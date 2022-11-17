Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortis Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTS   CA3495531079

FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
52.57 CAD   -1.48%
05:18pFortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2023
GL
05:18pFortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2023
GL
11/16FORTIS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2023

11/17/2022 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) has declared the following dividends:

  1. $0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023;
     
  2. $0.2745625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023;
     
  3. $0.11469 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023;
     
  4. 0.346562 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023;
     
  5. $0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023;
     
  6. $0.2455625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023;
     
  7. $0.2445625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023; and
     
  8. $0.565 per share on the Common Shares of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 15, 2023.

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes. All amounts are given in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2021 revenue of $9.4 billion and total assets of $64 billion as at September 30, 2022. The Corporation's 9,100 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact
Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com

Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d36f11f0-99ee-4e2b-a6cf-258a7205dcaf


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about FORTIS INC.
05:18pFortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2023
GL
05:18pFortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2023
GL
11/16FORTIS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/07Fortis Neutral Rating Maintained by Credit Suisse Following Q3 Results; Price Target Ra..
MT
11/07Credit Suisse Trims Fortis' Price Target to CA$57 From CA$56.50, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
11/03Fortis : November 2022 Investor Marketing
PU
11/02UBS Adjusts Fortis Price Target to CA$52 From CA$51, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
10/31Fortis Maintained at Sell by UBS Even as Q3 Results Top Expectations; Price Target Reit..
MT
10/31National Bank Notes Fortis' Five-year Capital Plan, Dividend Growth Outlook After "Soli..
MT
10/31FortisBC awards three companies with 2022 Excavation Safety Awards
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTIS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 391 M 7 781 M 7 781 M
Net income 2022 1 317 M 986 M 986 M
Net Debt 2022 28 321 M 21 208 M 21 208 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 25 629 M 19 192 M 19 192 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,19x
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart FORTIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 53,36 CAD
Average target price 55,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David G. Hutchens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas J. Haughey Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald J. Hinsley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary J. Smith Executive Vice President-Operations & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTIS INC.-12.57%19 250
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.68%167 558
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.63%75 420
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.92%71 602
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.72%68 372
ENEL S.P.A.-27.07%54 311