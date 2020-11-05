Log in
FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/05 03:51:49 pm
53.8 CAD   +1.82%
03:32pFORTIS : Q4 2020 Investor Marketing
PU
11/03FORTIS : Q4 2020 Investor Marketing
PU
11/02FORTIS INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
AQ
Fortis : Q4 2020 Investor Marketing

11/05/2020 | 03:32pm EST

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Q 4 2 0 2 0

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Fortis includes forward-looking information in this presentation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information reflects expectations of Fortis management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as anticipates, believes, budgets, could, estimates, expects, forecasts, intends, may, might, plans, projects, schedule, should, target, will, would and the negative of these terms and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward-looking information, which includes, without limitation: forecast rate base for 2020 and 2021-2025; targeted average annual dividend growth through 2025; the 2035 carbon emissions reduction target and projected asset mix; TEP's carbon emissions reduction target and projected asset mix; and additional opportunities for renewable generation. forecast capital expenditures and expected funding sources for 2020 and 2021-2025; forecast debt maturities for 2021-2025; the expected timing, outcome and impacts of regulatory decisions; FortisBC's 2030 greenhouse gas emissions target; the nature, timing, benefits and costs of certain capital projects including, without limitation, the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project, ITC Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects and 34.5 to 69 kV Transmission Conversion Project, UNS Energy Vail to Tortolita Transmission Project and Oso Grande Wind Project, FortisBC Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project, Transmission Integrity Management Capabilities Project, Inland Gas Upgrades Project, Tilbury 1B and Tilbury Resiliency Tank and Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project; and additional opportunities beyond the capital plan.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking information. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, including those identified from time to time in the forward-looking information. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: no material adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; reasonable regulatory decisions and the expectation of regulatory stability; the implementation of the five-year capital expenditure plan; no material capital project or financing cost overrun; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital expenditure plan; no significant variability in interest rates; and the Board exercising its discretion to declare dividends, taking into account the business performance and financial condition of the Corporation. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, reference should be made to the continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information herein is given as of the date of this presentation. Fortis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unless otherwise specified, all financial information is in Canadian dollars and rate base refers to midyear rate base.

2

A PREMIUM ENERGY DELIVERY BUSINESS

93% TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION ASSETS

HIGH-QUALITY PORTFOLIO:

10 Utility Businesses

3.3M Electric & Gas Customers

9,000 Employees

99% Regulated Utility Assets

$24B Market Capitalization(1)

~14% Average Annual 20-Year

Total Shareholder Return(1)

~$30B 2020F Rate Base

(1) As of October 31, 2020

3

LONG-TERM STRATEGY

DIVERSE BUSINESS MODEL SUPPORTING GROWTH STRATEGY

Leveraging our operating model, geographic and regulatory diversity, operating expertise, reputation and financial strength to execute on growth opportunities

PROVEN DIVIDEND TRACK RECORD & OUTLOOK

Q4 2020 Dividend Increases 5.8%

6% Average Annual Dividend Growth Guidance through 2025

STRONG ESG PROFILE

Strengthening our Low-Carbon Footprint

AREAS OF FOCUS

  • Safe and reliable service
  • Capital investment plan
  • Strong customer and regulatory relationships
  • Sustainability and delivery of cleaner energy
  • System resiliency, innovation & cybersecurity
  • Energy infrastructure, LNG expansion & storage
  • Investment-gradecredit ratings

4

Financials
Sales 2020 9 085 M 6 959 M 6 959 M
Net income 2020 1 216 M 932 M 932 M
Net Debt 2020 25 994 M 19 912 M 19 912 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 3,66%
Capitalization 24 567 M 18 842 M 18 818 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,57x
EV / Sales 2021 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 58,50 CAD
Last Close Price 52,84 CAD
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry V. Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas J. Haughey Non-Executive Chairman
David G. Hutchens Chief Operating Officer
Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James P. Laurito CTO & EVP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIS INC.-1.93%18 700
NEXTERA ENERGY21.11%143 639
ENEL S.P.A.4.19%87 686
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.34%76 622
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.14%69 406
ORSTED A/S52.10%69 255
