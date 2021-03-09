Fortinet : View CRO Accelerate Presentation

Patrice Perche
Chief Revenue Officer & EVP Support
2020 Accelerated Digital Transformation
Pandemic Created Catalyst Conditions
Digital Transformation
Source: Grand View Research Digital Transformation Market Size: 2020, 2021, and Beyond, May 2020
Home Working
US Google Queries grew by
309%
Source: Remoters, The Present & Future of Remote Work After Covid
5G
2020 Spending:
$8.1B
Source: Gartner Yuka Shiratani, July 28 2020
Cloud Computing
Source: Researchers and Markets, August 2020
2020 Accelerated Digital Transformation
The Risk Increased
Increase the Attack
Surface
Remote Workers are a target for cybercriminalsHigher Bandwidth
Higher Risks
Increased Risk
-
§ New Edges
-
§ New Applications
-
§ New Ecosystem
-
§ Data Integrity
-
§ Regulatory Compliance
-
§ Data Privacy
2020 - Another Successful Year
Combination of Growth, Scale, Investment, and Profitability
Growth
Continued InvestmentReady for Acceleration
Billings
$3.09B $2.60B
R&DPeopleSales CapacityCustomer Segments
$2.15B $1.23B $1.51B $1.79B
Mid-Enterprise 22%
$341M
8,238
+30%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2020 Growth
ChannelAcquisitionsGlobal Economy Growth Projections
5.5
4.2
2020
2021
2022
BillingsRevenueOperating Margin
-3.5
© Fortinet Inc. All Rights Reserved.
A Successful Channel Strategy
2021: Engage Phase II
Highly TrainedHighly Specialized
Why Such Success?
3 Security Transformations Fortinet Predicted
Like No Other Vendor
The Convergence of Network & Security
The Freedom of Choice in the Cloud
The Rise of The Edges
DX means accessing and delivering data and applications from anywhereCyber sovereignty is paramountA world of speed where new applications emerge
3 Security Transformations Fortinet Predicted
Like No Other Vendor
The Convergence of Network & Security
The Freedom of Choice in the Cloud
The Rise of The Edges
Fortinet SD-WAN Growth
Fortinet Cloud Growth
Fortinet ZTNA Growth
+96%
+64%
+173%
Digital Transformation - The New Paradigm
As - Is Architecture
People/Things
Applications
-
• DC Centric with static end-user domain
-
• On-premise (80%+)
-
• Enterprise Access and Perimeter (DMZ)
-
• Manual Conf. / Limited End to End Services
Digital Transformation - The New Paradigm
To - Be Architecture
People/Things
Connectivity
Applications
SaaS
-
• Hybrid Cloud Centric and Mobile workforce
-
• On-prem / Off-prem (50:50) and Hosted/SaaS
-
• Security Everywhere
-
• End-to-end Automation / Policy / Visibility in a multi-vendor infrastructure
Digital Transformation - The New Paradigm
As - Is Architecture
To - Be Architecture
People/Things
Applications
People/Things
Connectivity
SaaS
Applications
Architecture
DC Centric with static end-user domain
Hybrid Cloud Centric and Mobile workforce
Applications
On-premise (80%+)
On-prem / Off-prem (50:50) and Hosted/SaaS
Security
Enterprise Access and Perimeter (DMZ)
Security Everywhere
Management
Manual Conf. / Limited End to End Services
End-to-end Automation / Policy / Visibility in a multi-vendor infrastructure
Fortinet Security Fabric
Broad
visibility and protection of the entire digital attack surface to better manage risk
Integrated
solution that reduces management complexity and shares threat intelligence
Automated
self-healing networks with AI-driven security for fast and efficient operations
One Platform
POWERED BY ONE OS
-
• Includes all building blocs of your security, natively integrated
-
• Enforces one policy, consistent across all edges
-
• Sits above cloud diversity
-
• Keeps all scenarios opened in an uncertain world
One Platform, Tangible Benefits
2021 Business Cases
One Platform
To Secure WAN Edge: Secure SD-BRANCH
-
1. Analyze Real User Needs
-
2. Integrate Natively Latest Technology
-
3. Embedded SD-WAN Security
-
4. Gain Industry Leadership
This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Fortinet
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
One Platform
To Deploy a Zero-Trust Network Access Architecture
-
1. Network Security
-
2. User Security
-
3. Endpoint Security
XDR: Response Across Extended ScopeAutomated User ProfilingBehavioral End Point Monitoring
One Platform
To Secure Home Edge & Mobile Users with our SASE Architecture
-
1. Make Explicit Proxy available today
-
2. Integrate natively application security In Security Fabric
-
3. Launch state-of-the-art SASE, preserving your freedom of choiceSAFER: Secure ALL protocolsEASIER: Same platform for data center and cloud
PERFORMANCE: Optimize network access and scale performance
One Platform
To Lead All Market Segment
Fortinet is recognized as a Leader in 2 Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant Reports:
Network FirewallsWAN Edge Infrastructure
Fortinet is also recognized in 4 additional Gartner 2019/2020 Magic Quadrant Reports, including a wide range of technologies:
Web Application Firewall
SIEMWired and WLAN
Endpoint Protection Platforms*
And Fortinet is mentioned as a 'Vendor To Consider' in 2 additional Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant Reports:
Secure Web GatewayIndoor Location Services
Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. *This report last publishes in 2019 and is provided here for historical purposes.
One Platform, Multiple Benefits
Three Takeaways
Fortinet Vision Proven Right, AgainThe Future is to Secure All EDGES
One OS, One Platform,
Any Scenario