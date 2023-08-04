AUGUST 02, 2023 / 12:30PM, FTS.TO - Q2 2023 Fortis Inc Earnings Call

David Gerard Hutchens - Fortis Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, and good morning, everyone.

Fortis continues to build on its strong momentum from the first quarter. Operationally, our utilities delivered safe and reliable service in the second quarter even with the extreme weather events in Western Canada. Notably, we replaced almost 1,000 poles and structures in Alberta damaged by wildfires. Fortunately, customer impacts were minimal, given successful mitigation efforts and a strong response and restoration by the team. Our regulated rate base growth has supported EPS through the first half of 2023 as we have invested capital of approximately CAD 2 billion. Our investments continue to focus on modernizing the grid, enhancing system reliability, and delivering cleaner energy. During the quarter, we continued to advance our sustainability priorities and regulatory proceedings, which we will speak to in more detail shortly. And lastly, the sale of Aitken Creek is on track to close in the second half of 2023, subject to approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission.

Today, we released our 2023 Sustainability Update Report, which includes our key ESG performance indicators for 2022. The report highlights our 29% reduction in Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions since 2019. This marked significant progress towards Fortis' greenhouse gas reduction targets of 50% by 2030, 75% by 2035 and net zero by 2050. For the first time, the report includes limited assurance by a third-party on certain key performance indicators, including Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions data. The report also highlights Fortis' advancement in diversity, equity and inclusion. The corporation has achieved its Board of Directors diversity targets with 58% of the Board comprised of women and 2 of the 12 members identifying as visible minorities. The report also highlights the further alignment of our ESG priorities with our approach to executive compensation. For 2023, we have increased the weightings for ESG leadership and safety performance and our short-term incentive plan, and added a new DEI measure to our long-term plan.

With CAD 2 billion invested in our systems through June, our CAD 4.3 billion annual capital plan remains on track. Our CAD 22.3 billion 5-year capital plan consisting of virtually all regulated investments and a diverse mix of highly executable low-risk projects also remains on track. We expect rate base will increase by CAD 12 billion to over CAD 46 billion in 2027, supporting average annual rate base growth of 6.2%. Outside of the capital plan, our utilities are pursuing regulated growth opportunities. Central Hudson is a minority investor in New York Transco. Recently the New York ISO selected a proposal to construct transmission infrastructure to deliver at least 3,000 megawatts of energy from Long Island offshore wind facilities to the rest of the state by 2030. Transco's portion of the project is estimated to be US$2.2 billion with Central Hudson's portion of this investment estimated at 10%. With a strong track record of increasing dividends for the past 49 consecutive years, coupled with our low-risk growth strategy, we remain confident in our 4% to 6% annual dividend growth guidance through 2027.

Now, I will turn the call over to Jocelyn for an update on our second quarter financial results.

Jocelyn H. Perry - Fortis Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone.

Slide 9 provides a summary of our second quarter and year-to-date financial results. For the second quarter, reported earnings were CAD 294 million or CAD 0.61 per common share. Reported earnings include timing differences related to mark-to-market accounting of natural gas derivatives at Aitken Creek. Adjusted earnings were CAD 302 million or CAD 0.62 per common share, CAD 0.05 higher than the second quarter of 2022. Rate base growth was the key driver for the quarter. Timing of operating costs at Central Hudson and Fortis Alberta as well as higher margins on gas sold at Aitken Creek also contributed to the increase. Lower earnings reported in Arizona were mainly driven by milder weather and the timing of wholesale sales. At corporate, elevated finance costs and higher weighted average shares outstanding issued under our dividend reinvestment plan yielding over 35% shareholder participation were partially offset by favourable impact of a higher average U.S. to Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate of 1.34 in the quarter compared to 1.28 in the second quarter of 2022.

On a year-to-date basis, reported earnings were CAD 731 million or CAD 1.51 per common share. Adjusted earnings were CAD 741 million or CAD

1.53 per common share, CAD 0.19 higher than the first half of 2022. Year-to-date EPS was impacted by many of the same drivers of the quarter except on a year-to-date basis higher earnings at UNS were driven by favourable margins on long-term wholesale sales and transmission revenues.

3

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us