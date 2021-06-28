Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Fortinet, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FTNT   US34959E1091

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortinet : Safeguarding Valuable Productivity and Reducing Downtime with Fortinet Email Security

06/28/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
In IT, availability and the cost of downtime is top of mind. In fact, it's a surefire bet that any downtime caused by an unplanned disruption or outage will get the attention of employees and leaders faster than anything else IT is doing at a given time. But aside from the annoyance, when applications fail, it costs organizations money. Especially, with a business-critical application like email, downtime of even a few hours can add up. To reduce downtime and ensure employee productivity is uninterrupted, Fortinet offers email continuity services as part of its FortiMail Cloud SaaS service.

Cloud-based Email Services Can Introduce Unexpected Costs

Gartner estimates that 71% of organizations today are using cloud-based email services.1 Though the reasons for using these services are clear-no underlying hardware or software to maintain, bundled costs and pay for what you use licensing-they can introduce unexpected costs.

For instance, in a three-week period in 2020, Microsoft 365 experienced three separate outages affecting service availability for customers. In March 2021, Microsoft 365 was down for an estimated four-hour period, affecting email and other applications.2 Google Workspace experienced a major global outage in August 2020 and an earlier outage in March 2020.3

1 Gartner, 'Market Guide for Email Security,' authors Mark Harris, Peter Firstbrook, Ravisha Chugh, published September 8, 2020.
2''Very Frustrating': Microsoft Office 365 Outage Hits U.S. Again,' CRN - October 7, 2020
3'Google suffers global outage affecting Gmail and many G Suite services,' ZDNet - August 20, 2020

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 17:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 113 M - -
Net income 2021 520 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 78,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 528 M 39 528 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,79x
Nbr of Employees 8 615
Free-Float 81,8%
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 242,03 $
Average target price 221,11 $
Spread / Average Target -8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Phil Quade Chief Information Security Officer
William H. Neukom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTINET, INC.62.95%39 528
ACCENTURE PLC12.81%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.18.10%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.65%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED25.35%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.12.01%83 980