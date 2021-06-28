Fortinet : Safeguarding Valuable Productivity and Reducing Downtime with Fortinet Email Security

In IT, availability and the cost of downtime is top of mind. In fact, it's a surefire bet that any downtime caused by an unplanned disruption or outage will get the attention of employees and leaders faster than anything else IT is doing at a given time. But aside from the annoyance, when applications fail, it costs organizations money. Especially, with a business-critical application like email, downtime of even a few hours can add up. To reduce downtime and ensure employee productivity is uninterrupted, Fortinet offers email continuity services as part of its FortiMail Cloud SaaS service.

Gartner estimates that 71% of organizations today are using cloud-based email services.1 Though the reasons for using these services are clear-no underlying hardware or software to maintain, bundled costs and pay for what you use licensing-they can introduce unexpected costs.

For instance, in a three-week period in 2020, Microsoft 365 experienced three separate outages affecting service availability for customers. In March 2021, Microsoft 365 was down for an estimated four-hour period, affecting email and other applications.2 Google Workspace experienced a major global outage in August 2020 and an earlier outage in March 2020.3

