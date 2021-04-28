Fortinet : DEF 14A

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2)) ☒ Definitive Proxy Statement
NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Dear Fortinet Stockholder:
Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting") of Fortinet, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Fortinet," "we," "us" or "our"), will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time, in a virtual-only format, for the following purposes:
To elect the eight directors listed in the accompanying proxy statement to serve for a one-year term expiring at Fortinet's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting") and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified.
To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Fortinet's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
An advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation.
To transact such other business proposals, if properly presented before the meeting.
We believe that a virtual stockholder meeting provides greater access to those who may want to attend and provides a safer forum in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore we have chosen this over an in-person meeting.
The preceding items of business are more fully described in the proxy statement accompanying this notice. Any action on the items of business described above may be considered at the 2021 Annual Meeting at the time and on the date specified above or at any time and date to which the 2021 Annual Meeting may be properly adjourned or postponed. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2021 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2021 Annual Meeting.
We have elected to provide access to our proxy materials over the internet. Accordingly, stockholders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2021 will receive a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and may vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting and any meetings pursuant to postponements or adjournments of the 2021 Annual Meeting. We expect to mail the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials on or about May 4, 2021.
Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting, we encourage you to read the proxy statement and vote as instructed in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or vote on the internet or by telephone as soon as possible. Alternatively, you may follow the procedures outlined in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials to request a paper copy of the proxy materials, which include a proxy card to submit your vote by mail. For specific instructions on how to vote your shares, please refer to the section entitled "Questions and Answers About the 2021 Annual Meeting and Procedural Matters" and the instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.
Thank you for your ongoing support of Fortinet.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Ken Xie
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors
Sunnyvale, California
April 28, 2021
PROXY STATEMENT
FOR 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROCEDURAL
MATTERS
1
Why am I receiving these materials?
1
Why did I receive a one-page notice in the mail regarding the internet availability of proxy
materials instead of a full set of proxy materials?
1
How can I get electronic access to the proxy materials?
1
Can I attend the 2021 Annual Meeting?
1
Who is entitled to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting?
2
What is the difference between holding shares as a stockholder of record or as a beneficial owner?
2
How can I vote my shares without attending the 2021 Annual Meeting?
3
How many shares must be present or represented to conduct business at the 2021 Annual Meeting?
3
What proposals will be voted on at the 2021 Annual Meeting?
3
What is the voting requirement to approve each of the proposals?
4
How are votes counted?
4
How does the Board of Directors recommend that I vote?
4
What happens if additional matters are presented at the 2021 Annual Meeting?
4
Can I change my vote?
4
What should I do if I receive more than one set of voting materials?
5
Is my vote confidential?
5
Who will serve as inspector of election?
5
Where can I find the voting results of the 2021 Annual Meeting?
5
Who will bear the cost of soliciting votes for the 2021 Annual Meeting?
5
What is the deadline to propose actions for consideration at next year's annual meeting of
stockholders or to nominate individuals to serve as directors?
5
How may I obtain a separate set of proxy materials or the 2020 Annual Report?
6
PROPOSAL ONE - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
7
General
7
Nominees
7
Information Regarding the Board of Directors and Director Nominees
8
Director Expertise, Experience and Attributes
11
Director Tenure and Age Distribution
11
Board Evaluations
11
PROPOSAL TWO - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED
PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
13
General
13
Principal Accounting Fees and Services
13
Approval of Audit and Non-Audit Services
14
PROPOSAL THREE - ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COMPENSATION
15
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
16
Page
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
18
Human Capital Management
18
Corporate Governance Guidelines
18
Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
18
Majority Voting Standard for Director Elections and Director Resignation Policy
19
Director Independence
19
Board Meetings and Committees
19
Human Resources Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
21
Anti-Hedging and Anti-Pledging Policy
21
Board Leadership Structure
21
Board of Directors' Role in Risk Oversight
22
Process for Recommending Candidates for Election to the Board of Directors
22
Proxy Access
24
Attendance at Annual Meetings of Stockholders by the Board of Directors
24
Contacting the Board of Directors
24
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
25
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
26
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
26
Elements of Our Compensation Program
27
Determining the Amount of Elements of Executives' Compensation in 2020
29
Human Resources Committee Report
33
2020 Summary Compensation Table
33
Grants of Plan-Based Awards in 2020 Table
34
Outstanding Equity Awards at 2020 Fiscal Year-End Table
34
2020 Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table
36
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control
36
CEO Pay Ratio Disclosure
38
Compensation of Directors
39
Equity Compensation Plan Information
42
CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS
43
Related-Person Transactions
43
Review of Related-Person Transactions
43
OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
44
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT
46
OTHER MATTERS
47
FORTINET, INC.
899 Kifer Road
Sunnyvale, California 94086
PROXY STATEMENT
FOR 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROCEDURAL MATTERS
Q: Why am I receiving these materials?
The Board of Directors (the "Board of Directors") of Fortinet, Inc. ("Fortinet," "we," "us" or "our") is providing these proxy materials to you in connection with the solicitation of proxies for use at Fortinet's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting"), to be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time, and at any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purpose of considering and acting upon the matters set forth in this proxy statement.
We expect to mail the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") on or about May 4, 2021. Copies of our proxy materials and 2020 Annual Report are available at www.edocumentview.com/FTNT.
Due to the public health risk of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders and other meeting participants, the 2021 Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format. You will not be able to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting in person.
Why did I receive a one-page notice in the mail regarding the internet availability of proxy materials instead of a full set of proxy materials?
Pursuant to rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), we have elected to provide access to our proxy materials over the internet. Accordingly, we are sending the Notice to our stockholders of record and beneficial owners. All stockholders will have the ability to access the proxy materials on the website referred to in the Notice or request a printed set of the proxy materials. Instructions on how to access the proxy materials over the internet or to request a printed copy may be found in the Notice. In addition, stockholders may request to receive proxy materials in printed form by mail or electronically by email on an ongoing basis.
Q: How can I get electronic access to the proxy materials?
The Notice will provide you with instructions regarding how to:
View our proxy materials for the 2021 Annual Meeting on the internet; and
Have future proxy materials sent to you electronically by email.
Choosing to receive future proxy materials by email will save us the cost of printing and mailing documents to you and will reduce the impact of our annual meetings on the environment. If you choose to receive future proxy materials by email, you will receive an email next year with instructions containing a link to those materials and a link to the proxy voting site.
Q: Can I attend the 2021 Annual Meeting?
If you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on April 26, 2021 (the "Record Date") (i.e., your shares were registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. ("Computershare")) or if you are a proxy holder for such a stockholder, you may participate in the 2021 Annual Meeting by following the instructions below:
• Beginning at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time on June 18, 2021, please visit www.meetingcenter.io/266794432.
1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.