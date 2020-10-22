Log in
Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on October 30 to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

10/22/2020 | 02:47pm EDT

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, October 30, 2020. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and David Hutchens, Chief Operating Officer will discuss the Corporation's third quarter 2020 financial results.

Shareholders, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by calling 1.877.223.4471. International participants may participate by calling 647.788.4922. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required.

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com. A replay of the conference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until November 29, 2020. Please call 1.800.585.8367 or 416.621.4642 and enter pass code 1392167.

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2019 revenue of $8.8 billion and total assets of $56 billion as at June 30, 2020. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dad7c476-6394-4365-8d2e-4eada21d756a

For further information contact
Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com

Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

