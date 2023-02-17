|
Fortis : Notice of Meeting and Record Date, dated February 17, 2023 - Form 6-K
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer :
|
|
Meeting Type :
|
Annual Meeting
|
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
|
March 17, 2023
|
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
|
March 17, 2023
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
|
March 17, 2023
|
Meeting Date :
|
May 4, 2023
|
Meeting Location (hybrid) :
|
St. John's NL
The website address to access the online webcast will be posted on March 31, 2023 at www.fortisinc.com
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO :
|
Yes
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO :
|
Yes
|
|
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements :
|
|
NAA for Beneficial Holders
|
Yes
|
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria :
|
Not Applicable
|
NAA for Registered Holders
|
Yes
|
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria :
|
Not Applicable
|
|
Voting Security Details:
|
|
|
Description
|
CUSIP Number
|
ISIN
|
COMMON SHARES
|
349553107
|
CA3495531079
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for FORTIS INC.
|
|
|
