FORTINET, INC.

(FTNT)
The Race is On: Fortinet Once Again Official Partner of Formula E's BMW i Motorsport

02/23/2021 | 11:56am EST
For the second year in a row, Fortinet is partnering with the BMW i Andretti Motorsport Formula E Team for season 7.Formula E is one of the fastest-growing series in motorsport. The goal of Formula E is to test new technologies, drive development to the production line and put more electric cars on the road to address the devastating effects of air pollution. This series is dedicated to efficiency, with a race lineup of all-electric cars and performance driven by leading technology.

Fortinet and BMW Motorsport have a shared commitment for high performance, reliability and innovation. Given these synergies, Fortinet has partnered with the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team once again to help support digital innovations on and off the race track.

Fortinet and BMW Motorsport: A Winning Combination

Similar to Formula E, Fortinet drives digital innovations through our Fortinet Security Fabric. BMW Motorsport relies on Fortinet to secure parts of their motorsport environments and operations across a highly distributed infrastructure.

Stefan Frost, Head of IT for BMW Motorsport says, 'Administration of the Fortinet firewalls, part of the Security Fabric, through its web GUI is very easy to deploy. This means our IT specialist traveling with the race team can quickly adjust configurations to the local circumstances, even if that person does not have deep firewall-specific expertise. This is one of the main reasons we chose Fortinet.'

Fortinet's products and solutions powered by organically developed Fortinet SPUs are engineered with an emphasis on high performance, reliability and innovation.

  • High performance: The Fortinet Security Fabric provides effective security across the entire network infrastructure without hindering performance. As part of the Security Fabric, the FortiGate Firewall provides BMW Motorsport with high-performance connectivity that aligns with the needs between the race track and headquarters, while also addressing all aspects of the BMW Group's security policy. FortiGates are powered by the Fortinet NP7 and security processing units (SPU) which accelerate network performance, allowing millions of connections per second in hardware and single-digit microsecond latency.
  • Reliability: Fortinet customers rely on the Fortinet Security Fabric to not only secure their infrastructure but to also provide the best user experience. As an integral part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, FortiGate NGFWs eliminate points products and consolidate industry-leading security capabilities such as secure sockets layer (SSL) inspection, web filtering, and intrusion prevention system (IPS) to provide full visibility and protect any edge. FortiGates also ensure secure remote access for all devices and environments regardless of where they reside.
  • Innovation: Fortinet helps customers realize digital innovations. For example, leveraging the FortiGate NGFWs, BMW Motorsport accelerated innovation in how data analysis was conducted and secured to inform key team decision-making.
About BMW Motorsport Formula E Season 7

Fortinet is proud to be part of the 2021 Formula E season and share in BMW i Andretti Motorsport's commitment to innovation, high performance, and reliability.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season opens in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on February 26 & 27. Fans can view the team's drivers and schedules, along with the entire race season, here.

Learn more about Fortinet's partnership with BMW Motorsport here

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 16:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
