Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortis Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTS   CA3495531079

FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:16:52 2023-02-16 pm EST
54.95 CAD   -0.11%
09:06aFortis : Notice of Meeting and Record Date, dated February 17, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
02/14Fortis : Q1 2023 Investor Marketing
PU
02/14FORTIS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortis : Notice of Meeting and Record Date, dated February 17, 2023 - Form 6-K

02/17/2023 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer :

Meeting Type : Annual Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting : March 17, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : March 17, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : March 17, 2023
Meeting Date : May 4, 2023
Meeting Location (hybrid) : St. John's NL
The website address to access the online webcast will be posted on March 31, 2023 at www.fortisinc.com
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO : Yes
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO : Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements :

NAA for Beneficial Holders

Yes

Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria :

Not Applicable

NAA for Registered Holders

Yes

Registered Holders Stratification Criteria :

Not Applicable
Voting Security Details:
Description CUSIP Number ISIN
COMMON SHARES 349553107 CA3495531079

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for FORTIS INC.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Fortis Inc. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 14:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORTIS INC.
09:06aFortis : Notice of Meeting and Record Date, dated February 17, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
02/14Fortis : Q1 2023 Investor Marketing
PU
02/14FORTIS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/13Fortis inc. reports fourth quarter & annual 2022 results
AQ
02/13National Bank of Canada Lifts Fortis' Price Target
MT
02/10Fortis Fourth-Quarter Results Top Views on Higher Rates
MT
02/10Toronto Stocks Hover Around Flat; Magna International Tumbles on Lower 4Q Profit
DJ
02/10Gas and power utility Fortis reports $370M Q4 profit, up from $328M a year earlier
AQ
02/10Transcript : Fortis Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
02/10Fortis Inc. Files 2022 Year-End Disclosure Documents
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTIS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 817 M 8 043 M 8 043 M
Net income 2023 1 434 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
Net Debt 2023 30 263 M 22 502 M 22 502 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 4,15%
Capitalization 26 494 M 19 700 M 19 700 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,25x
EV / Sales 2024 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 9 242
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart FORTIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 54,95 CAD
Average target price 57,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David G. Hutchens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jo Mark Zurel Chairman
Ronald J. Hinsley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary J. Smith Executive Vice President-Operations & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTIS INC.1.42%19 700
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.46%148 343
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.62%75 683
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.91%72 469
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.77%71 722
ENEL S.P.A.6.84%58 282