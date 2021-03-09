Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fortinet, Inc.    FTNT

FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/09 04:00:00 pm
175.77 USD   +5.75%
05:25pFORTINET  : View CRO Accelerate Presentation
PU
04:55pFORTINET  : View CFO Analyst Day Presentation
PU
04:55pFORTINET  : View CEO Accelerate Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortinet : View CRO Accelerate Presentation

03/09/2021 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Patrice Perche

Chief Revenue Officer & EVP Support

2020 Accelerated Digital Transformation

Pandemic Created Catalyst Conditions

Digital Transformation

Source: Grand View Research Digital Transformation Market Size: 2020, 2021, and Beyond, May 2020

Home Working

US Google Queries grew by

309%

Source: Remoters, The Present & Future of Remote Work After Covid

5G

2020 Spending:

$8.1B

Source: Gartner Yuka Shiratani, July 28 2020

Cloud Computing

Source: Researchers and Markets, August 2020

2020 Accelerated Digital Transformation

The Risk Increased

Increase the Attack

Surface

Remote Workers are a target for cybercriminalsHigher Bandwidth

Higher Risks

Increased Risk

  • § New Edges

  • § New Applications

  • § New Ecosystem

  • § Home-Grade Routers

  • § Split VPNs

  • § Skill Gap & Employee Awareness

  • § Distributed Architecture

  • § Faster Attacks

  • § Less Time to Respond

  • § Data Integrity

  • § Regulatory Compliance

  • § Data Privacy

2020 - Another Successful Year

Combination of Growth, Scale, Investment, and Profitability

Growth

Continued InvestmentReady for Acceleration

Billings

$3.09B $2.60B

R&DPeopleSales CapacityCustomer Segments

$2.15B $1.23B $1.51B $1.79B

Mid-Enterprise 22%

$341M

8,238

+30%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2020 Growth

ChannelAcquisitionsGlobal Economy Growth Projections

5.5

4.2

2020

2021

2022

BillingsRevenueOperating Margin

-3.5

© Fortinet Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A Successful Channel Strategy

2021: Engage Phase II

Highly TrainedHighly Specialized

Why Such Success?

3 Security Transformations Fortinet Predicted

Like No Other Vendor

The Convergence of Network & Security

The Freedom of Choice in the Cloud

The Rise of The Edges

DX means accessing and delivering data and applications from anywhereCyber sovereignty is paramountA world of speed where new applications emerge

3 Security Transformations Fortinet Predicted

Like No Other Vendor

The Convergence of Network & Security

The Freedom of Choice in the Cloud

The Rise of The Edges

Fortinet SD-WAN Growth

Fortinet Cloud Growth

Fortinet ZTNA Growth

+96%

+64%

+173%

Digital Transformation - The New Paradigm

As - Is Architecture

People/Things

Applications

  • DC Centric with static end-user domain

  • On-premise (80%+)

  • Enterprise Access and Perimeter (DMZ)

  • • Manual Conf. / Limited End to End Services

Digital Transformation - The New Paradigm

To - Be Architecture

People/Things

Connectivity

Applications

SaaS

  • Hybrid Cloud Centric and Mobile workforce

  • On-prem / Off-prem (50:50) and Hosted/SaaS

  • Security Everywhere

  • End-to-end Automation / Policy / Visibility in a multi-vendor infrastructure

Digital Transformation - The New Paradigm

As - Is Architecture

To - Be Architecture

People/Things

Applications

People/Things

Connectivity

SaaS

Applications

Architecture

DC Centric with static end-user domain

Hybrid Cloud Centric and Mobile workforce

Applications

On-premise (80%+)

On-prem / Off-prem (50:50) and Hosted/SaaS

Security

Enterprise Access and Perimeter (DMZ)

Security Everywhere

Management

Manual Conf. / Limited End to End Services

End-to-end Automation / Policy / Visibility in a multi-vendor infrastructure

Fortinet Security Fabric

Broad

visibility and protection of the entire digital attack surface to better manage risk

Integrated

solution that reduces management complexity and shares threat intelligence

Automated

self-healing networks with AI-driven security for fast and efficient operations

One Platform

POWERED BY ONE OS

  • Includes all building blocs of your security, natively integrated

  • Enforces one policy, consistent across all edges

  • Sits above cloud diversity

  • Keeps all scenarios opened in an uncertain world

One Platform, Tangible Benefits

2021 Business Cases

One Platform

To Secure WAN Edge: Secure SD-BRANCH

  • 1. Analyze Real User Needs

  • 2. Integrate Natively Latest Technology

  • 3. Embedded SD-WAN Security

  • 4. Gain Industry Leadership

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Fortinet

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

One Platform

To Deploy a Zero-Trust Network Access Architecture

  • 1. Network Security

  • 2. User Security

  • 3. Endpoint Security

XDR: Response Across Extended ScopeAutomated User ProfilingBehavioral End Point Monitoring

One Platform

To Secure Home Edge & Mobile Users with our SASE Architecture

  • 1. Make Explicit Proxy available today

  • 2. Integrate natively application security In Security Fabric

  • 3. Launch state-of-the-art SASE, preserving your freedom of choiceSAFER: Secure ALL protocolsEASIER: Same platform for data center and cloud

PERFORMANCE: Optimize network access and scale performance

One Platform

To Lead All Market Segment

Fortinet is recognized as a Leader in 2 Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant Reports:

Network FirewallsWAN Edge Infrastructure

Fortinet is also recognized in 4 additional Gartner 2019/2020 Magic Quadrant Reports, including a wide range of technologies:

Web Application Firewall

SIEMWired and WLAN

Endpoint Protection Platforms*

And Fortinet is mentioned as a 'Vendor To Consider' in 2 additional Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant Reports:

Secure Web GatewayIndoor Location Services

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. *This report last publishes in 2019 and is provided here for historical purposes.

One Platform, Multiple Benefits

Three Takeaways

Fortinet Vision Proven Right, AgainThe Future is to Secure All EDGES

One OS, One Platform,

Any Scenario

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 22:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORTINET, INC.
05:25pFORTINET  : View CRO Accelerate Presentation
PU
04:55pFORTINET  : View CFO Analyst Day Presentation
PU
04:55pFORTINET  : View CEO Accelerate Presentation
PU
04:53pFORTINET  : View CMO Analyst Day Presentation
PU
12:33pFORTINET  : View Transcript
PU
11:37aFORTINET  : Delivering on the Fortinet Vision
PU
09:37aFORTINET  : AT&T Cybersecurity Launches Managed SASE Solution; AT&T SASE with Fo..
AQ
09:29aWEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT  : Sector rotations continue
03/08FORTINET  : Addresses Latest Microsoft Exchange Server Exploits
PU
03/08FORTINET  : Secure SD-WAN Provides Simplified Compliance for More Than 1,000 Ret..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 056 M - -
Net income 2021 517 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 124 M 27 124 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,99x
EV / Sales 2022 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 8 238
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart FORTINET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortinet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 168,52 $
Last Close Price 166,21 $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Phil Quade Chief Information Security Officer
Christopher B. Paisley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTINET, INC.11.90%27 124
ACCENTURE PLC-4.53%158 172
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED5.04%151 700
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.42%111 529
INFOSYS LIMITED6.37%77 309
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.17%77 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ