  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortis Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTS   CA3495531079

FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
51.26 CAD   +1.75%
Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on October 28 to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Results and Five-Year Capital Outlook

10/21/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results and new five-year capital outlook for the period 2023-2027 on Friday, October 28, 2022. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). David Hutchens, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will discuss the Corporation's third quarter financial results.

Shareholders, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by calling 1.416.764.8646. International participants may participate by calling 1.888.396.8049. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required.

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com. A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until November 28, 2022. Please call 1.416.764.8692 or 1.877.674.7070 and enter passcode 327938#.

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2021 revenue of $9.4 billion and total assets of $60 billion as at June 30, 2022. The Corporation's 9,100 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/35a26431-d300-4e19-894c-d18fb8fe2744

For further information contact

Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com		Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com


