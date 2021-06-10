Log in
Fortinet : FortiPenTest Exploit Engine – A New Security Arsenal for your Network Application Assessment

06/10/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
FortiPenTest Exploit Engine

Penetration testing helps organizations identify weaknesses and security gaps so they can put mitigation in place before attackers can exploit them. Given that the average cost of a breach worldwide now exceeds $3.8 million, and over $8.6 million per event in the US, penetration testing's valued is clear.

FortiGuard Labs provides multiple services and tools to help organizations evaluate the relative security of their systems and networks. FortiPenTest is a cloud-based penetration-testing-as-a-service tool based on the OWASP Top 10, the standard framework used by developers and web application security solutions to ensure they have the right defenses in place against the most prevalent threats. The same framework is also used by systems analysts and penetration testers to find issues before attackers can exploit them.

FortiPenTest v21.2 introduces an exploit engine, FortiPenTest Scripting Engine (FSE), that enables security practitioners to explore potential application vulnerabilities hosted on a target network and determine the exploitability of any applications found to be vulnerable. This critical feature enables FortiPenTest to more accurately simulate real-world attacks, and gives developers and security teams more insights into how a typical attack scenario might be carried out by adversaries.

Overview of FortiPenTest

FortiPenTest leverages a variety of technologies to test target systems for security vulnerabilities. FSE leverages the Lua framework to enable users to write signatures using FortiGuard Labs' proprietary scripting language. FortiPenTest then processes these signatures to inspect and determine the exploitability of a target application. We use Lua because it is a common scripting language used by many popular applications, whether thick-client or network applications, because of its fast execution. It is lightweight, has a short learning curve, and provides fast execution.

FSE provides a set of high-level application programming interfaces (APIs) that allows script developers to interact with different network protocols, including HTTP, FTP, SMB, and DNS. This protocol flexibility allows script developers to focus on detection logic without concerning themselves too much with the conventional API initialization routines that low-level programmers typically need to deal with during software development.

The following diagram depicts a high-level overview of FortPenTest's FSE architecture:

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 17:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 113 M - -
Net income 2021 520 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 73,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 831 M 36 831 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 8 615
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FORTINET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortinet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 218,89 $
Last Close Price 225,52 $
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Phil Quade Chief Information Security Officer
Christopher B. Paisley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTINET, INC.51.83%36 831
ACCENTURE PLC8.00%179 322
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.79%162 199
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.69%134 627
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.12.87%84 333
INFOSYS LIMITED12.70%82 334