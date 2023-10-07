Fortis Healthcare Limited is an India-based integrated healthcare delivery service provider. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of healthcare services. The Company operates through healthcare services segment. Its specialties include cardiac sciences, cosmetology, dental sciences, dermatology, general surgery, oncology, pulmonology, urology, neurosurgery, radiology, orthopedics, and organ transplant, among others. It manages and operates a network of multi-specialty hospitals and diagnostics centers. The healthcare verticals of the Company primarily consist of hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. It has approximately 27 healthcare facilities, including projects under development, 4500 operational beds and over 400 diagnostics centers. It operates in India, United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka. Its subsidiaries include Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre Limited, Fortis Health staff Limited, and Fortis Asia Healthcare Pte. Ltd, among others.