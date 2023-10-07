Fortis Healthcare Limited announced that the Pursuant to letter dated October 6, 2023 received from Northern TK Venture Pte. Ltd. (?Promoter of the Company?) intimating about withdrawal of nomination of Mr. Joerg Ayrle (DIN: 09128449) from the Board of the Company, Mr. Joerg Ayrle has ceased to be the Non- Executive & Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from October 2, 2023.
October 07, 2023 at 04:02 am EDT
