Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fortinet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTNT

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortinet : Another BitCoin Exchange Scam—This Time “Live” on YouTube

04/22/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FortiGuard Labs Threat Research Report

Affected platforms: YouTube platform
Impacted parties: YouTube platform, YouTube users, and @chamath
Impact: Loss of funds and reputation
Severity level: Critical

BitCoin Exchange Scam Summary

Many people today, especially as the effects of Covid-19 continue to linger, spend time at home looking for ways to interact with the outside world. This has led to a significant increase in Social Media interactions, primarily on media streaming websites like YouTube. And as new activities like this trend, malicious entities are never far behind. Like many of you, I too am always on the hunt for original content on YouTube. But while recently doing so, I accidently stumbled upon a 'LIVE' Bitcoin (Ƀ) donate/exchange scam video.

After verifying that this video was not just a scam but also malicious in nature (which I explain in this blog), the FortiGuard Labs team reached out to the YouTube platform for assistance in taking the video down in the interest of user safety.

Essentially, this is a typical scam, much like the recent Bitcoin exchange scams seen on Twitter. But this is a first for the YouTube platform. And it also made the claim that it was LIVE. And unlike previous scams falsely making use of @elonmusk, this one illegitimately makes use of @chamath of Social Capital.

In the following sections you will find technical details on how we identified this recent live BitCoin scam. And hopefully, one takeaway from this article will be that, going forward, readers will check the authenticity of the YouTube/social-media channels they follow to ensure that the content being provided is not malicious in nature.

Initial Discovery of BitCoin Exchange Scam

Due to Covid-19 quarantining, as well as the recent spikes in the value of the stock market and cryptocurrencies, more people than ever are at home looking for live stock market/crypto-related content on streaming platforms like YouTube, etc. This might be to compensate for the lack of in-person interactions that we would normally have in a non-Covid-19 world, as well as to perhaps make some quick income on the side During a random midnight search for similar content, I accidently stumbled upon a LIVE Bitcoin scam on YouTube (yes, this time it was on YouTube and not on Twitter). YouTube has several labels/buttons on its home page to identify trending categories of videos, and this one indicated that several scams were streaming 'live'. The first video I saw after clicking the Live button was titled, 'Chamath Palihapitiya - What will be the New World of Finance? | SPACs, Coinbase IPO and NFT' with the URL link 'hxxps://www[.]youtube[.]com/watch?v=cFstoyKl99s'. (Note that this address has been changed several times just in the last three days. The address listed here was the last known occurrence of this scam. Since we flagged multiple Video URLs by this attacker in the last 3 days, as of now YouTube has taken down the entire YouTube channel.)

The first thing that caught my eye was that, unlike other live-streamed videos on YouTube, this one used a smaller than usual video screen-size [1].

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORTINET, INC.
05:26pFORTINET  : Another BitCoin Exchange Scam—This Time “Live” on ..
PU
09:09aFORTINET  : NSE Training Institute Wins Four Industry Awards
PU
09:09aFORTINET  : Training Advancement Agenda (TAA) Improves Cyber Awareness Globally
PU
09:01aFORTINET  : Reduces Cyber Skills Gap with Training Advancement Agenda (TAA)
AQ
04/21DEEP ANALYSIS : FormBook New Variant Delivered in Phishing Campaign – Part..
PU
04/21Gigamon Announces Visualyze, the Industry's First Global Cloud Visibility Con..
AQ
04/21FORTINET  : Monness Crespi Adjusts Fortinet's Price Target to $225 from $195, Ke..
MT
04/20FORTINET  : MITRE Evaluation Results Showcase Fortinet FortiEDR's Prevention and..
PU
04/20FORTINET  : The Value of Independent Testing to Assess Your Cybersecurity Postur..
PU
04/20FORTINET  : DNA to supply Ropo Capital with an international corporate network
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 056 M - -
Net income 2021 475 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 952 M 32 952 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,91x
EV / Sales 2022 8,26x
Nbr of Employees 8 238
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart FORTINET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortinet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 185,42 $
Last Close Price 201,16 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -7,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Phil Quade Chief Information Security Officer
Christopher B. Paisley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTINET, INC.35.95%33 095
ACCENTURE PLC11.30%183 448
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%154 326
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.76%123 459
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.43%82 511
INFOSYS LIMITED7.61%76 114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ