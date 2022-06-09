Log in
    FTS   CA3495531079

FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:21 2022-06-09 pm EDT
61.64 CAD   -0.21%
05:19pFortis Inc. Announces Redemption Price of Its 2.85% Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 12, 2023
GL
06/01DBRS Rates Fortis' New $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes
MT
06/01Fortis inc. announces closing of offering of senior unsecured notes
AQ
Fortis Inc. Announces Redemption Price of Its 2.85% Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 12, 2023

06/09/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
Not for distribution to United States news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS) ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") announced today the redemption price for its outstanding 2.85% Senior Unsecured Notes due December 12, 2023 (the "Notes"). The redemption of all $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes was announced by the Corporation on May 9, 2022 and is effective as of today (the "Redemption Date").

The redemption price is $1,013.977 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, which includes interest accrued to but excluding the Redemption Date in the amount of $13.977. The redemption price has been calculated in accordance with the terms of the base indenture and supplemental indenture governing the Notes between the Corporation and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, both dated as of December 12, 2016.

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2021 revenue of $9.4 billion and total assets of $58 billion as at March 31, 2022. The Corporation's 9,100 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b06d6df1-c2db-4792-877c-a200ae5b52bd

For more information please contact

Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com		Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com 

