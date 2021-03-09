Fortinet : View CRO Accelerate Presentation

Patrice Perche

Chief Revenue Officer & EVP Support

2020 Accelerated Digital Transformation

Pandemic Created Catalyst Conditions

Digital Transformation

Home Working

US Google Queries grew by

309%

5G

2020 Spending:

$8.1B

Cloud Computing

2020 Accelerated Digital Transformation

The Risk Increased

Increase the Attack

Surface

Remote Workers are a target for cybercriminalsHigher Bandwidth

Higher Risks

Increased Risk

§ New Edges

§ New Applications

§ New Ecosystem

§ Home-Grade Routers

§ Split VPNs

§ Skill Gap & Employee Awareness

§ Distributed Architecture

§ Faster Attacks

§ Less Time to Respond

§ Data Integrity

§ Regulatory Compliance

§ Data Privacy

2020 - Another Successful Year Combination of Growth, Scale, Investment, and Profitability Growth Continued InvestmentReady for Acceleration Billings $3.09B $2.60B R&DPeopleSales CapacityCustomer Segments $2.15B $1.23B $1.51B $1.79B Mid-Enterprise 22% $341M 8,238 +30% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 Growth ChannelAcquisitionsGlobal Economy Growth Projections 5.5 4.2 2020 2021 2022 BillingsRevenueOperating Margin -3.5 © Fortinet Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A Successful Channel Strategy

2021: Engage Phase II

Highly TrainedHighly Specialized

Why Such Success?

3 Security Transformations Fortinet Predicted Like No Other Vendor The Convergence of Network & Security The Freedom of Choice in the Cloud The Rise of The Edges DX means accessing and delivering data and applications from anywhereCyber sovereignty is paramountA world of speed where new applications emerge

3 Security Transformations Fortinet Predicted Like No Other Vendor The Convergence of Network & Security The Freedom of Choice in the Cloud The Rise of The Edges Fortinet SD-WAN Growth Fortinet Cloud Growth Fortinet ZTNA Growth +96% +64% +173%

Digital Transformation - The New Paradigm

As - Is Architecture

People/Things

Applications

• DC Centric with static end-user domain

• On-premise (80%+)

• Enterprise Access and Perimeter (DMZ)

• Manual Conf. / Limited End to End Services

Digital Transformation - The New Paradigm

To - Be Architecture

People/Things

Connectivity

Applications

SaaS

• Hybrid Cloud Centric and Mobile workforce

• On-prem / Off-prem (50:50) and Hosted/SaaS

• Security Everywhere

• End-to-end Automation / Policy / Visibility in a multi-vendor infrastructure

Digital Transformation - The New Paradigm

As - Is Architecture

To - Be Architecture

People/Things

Applications

People/Things

Connectivity

SaaS

Applications

Architecture

DC Centric with static end-user domain

Hybrid Cloud Centric and Mobile workforce

Applications

On-premise (80%+)

On-prem / Off-prem (50:50) and Hosted/SaaS

Security

Enterprise Access and Perimeter (DMZ)

Security Everywhere

Management

Manual Conf. / Limited End to End Services

End-to-end Automation / Policy / Visibility in a multi-vendor infrastructure

Fortinet Security Fabric Broad visibility and protection of the entire digital attack surface to better manage risk Integrated solution that reduces management complexity and shares threat intelligence Automated self-healing networks with AI-driven security for fast and efficient operations

One Platform

POWERED BY ONE OS

• Includes all building blocs of your security, natively integrated

• Enforces one policy, consistent across all edges

• Sits above cloud diversity

• Keeps all scenarios opened in an uncertain world

One Platform, Tangible Benefits

2021 Business Cases

One Platform

To Secure WAN Edge: Secure SD-BRANCH

1. Analyze Real User Needs

2. Integrate Natively Latest Technology

3. Embedded SD-WAN Security

4. Gain Industry Leadership

One Platform

To Deploy a Zero-Trust Network Access Architecture

1. Network Security

2. User Security

3. Endpoint Security

XDR: Response Across Extended ScopeAutomated User ProfilingBehavioral End Point Monitoring

One Platform

To Secure Home Edge & Mobile Users with our SASE Architecture

1. Make Explicit Proxy available today

2. Integrate natively application security In Security Fabric

3. Launch state-of-the-art SASE, preserving your freedom of choiceSAFER: Secure ALL protocolsEASIER: Same platform for data center and cloud

PERFORMANCE: Optimize network access and scale performance

Fortinet is recognized as a Leader in 2 Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant Reports: Network FirewallsWAN Edge Infrastructure Fortinet is also recognized in 4 additional Gartner 2019/2020 Magic Quadrant Reports, including a wide range of technologies: Web Application Firewall SIEMWired and WLAN Endpoint Protection Platforms* And Fortinet is mentioned as a 'Vendor To Consider' in 2 additional Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant Reports: Secure Web GatewayIndoor Location Services

One Platform, Multiple Benefits

Three Takeaways

Fortinet Vision Proven Right, AgainThe Future is to Secure All EDGES

One OS, One Platform,

Any Scenario