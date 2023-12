Fortis Inc. is a Canada-based diversified regulated electric and gas utility holding company. The Company's regulated utility businesses includes ITC Investment Holdings Inc., ITC Holdings Corp. and the electric transmission operations of its regulated operating subsidiaries, which include International Transmission Company, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC, ITC Midwest LLC and ITC Great Plains, LLC; UNS Energy Corporation, which primarily includes Tucson Electric Power Company (TEP), UNS Electric, Inc. and UNS Gas, Inc.; CH Energy Group, Inc, which primarily includes Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corporation; FortisBC Energy Inc.; FortisAlberta Inc. and FortisBC Inc. The Company’s non-regulated businesses include energy infrastructure and corporate and other.

Sector Electric Utilities