    FTS   CA3495531079

FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:16 2022-10-27 pm EDT
52.13 CAD    0.00%
Fortis : October 2022 Retail Presentation

10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
Retail Presentation

October 2022

1

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Fortis includes forward-looking information in this presentation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information reflects expectations of Fortis management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as anticipates, believes, budgets, could, estimates, expects, forecasts, intends, may, might, plans, projects, schedule, should, target, will, would, and the negative of these terms, and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward-looking information, which includes, without limitation: forecast capital expenditures for 2022 and 2023-2027, including cleaner energy investments; targeted annual dividend growth through 2027; forecast rate base and rate base growth for 2022 through 2027; the nature, timing, benefits and expected costs of certain capital projects, including ITC's transmission projects associated with the MISO Long-Range Transmission Project, UNS Energy Vail-to-Tortolita Transmission Project, UNS Energy Renewables; FortisBC Tilbury LNG Storage Expansion, FortisBC Gas AMI Project, FortisBC Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project, FortisBC Tilbury 1B, FortisBC Okanagan Capacity Upgrade, Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project, and additional opportunities beyond the capital plan, including investments related to the Inflation Reduction Act, the MISO Long-Range Transmission Plan, climate adaptation and grid resiliency, and renewable fuel solutions and LNG infrastructure in British Columbia; the anticipated impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act, including impacts on the transition to a cleaner energy future, the capital plan, the MISO Long-Range Transmission Plan and TEP's Integrated Resource Plan; the 2035 GHG emissions reduction target and the projected asset mix; the 2050 net-zero GHG emissions target; FortisBC's GHG emissions reduction target; TEP's Integrated Resource Plan; planned coal retirements and the expectation to exit coal by 2032; the expectation that the long- term dividend guidance will provide flexibility to fund more capital internally; expected sources of funding for the 2023-2027 capital plan; expected capital structure stability through 2027; forecast credit metrics through 2027; the expectation that the introduction of a corporate alternative minimum income tax will not have a material impact on credit metrics over the planning period; the expected timing, outcome and impact of regulatory proceedings and decisions; and forecast debt maturities for 2023-2032.

Forward looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: no material impact from volatility in energy prices, the global supply chain and rising inflation; the return of inflation levels to historical averages in 2025; reasonable regulatory decisions and the expectation of regulatory stability; the successful execution of the capital plan; no material capital project or financing cost overrun; no material changes in the assumed U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar exchange rate; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital plan; no significant variability in interest rates; and the Board exercising its discretion to declare dividends, taking into account the business performance and financial condition of the Corporation. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully, and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, reference should be made to the continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information herein is given as of the date of this presentation. Fortis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unless otherwise specified, all financial information is in Canadian dollars and rate base refers to midyear rate base.

2

A PREMIUM ENERGY DELIVERY BUSINESS

93% Transmission & Distribution Assets

HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO

10 Regulated Utility Businesses

3.4M Electric & Gas Customers

9,100 Employees

99% Regulated Utility Assets

$25B Market Capitalization(1)

~9% Average Annual 10-Year Total Shareholder Return(1)

$34B 2022F Rate Base

(1) As of September 30, 2022.

3

OUR VISION & STRATEGY

A PREMIUM NORTH AMERICAN UTILITY DELIVERING A CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE

Operational Excellence

Financial Strength

Diversified Regulated Portfolio

Substantially Autonomous Business Model

Strong Governance

DRIVING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

4

FIVE-YEAR PLAN AT A GLANCE

2023-2027 Capital Plan Up $2.3B From Prior Plan

+$1.8B

+$0.5B

$22.3B

$20.0B

2022-2026

Regulated

Foreign

2023-2027

Plan

Utility

Exchange

Plan

Growth

$22.3B Capital Plan Supports Low-Risk Rate Base Growth

$46.1B

$34.0B

2022F

2027F

Continued Focus on

Customer Affordability

  • Targeting controllable operating cost increases below inflation, consistent with historical practice
  • Focused on preventative maintenance and innovation to reduce operating costs
  • Cleaner energy investments with fuel savings for customers
  • Energy efficiency programs

Note: U.S. dollar-denominated rate base converted at a foreign exchange rate of 1.29 for 2022 and 1.30 for 2023-2027. CAGR, as defined in the Q3 2022 MD&A, assumes a constant USD:CAD foreign exchange rate.

5

Disclaimer

Fortis Inc. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 299 M 7 623 M 7 623 M
Net income 2022 1 311 M 970 M 970 M
Net Debt 2022 27 615 M 20 439 M 20 439 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 24 955 M 18 469 M 18 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
EV / Sales 2023 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 95,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 52,13 CAD
Average target price 56,53 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David G. Hutchens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas J. Haughey Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald J. Hinsley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary J. Smith Executive Vice President-Operations & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTIS INC.-14.58%18 469
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.16%148 282
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.21%70 098
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.97%69 276
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.16%63 890
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-14.24%56 086