    FTS   CA3495531079

FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:44:19 2023-05-11 pm EDT
61.15 CAD   -0.34%
02:04pFortis : Q2 2023 Investor Marketing
PU
05/08First Amending Agreement Re : FOURTH amended and restated CREDIT AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
05/05Fortis Maintained at Neutral by Credit Suisse Following Q1 Results; Price Target Kept at C$62.00
MT
Fortis : Q2 2023 Investor Marketing

05/11/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
Investor Presentation

Q2 2023

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Fortis includes forward-looking information in this presentation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information reflects expectations of Fortis management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as anticipates, believes, budgets, could, estimates, expects, forecasts, intends, may, might, plans, projects, schedule, should, target, will, would, and the negative of these terms, and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward-looking information, which includes, without limitation: forecast capital expenditures for 2023-2027, including cleaner energy investments; annual dividend growth guidance through 2027; forecast rate base and rate base growth for 2023 through 2027; the 2030 GHG emissions reduction target; the 2035 GHG emissions reduction target and the projected asset mix; the 2050 net-zero GHG emissions target; TEP's Integrated Resource Plan; planned coal retirements and the expectation to exit coal by 2032; the expected timing and outcome of the sale of Aitken Creek; the nature, timing, benefits and expected costs of certain capital projects, including ITC's transmission projects associated with the MISO Long-Range Transmission Plan, FortisBC Tilbury LNG Storage Expansion, FortisBC Tilbury 1B Project, FortisBC Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project, FortisBC Gas AMI Project, FortisBC Okanagan Capacity Upgrade, UNS renewable energy and storage projects, UNS Vail-to-Tortolita Transmission Project, Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project, and additional opportunities beyond the capital plan, including investments related to the Inflation Reduction Act, the MISO Long-Range Transmission Plan, climate adaptation and grid resiliency, and renewable fuel solutions and LNG infrastructure in British Columbia; expected sources of funding for the 2023-2027 capital plan; expected capital structure stability through 2027; the expectation that the long-term dividend guidance will provide flexibility to fund more capital internally; forecast credit metrics through 2027; the expectation of minimal impacts from the introduction of an alternative minimum income tax; the expected timing, outcome and impact of regulatory proceedings and decisions; the expectation that there will be no significant change in UNS' 2023 pension expense; and forecast debt maturities for 2023-2032.

Forward looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward- looking information, including, without limitation: no material impact from volatility in energy prices, global supply chain constraints and persistent inflation; assumed moderating inflation levels with return to historical averages in 2025; reasonable regulatory decisions and the expectation of regulatory stability; the successful execution of the capital plan; no material capital project or financing cost overrun; no material changes in the assumed U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar exchange rate; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital plan; no significant variability in interest rates; and the Board exercising its discretion to declare dividends, taking into account the business performance and financial condition of the Corporation. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully, and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, reference should be made to the continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information herein is given as of the date of this presentation. Fortis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unless otherwise specified, all financial information is in Canadian dollars and rate base refers to midyear rate base.

2

A PREMIUM ENERGY DELIVERY BUSINESS

93%

transmission & distribution assets

10 regulated utilities

in Canada, the U.S. and Caribbean

3.4 million

electric and gas customers

9,200

dedicated employees

99%

regulated utility assets

$4.3 billion

2023F capital expenditures

$36 billion

2023F rate base

$29 billion(1)

market capitalization

9.5% average annual(1)

10-year total shareholder return

82% of Fortis utilities

have female CEO or Board Chair

(1) As at April 30, 2023.

3

OUR VISION & STRATEGY

A Premium North American Utility

Delivering a Clean Energy Future

Operational Excellence

Financial Strength

Diversified Regulated Portfolio

Substantially Autonomous Business Model

Strong Governance

DRIVING

SUSTAINABLE

GROWTH

4

DELIVERING SAFE AND RELIABLE SERVICE

Average Electricity Customer

Managing Controllable Operating

Outage Duration (Hours)(1)

Costs Below Inflation

3.5

3.8

3.8

3.3

2.1

2.3

1.8

1.9

2.0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Fortis

Electricity Canada and U.S. Energy

Fortis compound average growth rate

Information Administration Average

Fortis controllable operating costs per customer(2)

  1. Based on weighted average of Fortis' customer count in each jurisdiction. 2022 industry data not yet available.
  2. Controllable operating cost per customer is a financial measure used by management to evaluate operating efficiency. May not be comparable with measures used by other entities and excludes costs that are considered largely outside of management's control (e.g., purchased power, generation fuel expense).

5

Disclaimer

Fortis Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 11 456 M 8 495 M 8 495 M
Net income 2023 1 459 M 1 082 M 1 082 M
Net Debt 2023 30 008 M 22 252 M 22 252 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 3,72%
Capitalization 29 729 M 22 241 M 22 045 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,21x
EV / Sales 2024 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 94,7%
Technical analysis trends FORTIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 61,36 CAD
Average target price 59,59 CAD
Spread / Average Target -2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David G. Hutchens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jo Mark Zurel Chairman
Ronald J. Hinsley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kevin D. Woodbury Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTIS INC.13.25%22 241
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.03%155 581
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.59%82 500
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.73%81 391
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.80%76 402
ENEL S.P.A.21.13%67 949
