Fortinet : FortiPenTest Exploit Engine – A New Security Arsenal for your Network Application Assessment

Penetration testing helps organizations identify weaknesses and security gaps so they can put mitigation in place before attackers can exploit them. Given that the average cost of a breach worldwide now exceeds $3.8 million, and over $8.6 million per event in the US, penetration testing's valued is clear.

FortiGuard Labs provides multiple services and tools to help organizations evaluate the relative security of their systems and networks. FortiPenTest is a cloud-based penetration-testing-as-a-service tool based on the OWASP Top 10, the standard framework used by developers and web application security solutions to ensure they have the right defenses in place against the most prevalent threats. The same framework is also used by systems analysts and penetration testers to find issues before attackers can exploit them.



FortiPenTest v21.2 introduces an exploit engine, FortiPenTest Scripting Engine (FSE), that enables security practitioners to explore potential application vulnerabilities hosted on a target network and determine the exploitability of any applications found to be vulnerable. This critical feature enables FortiPenTest to more accurately simulate real-world attacks, and gives developers and security teams more insights into how a typical attack scenario might be carried out by adversaries.

FortiPenTest leverages a variety of technologies to test target systems for security vulnerabilities. FSE leverages the Lua framework to enable users to write signatures using FortiGuard Labs' proprietary scripting language. FortiPenTest then processes these signatures to inspect and determine the exploitability of a target application. We use Lua because it is a common scripting language used by many popular applications, whether thick-client or network applications, because of its fast execution. It is lightweight, has a short learning curve, and provides fast execution.

FSE provides a set of high-level application programming interfaces (APIs) that allows script developers to interact with different network protocols, including HTTP, FTP, SMB, and DNS. This protocol flexibility allows script developers to focus on detection logic without concerning themselves too much with the conventional API initialization routines that low-level programmers typically need to deal with during software development.

The following diagram depicts a high-level overview of FortPenTest's FSE architecture: