    FTS   CA3495531079

FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/17 05:00:00 pm
55.96 CAD   +0.59%
Fortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2022

11/18/2021 | 06:01am EST
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) has declared the following dividends:

  1. $0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2022;
     
  2. $0.2745625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2022;
     
  3. $0.11469 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2022;
     
  4. $0.098384 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2022;
     
  5. $0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2022;
     
  6. $0.2455625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2022;
     
  7. $0.2445625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2022; and,
     
  8. $0.535 per share on the Common Shares of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2022 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2022.

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes.

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2020 revenue of $8.9 billion and total assets of $57 billion as at September 30, 2021. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac4178be-3da7-4ea3-89e4-de20733d77e0 

For more information, please contact
Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com

Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
