1) Nominees who the board of directors itself decides to nominate for election at such annual meeting; (2) Nominees who cease to satisfy, or Nominees of Nominating Stockholders that cease to satisfy, the eligibility requirements in this Section 2.15, as determined by the board of directors in its discretion; (3) Nominees whose nomination is withdrawn by the Nominating Stockholder or who become unwilling to serve on the board of directors; (4) the number of incumbent directors who had been Nominees with respect to any of the preceding three annual meetings of stockholders and whose reelection at the upcoming annual meeting is being recommended by the board of directors or whose term extends beyond the upcoming annual meeting; and (5) any director in office or director candidate who, in each case, will be included in the corporation's proxy materials with respect to such annual meeting as an unopposed (by the corporation) nominee pursuant to an agreement, arrangement or understanding between the corporation and a stockholder or group of stockholders (other than such agreement, arrangement or understanding entered into in connection with an acquisition of stock by such stockholder, or group of stockholders, from the corporation). In no circumstances shall the number of Nominees exceed the number of directors to be elected at the annual meeting of stockholders as noticed by the corporation. In the event that one or more vacancies for any reason occurs on the board of directors after the deadline for submitting a Nomination Notice as set forth in Section 2.15.4 below but before the date of the applicable annual meeting, and the board of directors resolves to reduce the size of the board of directors in connection therewith, the Maximum Number shall be calculated based on the number of directors in office as so reduced. If the number of Nominees submitted by Nominating Stockholders pursuant to this Section 2.15 for any annual meeting of stockholders exceeds the Maximum Number then, promptly upon notice from the corporation, each Nominating Stockholder will select one Nominee for inclusion in the proxy statement until the Maximum Number is reached, going in order of the amount (largest to smallest) of the ownership position as disclosed in each Nominating Stockholder's Nomination Notice, with the process repeated if the Maximum Number is not reached after each Nominating Stockholder has selected one Nominee. If, after the deadline for submitting a Nomination Notice as set forth in Section 2.15.4, a Nominating Stockholder or a Nominee ceases to satisfy the eligibility requirements in this Section 2.15, as determined pursuant to Section 2.15.1, a Nominating Stockholder withdraws its nomination or a Nominee becomes unwilling or unable to serve on the board of directors, whether before or after the mailing or other distribution of the definitive proxy statement, then the nomination shall be disregarded, and the corporation: (a) shall not be required to include in its proxy statement or on any ballot or form of proxy the disregarded Nominee or any successor or replacement nominee proposed by the Nominating Stockholder or by any other Nominating Stockholder; and (b) may otherwise communicate to its stockholders, including without limitation by amending or supplementing its proxy statement or ballot or form of proxy, that a Nominee will not be included as a nominee in the proxy statement or on any ballot or form of proxy and will not be voted on at the annual meeting. 2.15.3 Eligibility of Nominating Stockholder. An 'Eligible Holder' is a person who has either (i) been a record holder of shares of the Common Stock used to satisfy the eligibility requirements in this Section 2.15.3 continuously for the three-year period specified below or (ii) provides to the Secretary of the corporation, within the time period referred to in Section 2.15.4, written evidence of continuous ownership of such shares for such three-year period from the record holder of the shares (and from each intermediary through which the shares have been held during such three-year period) in a form that the board of directors determines would be deemed acceptable for purposes of a stockholder proposal under Rule 14a-8(b)(2) under the Exchange Act (or any successor rule). 11 An Eligible Holder or group of up to twenty (20) Eligible Holders may submit a nomination in accordance with this Section 2.15 only if the person or group (in the aggregate), as applicable, has continuously owned at least the Minimum Number (as defined below) of shares of the Common Stock throughout the three-year period (i) preceding and including the date of submission of the Nomination Notice and (ii) following the initial adoption of Section 2.15 of these bylaws, whichever is later, and continues to own at least the Minimum Number of shares of the Common Stock through the date of the annual meeting. Two or more funds that are (a) under common management and investment control, (b) under common management and funded primarily by a single employer or (c) a 'group of investment companies,' as such term is defined in Section 12(d)(1)(G)(ii) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, shall be treated as one Eligible Holder if such Eligible Holder shall provide together with the Nomination Notice documentation reasonably satisfactory to the corporation that demonstrates that the funds meet the criteria set forth in (a), (b) or (c) immediately above. For the avoidance of doubt, in the event that the Nominating Stockholder consists of a group of Eligible Holders, any and all requirements and obligations for an individual Nominating Stockholder that are set forth in this Section 2.15, including the minimum holding period, shall apply to each Eligible Holder of such group; provided, however, that the Minimum Number shall apply to the ownership of the group in the aggregate. Should any stockholder cease to satisfy the eligibility requirements in this Section 2.15, as determined by the board of directors in its discretion, or withdraw from a group of Eligible Holders at any time prior to the annual meeting of stockholders, the group of Eligible Holders shall only be deemed to own the shares held by the remaining members of the group. The 'Minimum Number' of shares of the Common Stock means three percent (3%) of the number of outstanding shares of the Common Stock as of the most recent date for which such amount is given in any filing by the corporation with the SEC prior to the submission of the Nomination Notice. For purposes of this Section 2.15, an Eligible Holder 'owns' only those outstanding shares of the Common Stock as to which the Eligible Holder possesses both: (i)the full voting and investment rights pertaining to the shares; and (ii)the full economic interest in (including the opportunity for profit and risk of loss on) such shares; provided, that the number of shares calculated in accordance with clauses (i) and (ii) shall not include any shares: (1) purchased or sold by such Eligible Holder or any of its affiliates in any transaction that has not been settled or closed; (2) sold short by such Eligible Holder; (3) borrowed by such Eligible Holder or any of its affiliates for any purpose or purchased by such Eligible Holder or any of its affiliates pursuant to an agreement to resell or subject to any other obligation to resell to another person; or (4) subject to any option, warrant, forward contract, swap, contract of sale, other derivative or similar agreement entered into by such Eligible Holder or any of its affiliates, whether any such instrument or agreement is to be settled with shares or with cash based on the notional amount or value of outstanding shares of the corporation, in any such case which instrument or agreement has, or is intended to have, the purpose or effect of (x) reducing in any manner, to any extent or at any time in the future, such Eligible Holder's or any of its affiliates' full right to vote or direct the voting of any such shares, and/or (y) hedging, offsetting, or altering to any degree, gain or loss arising from the full economic ownership of such shares by such Eligible Holder or any of its affiliates. An Eligible Holder 'owns' shares held in the name of a nominee or other intermediary so long as the Eligible Holder retains the right to instruct how the shares are voted with respect to the election of directors and possesses the full economic interest in the shares. An Eligible Holder's ownership of shares shall be deemed to continue during any period in which the Eligible Holder has delegated any voting power by means of a proxy, power of attorney, or other similar instrument or arrangement that is revocable at any time by the Eligible Holder. An Eligible Holder's ownership of shares shall be deemed to continue during any period in which the Eligible Holder has loaned such shares provided that the Eligible Holder (A) has the power to recall such loaned shares on five business days' notice and recalls such loaned shares within five business days of being notified that its Nominee will be included as a nominee in the corporation's proxy materials for the applicable annual meeting and (B) continues to hold such shares through the date of the annual meeting. The terms 'owned,' 'owning' and other variations of the word 'own' shall have correlative meanings. Whether outstanding shares of the corporation are 'owned' for these purposes shall be determined by the board of directors. A Nominating Stockholder shall include in its Nomination Notice the number of shares it is deemed to own for purposes of this Section 2.15. 12 No Eligible Holder shall be permitted to be in more than one group constituting a Nominating Stockholder, and if any Eligible Holder appears as a member of more than one group, it shall be deemed to be a member of the group that has the largest ownership position as reflected in the Nomination Notice. 2.15.4 Nomination Notice. To timely nominate a Nominee, a Nominating Stockholder's Nomination Notice must be delivered to the Secretary at the principal executive offices of the corporation not later than the 45th day nor earlier than the 75th day before the one-year anniversary of the date on which the corporation first mailed its proxy materials or a notice of availability of proxy materials (whichever is earlier) for the preceding year's annual meeting; provided, however, that in the event that no annual meeting was held in the previous year or if the date of the annual meeting is advanced by more than 30 days prior to or delayed by more than 60 days after the one-year anniversary of the date of the previous year's annual meeting, then, for notice by the stockholder to be timely, it must be so received by the secretary not earlier than the close of business on the 120th day prior to such annual meeting and not later than the close of business on the later of (i) the 90th day prior to such annual meeting, or (ii) the tenth day following the day on which Public Announcement of the date of such annual meeting is first made. In no event shall any adjournment or postponement of an annual meeting or the announcement thereof commence a new time period (or extend any time period) for providing the Nomination Notice. For the purposes of these bylaws, the nomination notice ('Nomination Notice') shall include the following: (i)A copy of the Schedule 14N (or any successor form) relating to each Nominee, completed and filed with the SEC by the Nominating Stockholder as applicable, in accordance with SEC rules; (ii)A written notice, in a form deemed satisfactory by the board of directors in its discretion, of the nomination of each Nominee that includes the following additional information, agreements, representations and warranties by the Nominating Stockholder (including each group member): (a)the information (and any updates and supplements) required with respect to the nomination of directors pursuant to Section 2.4 of these bylaws (as if such Nominating Stockholder were a Record Stockholder and Proposing Person under Section 2.4 and the Nominee were the person proposed to be nominated under Section 2.4); (b)a description of any relationship that existed within the past three years and that would have been described pursuant to Item 6(e) of Schedule 14N (or any successor item) if such relationship existed on the date of submission of the Schedule 14N; and (c)a representation and warranty that the Nominating Stockholder acquired the securities of the corporation in the ordinary course of business and did not acquire, and is not holding, securities of the corporation for the purpose or with the effect of influencing or changing control of the corporation; 13 (d)a representation and warranty that each Nominee: 1.does not have any direct or indirect relationship with the corporation that would cause the Nominee to be considered not independent pursuant to the corporation's Corporate Governance Guidelines as most recently published on its website and otherwise qualifies as independent under the rules of the primary stock exchange on which shares of the Common Stock are traded; 2.meets the audit committee and compensation committee independence requirements under the rules of the primary stock exchange on which shares of the Common Stock are traded; 3.is a 'non-employee director' for the purposes of Rule 16b-3 under the Exchange Act (or any successor rule); and 4.is not and has not been subject to any event specified in Rule 506(d)(1) of Regulation D (or any successor rule) under the Securities Act or Item 401(f) of Regulation S-K (or any successor rule) under the Exchange Act, without reference to whether the event is material to an evaluation of the ability or integrity of such Nominee; (e)a representation and warranty that the Nominating Stockholder satisfies the eligibility requirements set forth in Section 2.15.3 and has provided evidence of ownership to the extent required by Section 2.15.3 and will provide within five business days after the record date for the annual meeting written statements from the record holders and intermediaries verifying the Nominating Stockholder's continuous ownership of the Minimum Number of shares through the record date; (f)a representation and warranty that the Nominating Stockholder intends to continue to satisfy the eligibility requirements described in Section 2.15.3 (1) through the date of the annual meeting and (2) for at least one year following the annual meeting; (g)a representation and warranty that the Nominating Stockholder will not engage in a 'solicitation' within the meaning of Rule 14a-1(l) (without reference to the exception in Section 14a-1(l)(2)(iv)) (or any successor rules) with respect to the annual meeting, other than with respect to a Nominee or any nominee of the board of directors; (h)a representation and warranty that the Nominating Stockholder will not use any proxy card other than the corporation's proxy card in soliciting stockholders in connection with the election of a Nominee at the annual meeting; (i)a representation and warranty that the Nominating Stockholder (A) has not nominated and will not nominate for election any individual at the annual meeting, other than such nominee and (B) agrees to comply with all applicable laws and regulations with respect to any solicitation in connection with the annual meeting or applicable to the filing and use of any solicitation material; (j)if desired, a Supporting Statement; and (k)in the case of a nomination by a group, the designation by all group members of one group member that is authorized to act on behalf of all group members with respect to matters relating to the nomination, including withdrawal of the nomination; 14 (iii)An executed agreement, in a form deemed satisfactory by the board of directors in its discretion, pursuant to which the Nominating Stockholder (including each group member) agrees: (a)to comply with all applicable laws, rules and regulations in connection with the nomination, solicitation and election; (b)to file any written solicitation or other communication with the corporation's stockholders relating to one or more of the corporation's directors or director nominees or any Nominee with the SEC, regardless of whether any such filing is required under rule or regulation or whether any exemption from filing is available for such materials under any rule or regulation; (c)to assume all liability stemming from an action, suit or proceeding concerning any actual or alleged legal or regulatory violation arising out of any communication by the Nominating Stockholder or any of its Nominees with the corporation, its stockholders or any other person in connection with the nomination submitted by the Nominating Stockholder pursuant to this Section 2.15, including, without limitation, the Nomination Notice; (d)to indemnify and hold harmless (jointly with all other group members, in the case of a group member) the corporation and each of its directors, officers and employees individually against any liability, loss, damages, expenses or other costs (including attorneys' fees) incurred in connection with any threatened or pending action, suit or proceeding, whether legal, administrative or investigative, against the corporation or any of its directors, officers or employees arising out of or relating to a failure or alleged failure of the Nominating Stockholder or any of its Nominees to comply with, or any breach or alleged breach of, its or their obligations, agreements or representations under this Section 2.15; and (e)in the event that any information included in the Nomination Notice, or any other communication by the Nominating Stockholder (including with respect to any group member) with the corporation, its stockholders or any other person in connection with the nomination or election, ceases to be true and accurate in all material respects (or omits a material fact necessary to make the statements made not misleading), or that the Nominating Stockholder (including any group member) has failed to continue to satisfy the eligibility requirements described in Section 2.15.3 to promptly (and in any event within 48 hours of discovering such misstatement, omission or failure) notify the corporation and any other recipient of such communication of (1) the misstatement or omission in such previously provided information and of the information that is required to correct the misstatement or omission or (2) such failure (it being understood that providing any such notification shall not be deemed to cure any defect or limit the corporation's right to omit a Nominee from its proxy materials as provided in this Section 2.15). The information and documents required by this Section 2.15.4 to be provided by the Nominating Stockholder shall be: (i) provided with respect to and executed by each group member, in the case of information applicable to group members; and (ii) provided with respect to the persons specified in Instruction 1 to Items 6(c) and (d) of Schedule 14N (or any successor item) in the case of a Nominating Stockholder or group member that is an entity. The Nomination Notice shall be deemed submitted on the date on which all the information and documents referred to in this Section 2.15.4 (other than such information and documents contemplated to be provided after the date the Nomination Notice is provided) have been delivered to or, if sent by mail, received by the Secretary of the corporation. A Nominating Stockholder shall update the Nomination Notice, if necessary, in accordance with Section 2.4 of these bylaws. The corporation may request such additional information as necessary to permit the board of directors to determine if each Nominee satisfies the requirements of this Section 2.15 or if each Nominee is independent pursuant to the corporation's Corporate Governance Guidelines as most recently published on its website and under the rules of any stock exchange on which shares of the Common Stock are traded. 15 2.15.5 Exceptions. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in this Section 2.15, the corporation may omit from its proxy statement any Nominee and any information concerning such Nominee (including a Nominating Stockholder's Supporting Statement) and no vote on such Nominee will occur (notwithstanding that proxies in respect of such vote may have been received by the corporation), and the Nominating Stockholder may not, after the last day on which a Nomination Notice would be timely, cure in any way any defect preventing the nomination of such Nominee, if: (i)the corporation receives a notice pursuant to Section 2.4 of these bylaws that a stockholder intends to nominate a candidate for director at the annual meeting, whether or not such notice is subsequently withdrawn or made the subject of a settlement with the corporation; (ii)the Nominating Stockholder or the designated lead group member, as applicable, or any qualified representative thereof, does not appear at the annual meeting to present the nomination submitted pursuant to this Section 2.15, the Nominating Stockholder withdraws its nomination or the chairperson of the annual meeting declares that such nomination was not made in accordance with the procedures prescribed by this Section 2.15 and shall therefore be disregarded; (iii)the board of directors, in its discretion, determines that such Nominee's nomination or election to the board of directors would result in the corporation violating or failing to be in compliance with these bylaws or the Certificate of Incorporation or any applicable law, rule or regulation to which the corporation is subject, including any rules or regulations of the primary stock exchange on which shares of the Common Stock are traded; (iv)such Nominee was nominated for election to the board of directors pursuant to this Section 2.15 at one of the corporation's two preceding annual meetings of stockholders and either withdrew or became ineligible or received a vote of less than twenty-five percent (25%) of the shares of the Common Stock entitled to vote for such Nominee; (iv)such Nominee is a named subject of a pending criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations and other minor offenses) or has been convicted in a criminal proceeding within the past ten years; (v)such Nominee has been, within the past three years, an officer or director of any entity that provides products or services that compete with or are alternatives to the principal products produced or services provided by the corporation or its affiliates (a 'Competitor'); (vi)the corporation is notified, or the board of directors determines, that the Nominating Stockholder or the Nominee has failed to continue to satisfy the eligibility requirements described in Section 2.15.3, any of the representations and warranties made in the Nomination Notice ceases to be true and accurate in all material respects (or omits a material fact necessary to make the statements made not misleading), such Nominee becomes unwilling or unable to serve on the board of directors or any material violation or breach occurs of the obligations, agreements, representations or warranties of the Nominating Stockholder or such Nominee under this Section 2.15; or (vii)such Nominee is ineligible to be nominated or be qualified to serve as a member of the board of directors pursuant to Section 2.4. 16 Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in this Section 2.15, the corporation may omit from its proxy statement, or may supplement or correct, any information, including all or any portion of the Supporting Statement or any other statement in support of a Nominee included in the Nomination Notice, if the board of directors determines, in its discretion, that: (i)such information is not true in all material respects or omits a material statement necessary to make the statements made not misleading; (ii)such information directly or indirectly impugns the character, integrity or personal reputation of, or directly or indirectly makes charges concerning improper, illegal or immoral conduct or associations, without factual foundation, with respect to, any person; or (iii)the inclusion of such information in the proxy statement would otherwise violate the SEC proxy rules or any other applicable law, rule or regulation. The corporation may solicit against, and include in the proxy statement its own statement relating to, any Nominee. ARTICLE III - DIRECTORS 3.1POWERS The business and affairs of the corporation shall be managed by or under the direction of the board of directors, except as may be otherwise provided in the DGCL or the certificate of incorporation. 3.2NUMBER OF DIRECTORS The board of directors shall consist of one or more members, each of whom shall be a natural person. Unless the certificate of incorporation fixes the number of directors, the number of directors shall be determined from time to time by resolution of the board of directors. No reduction of the authorized number of directors shall have the effect of removing any director before that director's term of office expires. 3.3ELECTION, QUALIFICATION AND TERM OF OFFICE OF DIRECTORS A nominee for director shall be elected to the board of directors if the votes cast for such nominee's election exceed the votes cast against such nominee's election; provided, however, that directors shall be elected by a plurality of the votes cast at any meeting of stockholders for which (i) the Secretary of the corporation receives a notice that a stockholder has nominated a person for election to the board of directors in compliance with the advance notice requirements for stockholder nominees set forth in Section 2.4 and Section 2.15 of these bylaws, as applicable, and (ii) such nomination has not been withdrawn by such stockholder on or before the fourteenth (14th) day preceding the date the corporation files its definitive proxy statement (regardless of whether or not thereafter revised or supplemented) with the SEC. If directors are to be elected by a plurality of the votes cast, stockholders shall not be permitted to vote against a nominee. Except as provided in Section 3.4 of these bylaws, each director, including a director elected to fill a vacancy, shall hold office until the expiration of the term for which elected and until such director's successor is elected and qualified or until such director's earlier death, resignation or removal. Directors need not be stockholders unless so required by the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws. The certificate of incorporation or these bylaws may prescribe other qualifications for directors. 17 If so provided in the certificate of incorporation, the directors of the corporation shall be divided into three classes. 3.4RESIGNATION AND VACANCIES Any director may resign at any time upon notice given in writing or by electronic transmission to the corporation. A resignation is effective when the resignation is delivered unless the resignation specifies a later effective date or an effective date determined upon the happening of an event or events. A resignation which is conditioned upon the director failing to receive a specified vote for reelection as a director may provide that it is irrevocable. Unless otherwise provided in the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, when one or more directors resign from the board of directors, effective at a future date, a majority of the directors then in office, including those who have so resigned, shall have power to fill such vacancy or vacancies, the vote thereon to take effect when such resignation or resignations shall become effective. Unless otherwise provided in the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, vacancies and newly created directorships resulting from any increase in the authorized number of directors elected by all of the stockholders having the right to vote as a single class may be filled by a majority of the directors then in office, although less than a quorum, or by a sole remaining director. If the directors are divided into classes, a person so elected by the directors then in office to fill a vacancy or newly created directorship shall hold office until the next election of the class for which such director shall have been chosen and until his or her successor shall have been duly elected and qualified. If at any time, by reason of death or resignation or other cause, the corporation should have no directors in office, then any officer or any stockholder or an executor, administrator, trustee or guardian of a stockholder, or other fiduciary entrusted with like responsibility for the person or estate of a stockholder, may call a special meeting of stockholders in accordance with the provisions of the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, or may apply to the Court of Chancery for a decree summarily ordering an election as provided in Section 211 of the DGCL. If, at the time of filling any vacancy or any newly created directorship, the directors then in office constitute less than a majority of the whole board of directors (as constituted immediately prior to any such increase), the Court of Chancery may, upon application of any stockholder or stockholders holding at least 10% of the voting stock at the time outstanding having the right to vote for such directors, summarily order an election to be held to fill any such vacancies or newly created directorships, or to replace the directors chosen by the directors then in office as aforesaid, which election shall be governed by the provisions of Section 211 of the DGCL as far as applicable. 3.5PLACE OF MEETINGS; MEETINGS BY TELEPHONE The board of directors may hold meetings, both regular and special, either within or outside the State of Delaware. Unless otherwise restricted by the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, members of the board of directors, or any committee designated by the board of directors, may participate in a meeting of the board of directors, or any committee, by means of conference telephone or other communications equipment by means of which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other, and such participation in a meeting shall constitute presence in person at the meeting. 18 3.6REGULAR MEETINGS Regular meetings of the board of directors may be held without notice at such time and at such place as shall from time to time be determined by the board of directors. 3.7SPECIAL MEETINGS; NOTICE Special meetings of the board of directors for any purpose or purposes may be called at any time by the chairperson of the board of directors, the chief executive officer, the president, the secretary or a majority of the authorized number of directors. Notice of the time and place of special meetings shall be: (i)delivered personally by hand, by courier or by telephone; (ii)sent by United States first-class mail, postage prepaid; (iii)sent by facsimile; or (iv)sent by electronic mail, (1)directed to each director at that director's address, telephone number, facsimile number or electronic mail address, as the case may be, as shown on the corporation's records. If the notice is (i) delivered personally by hand, by courier or by telephone, (ii) sent by facsimile or (iii) sent by electronic mail, it shall be delivered or sent at least 24 hours before the time of the holding of the meeting. If the notice is sent by United States mail, it shall be deposited in the United States mail at least four days before the time of the holding of the meeting. Any oral notice may be communicated to the director. The notice need not specify the place of the meeting (if the meeting is to be held at the corporation's principal executive office) nor the purpose of the meeting. 3.8WAIVER OF NOTICE Whenever notice is required to be given under any provision of the DGCL, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, a written waiver, signed by the director entitled to notice, or a waiver by electronic transmission by the director entitled to notice, whether before or after the time of the event for which notice is to be given, shall be deemed equivalent to notice. Attendance of a director at a meeting shall constitute a waiver of notice of such meeting, except when the director attends a meeting for the express purpose of objecting at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business because the meeting is not lawfully called or convened. Neither the business to be transacted at, nor the purpose of, any regular or special meeting of the board of directors need be specified in any written waiver of notice or any waiver by electronic transmission unless so required by the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws. 3.9QUORUM; VOTING At all meetings of the board of directors, a majority of the total authorized number of directors shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. If a quorum is not present at any meeting of the board of directors, then the directors present thereat may adjourn the meeting from time to time, without notice other than announcement at the meeting, until a quorum is present. A meeting at which a quorum is initially present may continue to transact business notwithstanding the withdrawal of directors, if any action taken is approved by at least a majority of the required quorum for that meeting. 19 The vote of a majority of the directors present at any meeting at which a quorum is present shall be the act of the board of directors, except as may be otherwise specifically provided by statute, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws. If the certificate of incorporation provides that one or more directors shall have more or less than one vote per director on any matter, every reference in these bylaws to a majority or other proportion of the directors shall refer to a majority or other proportion of the votes of the directors. 3.10BOARD ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING Unless otherwise restricted by the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, any action required or permitted to be taken at any meeting of the board of directors, or of any committee thereof, may be taken without a meeting if all members of the board of directors or committee, as the case may be, consent thereto in writing or by electronic transmission and the writing or writings or electronic transmission or transmissions are filed with the minutes of proceedings of the board of directors or committee. Such filing shall be in paper form if the minutes are maintained in paper form and shall be in electronic form if the minutes are maintained in electronic form. 3.11FEES AND COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS Unless otherwise restricted by the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, the board of directors shall have the authority to fix the compensation of directors. 3.12REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS Any director may be removed from office by the stockholders of the corporation as provided in the certificate of incorporation. No reduction of the authorized number of directors shall have the effect of removing any director prior to the expiration of such director's term of office. ARTICLE IV - COMMITTEES 4.1COMMITTEES OF DIRECTORS The board of directors may, by resolution passed by a majority of the authorized number of directors, designate one or more committees, each committee to consist of one or more of the directors of the corporation. The board of directors may designate one or more directors as alternate members of any committee, who may replace any absent or disqualified member at any meeting of the committee. In the absence or disqualification of a member of a committee, the member or members thereof present at any meeting and not disqualified from voting, whether or not such member or members constitute a quorum, may unanimously appoint another member of the board of directors to act at the meeting in the place of any such absent or disqualified member. Any such committee, to the extent provided in the resolution of the board of directors or in these bylaws, shall have and may exercise all the powers and authority of the board of directors in the management of the business and affairs of the corporation, and may authorize the seal of the corporation to be affixed to all papers that may require it; but no such committee shall have the power or authority to (i) approve or adopt, or recommend to the stockholders, any action or matter (other than the election or removal of directors) expressly required by the DGCL to be submitted to stockholders for approval, or (ii) adopt, amend or repeal any bylaw of the corporation. 20 4.2COMMITTEE MINUTES Each committee shall keep regular minutes of its meetings and report the same to the board of directors when required. 4.3MEETINGS AND ACTION OF COMMITTEES Meetings and actions of committees shall be governed by, and held and taken in accordance with, the provisions of: (i)Section 3.5 (place of meetings and meetings by telephone); (ii)Section 3.6 (regular meetings); (iii)Section 3.7 (special meetings and notice); (iv)Section 3.9 (quorum; voting); (v)Section 7.5 (waiver of notice); and (vi)Section 3.10 (action without a meeting) with such changes in the context of those bylaws as are necessary to substitute the committee and its members for the board of directors and its members. However: (i)the time of regular meetings of committees may be determined either by resolution of the board of directors or by resolution of the committee; (ii)special meetings of committees may also be called by resolution of the board of directors; and (iii)notice of special meetings of committees shall also be given to all alternate members, who shall have the right to attend all meetings of the committee. The board of directors may adopt rules for the government of any committee not inconsistent with the provisions of these bylaws. Any provision in the certificate of incorporation providing that one or more directors shall have more or less than one vote per director on any matter shall apply to voting in any committee or subcommittee, unless otherwise provided in the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws. 4.4SUBCOMMITTEES Unless otherwise provided in the certificate of incorporation, these bylaws or the resolutions of the board of directors designating the committee, a committee may create one or more subcommittees, each subcommittee to consist of one or more members of the committee, and delegate to a subcommittee any or all of the powers and authority of the committee. 21 ARTICLE V - OFFICERS 5.1OFFICERS The officers of the corporation shall be a president and a secretary. The corporation may also have, at the discretion of the board of directors, a chairperson of the board of directors, a vice chairperson of the board of directors, a chief executive officer, a chief financial officer or treasurer, one or more vice presidents, one or more assistant vice presidents, one or more assistant treasurers, one or more assistant secretaries, and any such other officers as may be appointed in accordance with the provisions of these bylaws. Any number of offices may be held by the same person. 5.2APPOINTMENT OF OFFICERS The board of directors shall appoint the officers of the corporation, except such officers as may be appointed in accordance with the provisions of Sections 5.3 of these bylaws, subject to the rights, if any, of an officer under any contract of employment. 5.3SUBORDINATE OFFICERS The board of directors may appoint, or empower the chief executive officer or, in the absence of a chief executive officer, the president, to appoint, such other officers and agents as the business of the corporation may require. Each of such officers and agents shall hold office for such period, have such authority, and perform such duties as are provided in these bylaws or as the board of directors may from time to time determine. 5.4REMOVAL AND RESIGNATION OF OFFICERS Subject to the rights, if any, of an officer under any contract of employment, any officer may be removed, either with or without cause, by an affirmative vote of the majority of the board of directors at any regular or special meeting of the board of directors or, except in the case of an officer chosen by the board of directors, by any officer upon whom such power of removal may be conferred by the board of directors. Any officer may resign at any time by giving written notice to the corporation. Any resignation shall take effect at the date of the receipt of that notice or at any later time specified in that notice. Unless otherwise specified in the notice of resignation, the acceptance of the resignation shall not be necessary to make it effective. Any resignation is without prejudice to the rights, if any, of the corporation under any contract to which the officer is a party. 5.5VACANCIES IN OFFICES Any vacancy occurring in any office of the corporation shall be filled by the board of directors or as provided in Section 5.3. 5.6REPRESENTATION OF SHARES OF OTHER CORPORATIONS The chairperson of the board of directors, the president, any vice president, the treasurer, the secretary or assistant secretary of this corporation, or any other person authorized by the board of directors or the president or a vice president, is authorized to vote, represent, and exercise on behalf of this corporation all rights incident to any and all shares of any other corporation or corporations standing in the name of this corporation. The authority granted herein may be exercised either by such person directly or by any other person authorized to do so by proxy or power of attorney duly executed by such person having the authority. 22 5.7AUTHORITY AND DUTIES OF OFFICERS All officers of the corporation shall respectively have such authority and perform such duties in the management of the business of the corporation as may be designated from time to time by the board of directors or the stockholders and, to the extent not so provided, as generally pertain to their respective offices, subject to the control of the board of directors. ARTICLE VI - STOCK 6.1STOCK CERTIFICATES; PARTLY PAID SHARES The shares of the corporation shall be represented by certificates, provided that the board of directors may provide by resolution or resolutions that some or all of any or all classes or series of its stock shall be uncertificated shares. Any such resolution shall not apply to shares represented by a certificate until such certificate is surrendered to the corporation. Every holder of stock represented by certificates shall be entitled to have a certificate signed by, or in the name of the corporation by the chairperson of the board of directors or vice-chairperson of the board of directors, or the president or a vice-president, and by the treasurer or an assistant treasurer, or the secretary or an assistant secretary of the corporation representing the number of shares registered in certificate form. Any or all of the signatures on the certificate may be a facsimile. In case any officer, transfer agent or registrar who has signed or whose facsimile signature has been placed upon a certificate has ceased to be such officer, transfer agent or registrar before such certificate is issued, it may be issued by the corporation with the same effect as if such person were such officer, transfer agent or registrar at the date of issue. The corporation shall not have power to issue a certificate in bearer form. The corporation may issue the whole or any part of its shares as partly paid and subject to call for the remainder of the consideration to be paid therefor. Upon the face or back of each stock certificate issued to represent any such partly-paid shares, or upon the books and records of the corporation in the case of uncertificated partly-paid shares, the total amount of the consideration to be paid therefor and the amount paid thereon shall be stated. Upon the declaration of any dividend on fully-paid shares, the corporation shall declare a dividend upon partly-paid shares of the same class, but only upon the basis of the percentage of the consideration actually paid thereon. 6.2SPECIAL DESIGNATION ON CERTIFICATES If the corporation is authorized to issue more than one class of stock or more than one series of any class, then the powers, the designations, the preferences, and the relative, participating, optional or other special rights of each class of stock or series thereof and the qualifications, limitations or restrictions of such preferences and/or rights shall be set forth in full or summarized on the face or back of the certificate that the corporation shall issue to represent such class or series of stock; provided, however, that, except as otherwise provided in Section 202 of the DGCL, in lieu of the foregoing requirements there may be set forth on the face or back of the certificate that the corporation shall issue to represent such class or series of stock, a statement that the corporation will furnish without charge to each stockholder who so requests the powers, designations, preferences and relative, participating, optional or other special rights of each class of stock or series thereof and the qualifications, limitations or restrictions of such preferences and/or rights. Within a reasonable time after the issuance or transfer of uncertificated stock, the corporation shall send to the registered owner thereof a written notice containing the information required to be set forth or stated on certificates pursuant to this section 6.2 or Sections 156, 202(a) or 218(a) of the DGCL or with respect to this section 6.2 a statement that the corporation will furnish without charge to each stockholder who so requests the powers, designations, preferences and relative, participating, optional or other special rights of each class of stock or series thereof and the qualifications, limitations or restrictions of such preferences and/or rights. Except as otherwise expressly provided by law, the rights and obligations of the holders of uncertificated stock and the rights and obligations of the holders of certificates representing stock of the same class and series shall be identical. 23 6.3LOST CERTIFICATES Except as provided in this Section 6.3, no new certificates for shares shall be issued to replace a previously issued certificate unless the latter is surrendered to the corporation and cancelled at the same time. The corporation may issue a new certificate of stock or uncertificated shares in the place of any certificate theretofore issued by it, alleged to have been lost, stolen or destroyed, and the corporation may require the owner of the lost, stolen or destroyed certificate, or such owner's legal representative, to give the corporation a bond sufficient to indemnify it against any claim that may be made against it on account of the alleged loss, theft or destruction of any such certificate or the issuance of such new certificate or uncertificated shares. 6.4DIVIDENDS The board of directors, subject to any restrictions contained in the certificate of incorporation or applicable law, may declare and pay dividends upon the shares of the corporation's capital stock. Dividends may be paid in cash, in property, or in shares of the corporation's capital stock, subject to the provisions of the certificate of incorporation. The board of directors may set apart out of any of the funds of the corporation available for dividends a reserve or reserves for any proper purpose and may abolish any such reserve. Such purposes shall include but not be limited to equalizing dividends, repairing or maintaining any property of the corporation, and meeting contingencies. 6.5TRANSFER OF STOCK Transfers of record of shares of stock of the corporation shall be made only upon its books by the holders thereof, in person or by an attorney duly authorized, and, if such stock is certificated, upon the surrender of a certificate or certificates for a like number of shares, properly endorsed or accompanied by proper evidence of succession, assignation or authority to transfer. 6.6STOCK TRANSFER AGREEMENTS The corporation shall have power to enter into and perform any agreement with any number of stockholders of any one or more classes of stock of the corporation to restrict the transfer of shares of stock of the corporation of any one or more classes owned by such stockholders in any manner not prohibited by the DGCL. 6.7REGISTERED STOCKHOLDERS The corporation: (i)shall be entitled to recognize the exclusive right of a person registered on its books as the owner of shares to receive dividends and to vote as such owner; (ii)shall be entitled to hold liable for calls and assessments the person registered on its books as the owner of shares; and 24 (iii)shall not be bound to recognize any equitable or other claim to or interest in such share or shares on the part of another person, whether or not it shall have express or other notice thereof, except as otherwise provided by the laws of Delaware. ARTICLE VII - MANNER OF GIVING NOTICE AND WAIVER 7.1NOTICE OF STOCKHOLDERS' MEETINGS Notice of any meeting of stockholders, if mailed, is given when deposited in the United States mail, postage prepaid, directed to the stockholder at such stockholder's address as it appears on the corporation's records. An affidavit of the secretary or an assistant secretary of the corporation or of the transfer agent or other agent of the corporation that the notice has been given shall, in the absence of fraud, be prima facie evidence of the facts stated therein. 7.2NOTICE BY ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION Without limiting the manner by which notice otherwise may be given effectively to stockholders pursuant to the DGCL, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, any notice to stockholders given by the corporation under any provision of the DGCL, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws shall be effective if given by a form of electronic transmission consented to by the stockholder to whom the notice is given. Any such consent shall be revocable by the stockholder by written notice to the corporation. Any such consent shall be deemed revoked if: (i)the corporation is unable to deliver by electronic transmission two consecutive notices given by the corporation in accordance with such consent; and (ii)such inability becomes known to the secretary or an assistant secretary of the corporation or to the transfer agent, or other person responsible for the giving of notice. However, the inadvertent failure to treat such inability as a revocation shall not invalidate any meeting or other action. Any notice given pursuant to the preceding paragraph shall be deemed given: (i) if by facsimile telecommunication, when directed to a number at which the stockholder has consented to receive notice; (ii) if by electronic mail, when directed to an electronic mail address at which the stockholder has consented to receive notice; (iii) if by a posting on an electronic network together with separate notice to the stockholder of such specific posting, upon the later of (A) such posting and (B) the giving of such separate notice; and (iv) if by any other form of electronic transmission, when directed to the stockholder. An affidavit of the secretary or an assistant secretary or of the transfer agent or other agent of the corporation that the notice has been given by a form of electronic transmission shall, in the absence of fraud, be prima facie evidence of the facts stated therein. 25 An 'electronic transmission' means any form of communication, not directly involving the physical transmission of paper, that creates a record that may be retained, retrieved, and reviewed by a recipient thereof, and that may be directly reproduced in paper form by such a recipient through an automated process. Notice by a form of electronic transmission shall not apply to Sections 164, 296, 311, 312 or 324 of the DGCL. 7.3NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS SHARING AN ADDRESS Except as otherwise prohibited under the DGCL, without limiting the manner by which notice otherwise may be given effectively to stockholders, any notice to stockholders given by the corporation under the provisions of the DGCL, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws shall be effective if given by a single written notice to stockholders who share an address if consented to by the stockholders at that address to whom such notice is given. Any such consent shall be revocable by the stockholder by written notice to the corporation. Any stockholder who fails to object in writing to the corporation, within 60 days of having been given written notice by the corporation of its intention to send the single notice, shall be deemed to have consented to receiving such single written notice. 7.4NOTICE TO PERSON WITH WHOM COMMUNICATION IS UNLAWFUL Whenever notice is required to be given, under the DGCL, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, to any person with whom communication is unlawful, the giving of such notice to such person shall not be required and there shall be no duty to apply to any governmental authority or agency for a license or permit to give such notice to such person. Any action or meeting which shall be taken or held without notice to any such person with whom communication is unlawful shall have the same force and effect as if such notice had been duly given. In the event that the action taken by the corporation is such as to require the filing of a certificate under the DGCL, the certificate shall state, if such is the fact and if notice is required, that notice was given to all persons entitled to receive notice except such persons with whom communication is unlawful. 7.5WAIVER OF NOTICE Whenever notice is required to be given to stockholders, directors or other person under any provision of the DGCL, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, a written waiver, signed by the person entitled to notice, or a waiver by electronic transmission by the person entitled to notice, whether before or after the time of the event for which notice is to be given, shall be deemed equivalent to notice. Attendance of a person at a meeting shall constitute a waiver of notice of such meeting, except when the person attends a meeting for the express purpose of objecting at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business because the meeting is not lawfully called or convened. Neither the business to be transacted at, nor the purpose of, any regular or special meeting of the stockholders need be specified in any written waiver of notice or any waiver by electronic transmission unless so required by the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws. 26 ARTICLE VIII - INDEMNIFICATION 8.1INDEMNIFICATION OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS IN THIRD PARTY PROCEEDINGS Subject to the other provisions of this Article VIII, the corporation shall indemnify, to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL, as now or hereinafter in effect, any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative (a 'Proceeding') (other than an action by or in the right of the corporation) by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director or officer of the corporation, or is or was a director or officer of the corporation serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, against expenses (including attorneys' fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with such Proceeding if such person acted in good faith and in a manner such person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe such person's conduct was unlawful. The termination of any Proceeding by judgment, order, settlement, conviction, or upon a plea of nolo contendere or its equivalent, shall not, of itself, create a presumption that the person did not act in good faith and in a manner which such person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had reasonable cause to believe that such person's conduct was unlawful. 8.2INDEMNIFICATION OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS IN ACTIONS BY OR IN THE RIGHT OF THE CORPORATION Subject to the other provisions of this Article VIII, the corporation shall indemnify, to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL, as now or hereinafter in effect, any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action or suit by or in the right of the corporation to procure a judgment in its favor by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director or officer of the corporation, or is or was a director or officer of the corporation serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise against expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with the defense or settlement of such action or suit if such person acted in good faith and in a manner such person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation; except that no indemnification shall be made in respect of any claim, issue or matter as to which such person shall have been adjudged to be liable to the corporation unless and only to the extent that the Court of Chancery or the court in which such action or suit was brought shall determine upon application that, despite the adjudication of liability but in view of all the circumstances of the case, such person is fairly and reasonably entitled to indemnity for such expenses which the Court of Chancery or such other court shall deem proper. 8.3SUCCESSFUL DEFENSE To the extent that a present or former director or officer of the corporation has been successful on the merits or otherwise in defense of any action, suit or proceeding described in Section 8.1 or Section 8.2, or in defense of any claim, issue or matter therein, such person shall be indemnified against expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection therewith. 8.4INDEMNIFICATION OF OTHERS Subject to the other provisions of this Article VIII, the corporation shall have power to indemnify its employees and agents to the extent not prohibited by the DGCL or other applicable law. The board of directors shall have the power to delegate to such person or persons the determination of whether employees or agents shall be indemnified. 27 8.5ADVANCED PAYMENT OF EXPENSES Expenses (including attorneys' fees) incurred by an officer or director of the corporation in defending any Proceeding shall be paid by the corporation in advance of the final disposition of such Proceeding upon receipt of a written request therefor (together with documentation reasonably evidencing such expenses) and an undertaking by or on behalf of the person to repay such amounts if it shall ultimately be determined that the person is not entitled to be indemnified under this Article VIII or the DGCL. Such expenses (including attorneys' fees) incurred by former directors and officers or other employees and agents may be so paid upon such terms and conditions, if any, as the corporation deems appropriate. The right to advancement of expenses shall not apply to any claim for which indemnity is excluded pursuant to these bylaws, but shall apply to any Proceeding referenced in Section 8.6(ii) or 8.6(iii) prior to a determination that the person is not entitled to be indemnified by the corporation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, unless otherwise determined pursuant to Section 8.8, no advance shall be made by the corporation to an officer of the corporation (except by reason of the fact that such officer is or was a director of the corporation, in which event this paragraph shall not apply) in any Proceeding if a determination is reasonably and promptly made (i) by a majority vote of the directors who are not parties to such Proceeding, even though less than a quorum, or (ii) by a committee of such directors designated by majority vote of such directors, even though less than a quorum, or (iii) if there are no such directors, or if such directors so direct, by independent legal counsel in a written opinion, that facts known to the decision-making party at the time such determination is made demonstrate clearly and convincingly that such person acted in bad faith or in a manner that such person did not believe to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation. 8.6LIMITATION ON INDEMNIFICATION Subject to the requirements in Section 8.3 and the DGCL, the corporation shall not be obligated to indemnify any person pursuant to this Article VIII in connection with any Proceeding (or any part of any Proceeding): (i)for which payment has actually been made to or on behalf of such person under any statute, insurance policy, indemnity provision, vote or otherwise, except with respect to any excess beyond the amount paid; (ii)for an accounting or disgorgement of profits pursuant to Section 16(b) of the 1934 Act, or similar provisions of federal, state or local statutory law or common law, if such person is held liable therefor (including pursuant to any settlement arrangements); (iii)for any reimbursement of the corporation by such person of any bonus or other incentive-based or equity-based compensation or of any profits realized by such person from the sale of securities of the corporation, as required in each case under the 1934 Act (including any such reimbursements that arise from an accounting restatement of the corporation pursuant to Section 304 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (the 'Sarbanes-Oxley Act'), or the payment to the corporation of profits arising from the purchase and sale by such person of securities in violation of Section 306 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act), if such person is held liable therefor (including pursuant to any settlement arrangements); (iv)initiated by such person, including any Proceeding (or any part of any Proceeding) initiated by such person against the corporation or its directors, officers, employees, agents or other indemnitees, unless (a) the board of directors authorized the Proceeding (or the relevant part of the Proceeding) prior to its initiation, (b) the corporation provides the indemnification, in its sole discretion, pursuant to the powers vested in the corporation under applicable law, (c) otherwise required to be made under Section 8.7 or (d) otherwise required by applicable law; or (v)if prohibited by applicable law. 28 8.7DETERMINATION; CLAIM If a claim for indemnification or advancement of expenses under this Article VIII is not paid in full within 90 days after receipt by the corporation of the written request therefor, the claimant shall be entitled to an adjudication by a court of competent jurisdiction of his or her entitlement to such indemnification or advancement of expenses. The corporation shall indemnify such person against any and all expenses that are incurred by such person in connection with any action for indemnification or advancement of expenses from the corporation under this Article VIII, to the extent such person is successful in such action, and to the extent not prohibited by law. In any such suit, the corporation shall, to the fullest extent not prohibited by law, have the burden of proving that the claimant is not entitled to the requested indemnification or advancement of expenses. 8.8NON-EXCLUSIVITY OF RIGHTS The indemnification and advancement of expenses provided by, or granted pursuant to, this Article VIII shall not be deemed exclusive of any other rights to which those seeking indemnification or advancement of expenses may be entitled under the certificate of incorporation or any statute, bylaw, agreement, vote of stockholders or disinterested directors or otherwise, both as to action in such person's official capacity and as to action in another capacity while holding such office. The corporation is specifically authorized to enter into individual contracts with any or all of its directors, officers, employees or agents respecting indemnification and advancement of expenses, to the fullest extent not prohibited by the DGCL or other applicable law. 8.9INSURANCE The corporation may purchase and maintain insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise against any liability asserted against such person and incurred by such person in any such capacity, or arising out of such person's status as such, whether or not the corporation would have the power to indemnify such person against such liability under the provisions of the DGCL. 8.10SURVIVAL The rights to indemnification and advancement of expenses conferred by this Article VIII shall continue as to a person who has ceased to be a director, officer, employee or agent and shall inure to the benefit of the heirs, executors and administrators of such a person. 8.11EFFECT OF REPEAL OR MODIFICATION Any amendment, alteration or repeal of this Article VIII shall not adversely affect any right or protection hereunder of any person in respect of any act or omission occurring prior to such amendment, alteration or repeal. 29 8.12CERTAIN DEFINITIONS For purposes of this Article VIII, references to the 'corporation' shall include, in addition to the resulting corporation, any constituent corporation (including any constituent of a constituent) absorbed in a consolidation or merger which, if its separate existence had continued, would have had power and authority to indemnify its directors, officers, employees or agents, so that any person who is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of such constituent corporation, or is or was serving at the request of such constituent corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, shall stand in the same position under the provisions of this Article VIII with respect to the resulting or surviving corporation as such person would have with respect to such constituent corporation if its separate existence had continued. For purposes of this Article VIII, references to 'other enterprises' shall include employee benefit plans; references to 'fines' shall include any excise taxes assessed on a person with respect to an employee benefit plan; and references to 'serving at the request of the corporation' shall include any service as a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation which imposes duties on, or involves services by, such director, officer, employee or agent with respect to an employee benefit plan, its participants or beneficiaries; and a person who acted in good faith and in a manner such person reasonably believed to be in the interest of the participants and beneficiaries of an employee benefit plan shall be deemed to have acted in a manner 'not opposed to the best interests of the corporation' as referred to in this Article VIII. ARTICLE IX - FORUM SELECTION Unless the corporation consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the sole and exclusive forum for (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of the corporation, (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by, or other wrongdoing by, any director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation to the corporation or the corporation's stockholders, (iii) any action asserting a claim arising pursuant to any provision of the DGCL or the corporation's certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, (iv) any action to interpret, apply, enforce or determine the validity of the corporation's certificate of incorporation or these bylaws or (v) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine shall be a state or federal court located within the state of Delaware, in each such case subject to said court's having personal jurisdiction over the indispensable parties named as defendants therein. Unless the corporation consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the federal district courts of the United States shall be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any person or entity purchasing or otherwise acquiring any interest in shares of capital stock of the corporation shall be deemed to have notice of and consented to the provisions of this Article IX. ARTICLE X - GENERAL MATTERS 10.1EXECUTION OF CORPORATE CONTRACTS AND INSTRUMENTS Except as otherwise provided by law, the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, the board of directors may authorize any officer or officers, or agent or agents, to enter into any contract or execute any document or instrument in the name of and on behalf of the corporation; such authority may be general or confined to specific instances. Unless so authorized or ratified by the board of directors or within the agency power of an officer, no officer, agent or employee shall have any power or authority to bind the corporation by any contract or engagement or to pledge its credit or to render it liable for any purpose or for any amount. 10.2FISCAL YEAR The fiscal year of the corporation shall be fixed by resolution of the board of directors and may be changed by the board of directors. 30 10.3SEAL The corporation may adopt a corporate seal, which shall be adopted and which may be altered by the board of directors. The corporation may use the corporate seal by causing it or a facsimile thereof to be impressed or affixed or in any other manner reproduced. 10.4CONSTRUCTION; DEFINITIONS Unless the context requires otherwise, the general provisions, rules of construction, and definitions in the DGCL shall govern the construction of these bylaws. Without limiting the generality of this provision, the singular number includes the plural, the plural number includes the singular, and the term 'person' includes both a corporation and a natural person. ARTICLE XI - AMENDMENTS These bylaws may be adopted, amended or repealed by the stockholders entitled to vote; provided, however, that the affirmative vote of the holders of at least 66 ⅔% of the total voting power of outstanding voting securities, voting together as a single class, shall be required for the stockholders of the corporation to alter, amend or repeal, or adopt any bylaw inconsistent with, the following provisions of these bylaws: Article II, Sections 3.1, 3.2, 3.4 and 3.11 of Article III, Article VIII and this Article XI (including, without limitation, any such Article or Section as renumbered as a result of any amendment, alteration, change, repeal, or adoption of any other Bylaw). However, the corporation may, in its certificate of incorporation, confer the power to adopt, amend or repeal bylaws upon the directors. The fact that such power has been so conferred upon the directors shall not divest the stockholders of the power, nor limit their power to adopt, amend or repeal bylaws. A bylaw amendment adopted by stockholders which specifies the votes that shall be necessary for the election of directors shall not be further amended or repealed by the board of directors. 31 Attachments Original document

