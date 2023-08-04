Q2 2023 Forward Looking Information
Fortis includes forward-looking information in this presentation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information reflects expectations of Fortis management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as anticipates, believes, budgets, could, estimates, expects, forecasts, intends, may, might, plans, projects, schedule, should, target, will, would, and the negative of these terms, and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward-looking information, which includes, without limitation: the 2030 GHG emissions reduction target; the 2035 GHG emissions reduction target; the 2050 net-zero GHG emission target; forecast capital expenditures for 2023-2027, including cleaner energy investments; forecast rate base and rate base growth for 2023-2027; dividend growth guidance through 2027; the expected timing, outcome and impact of regulatory proceedings and decisions; the expected timing and outcome of the sale of Aitken Creek; the expectation of providing long-term value to shareholders; the nature, timing, benefits and expected costs of certain capital projects, including ITC MISO Long-Range Transmission Plan, UNS Energy Renewable Generation; UNS Energy Vail-to-Tortolita Transmission Project, FortisBC Tilbury LNG Storage Expansion, FortisBC AMI Project, FortisBC Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project, FortisBC Tilbury 1B Project, FortisBC Okanagan Capacity Upgrade, Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project, and additional opportunities beyond the capital plan, including Central Hudson's investment in the Propel NY Energy project through Transco, investments associated with the MISO Long-Range Transmission Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, climate adaptation and grid resiliency and the acceleration of cleaner energy infrastructure; the expectation to exit coal by 2032; TEP's Integrated Resource Plan and planned additions of wind, solar and storage through 2035; FortisBC's 2030 renewable gas targets; forecast debt maturities for 2023-2032; the expected timing, outcome and impact of judicial proceedings and decisions; and the expectation of strong economic development and increased economic activity in operating jurisdictions, namely in the U.S. Midwest and Arizona.
Forward looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: no material impact from energy price volatility, global supply chain constraints and persistent inflation; reasonable regulatory decisions and the expectation of regulatory stability; the successful execution of the capital plan; no material capital project or financing cost overrun; no material changes in the assumed U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar exchange rate; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital plan; no significant variability in interest rates; and the Board exercising its discretion to declare dividends, taking into account the business performance and financial condition of the Corporation. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully, and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, reference should be made to the continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information herein is given as of the date of this presentation. Fortis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Unless otherwise specified, all financial information is in Canadian dollars and rate base refers to midyear rate base.
FTS.TO - Q2 2023 Fortis Inc Earnings Call
EVENT DATE/TIME: AUGUST 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Christopher M. Capone Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation - President, CEO & Director
David Gerard Hutchens Fortis Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Jocelyn H. Perry Fortis Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Linda H. Blair Apsey ITC Holdings Corp. - President, CEO & Director
Stephanie A. Amaimo Fortis Inc. - VP of IR
Susan M. Gray UNS Energy Corporation - CEO, President, COO & Director
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Andrew M. Kuske Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD, Head of Canadian Equity Research and Global Co-ordinator for Infrastructure Research Benjamin Pham BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Senior Energy Infrastructure Analyst
Linda Ezergailis TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst
Mark Thomas Jarvi CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Institutional Equity Research Maurice Choy RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Analyst
Michael P. Sullivan Wolfe Research, LLC - VP of Equity Research
Robert Hope Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst
Stephanie A. Amaimo - Fortis Inc. - VP of IR
Thanks, Michelle, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Fortis' second quarter 2023 results conference call.
I'm joined by David Hutchens, President and CEO; Jocelyn Perry, Executive VP and CFO, other members of the senior management team as well as CEOs from certain subsidiaries.
Before we begin today's call, I want to remind you that the discussion will include forward-looking information, which is subject to the cautionary statement contained in the supporting slide show. Actual results can differ materially from the forecast projections included in the forward-looking information presented today.
All non-GAAP financial measures referenced in our prepared remarks are reconciled to the related US GAAP financial measures in our second quarter 2023 MD&A. Also, unless otherwise specified, all financial information referenced is in Canadian dollars.
With that, I will turn the call over to David.
David Gerard Hutchens - Fortis Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, and good morning, everyone.
Fortis continues to build on its strong momentum from the first quarter. Operationally, our utilities delivered safe and reliable service in the second quarter even with the extreme weather events in Western Canada. Notably, we replaced almost 1,000 poles and structures in Alberta damaged by wildfires. Fortunately, customer impacts were minimal, given successful mitigation efforts and a strong response and restoration by the team. Our regulated rate base growth has supported EPS through the first half of 2023 as we have invested capital of approximately CAD 2 billion. Our investments continue to focus on modernizing the grid, enhancing system reliability, and delivering cleaner energy. During the quarter, we continued to advance our sustainability priorities and regulatory proceedings, which we will speak to in more detail shortly. And lastly, the sale of Aitken Creek is on track to close in the second half of 2023, subject to approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission.
Today, we released our 2023 Sustainability Update Report, which includes our key ESG performance indicators for 2022. The report highlights our 29% reduction in Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions since 2019. This marked significant progress towards Fortis' greenhouse gas reduction targets of 50% by 2030, 75% by 2035 and net zero by 2050. For the first time, the report includes limited assurance by a third-party on certain key performance indicators, including Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions data. The report also highlights Fortis' advancement in diversity, equity and inclusion. The corporation has achieved its Board of Directors diversity targets with 58% of the Board comprised of women and 2 of the 12 members identifying as visible minorities. The report also highlights the further alignment of our ESG priorities with our approach to executive compensation. For 2023, we have increased the weightings for ESG leadership and safety performance and our short-term incentive plan, and added a new DEI measure to our long-term plan.
With CAD 2 billion invested in our systems through June, our CAD 4.3 billion annual capital plan remains on track. Our CAD 22.3 billion 5-year capital plan consisting of virtually all regulated investments and a diverse mix of highly executable low-risk projects also remains on track. We expect rate base will increase by CAD 12 billion to over CAD 46 billion in 2027, supporting average annual rate base growth of 6.2%. Outside of the capital plan, our utilities are pursuing regulated growth opportunities. Central Hudson is a minority investor in New York Transco. Recently the New York ISO selected a proposal to construct transmission infrastructure to deliver at least 3,000 megawatts of energy from Long Island offshore wind facilities to the rest of the state by 2030. Transco's portion of the project is estimated to be US$2.2 billion with Central Hudson's portion of this investment estimated at 10%. With a strong track record of increasing dividends for the past 49 consecutive years, coupled with our low-risk growth strategy, we remain confident in our 4% to 6% annual dividend growth guidance through 2027.
Now, I will turn the call over to Jocelyn for an update on our second quarter financial results.
Jocelyn H. Perry - Fortis Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone.
Slide 9 provides a summary of our second quarter and year-to-date financial results. For the second quarter, reported earnings were CAD 294 million or CAD 0.61 per common share. Reported earnings include timing differences related to mark-to-market accounting of natural gas derivatives at Aitken Creek. Adjusted earnings were CAD 302 million or CAD 0.62 per common share, CAD 0.05 higher than the second quarter of 2022. Rate base growth was the key driver for the quarter. Timing of operating costs at Central Hudson and Fortis Alberta as well as higher margins on gas sold at Aitken Creek also contributed to the increase. Lower earnings reported in Arizona were mainly driven by milder weather and the timing of wholesale sales. At corporate, elevated finance costs and higher weighted average shares outstanding issued under our dividend reinvestment plan yielding over 35% shareholder participation were partially offset by favourable impact of a higher average U.S. to Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate of 1.34 in the quarter compared to 1.28 in the second quarter of 2022.
On a year-to-date basis, reported earnings were CAD 731 million or CAD 1.51 per common share. Adjusted earnings were CAD 741 million or CAD
1.53 per common share, CAD 0.19 higher than the first half of 2022. Year-to-date EPS was impacted by many of the same drivers of the quarter except on a year-to-date basis higher earnings at UNS were driven by favourable margins on long-term wholesale sales and transmission revenues.
The waterfall chart on Slide 10 highlights the EPS drivers for the second quarter by segment. Our Western Canadian utilities and Other Electric segments each contributed a CAD 0.02 EPS increase, driven mainly by rate-based growth. For our Western Canadian utilities, timing of operating costs at Fortis Alberta also favourably impacted the quarterly results, while our Other Electric segment benefited from higher sales in the Caribbean. As I mentioned, our energy infrastructure segment contributed a CAD 0.02 EPS increase for the quarter, mainly driven by higher margins on gas sold at Aitken Creek. At ITC, EPS increased by CAD 0.01 for the quarter, driven by rate-based growth, tempered by higher finance costs. EPS was lower by CAD 0.01 for our US electric and gas utilities with Central Hudson increasing CAD 0.01 and UNS down CAD 0.02. Central Hudson's results reflect rate-based growth and the timing of operating costs.
In Arizona, the quarterly results were mainly driven by milder weather and lower wholesale sales. Weather for the quarter impacted EPS by CAD
0.04. This was somewhat offset by customer growth, lower depreciation with the retirement of the San Juan facility last June and gains on investments that support retirement benefits. As I previously discussed, the remaining items on the waterfall chart were driven by corporate, foreign exchange and weighted average shares, which together netted to a CAD 0.01 decrease.
Year-to-date EPS was impacted by many of the same factors discussed for the quarter, except that Arizona contributed to earnings growth for the 6-month period. As you may recall favourable market conditions in the first quarter resulted in higher wholesale sales and FERC transmission revenues and as expected, wholesale sales moderated in the second quarter, all-in-all a very strong first half of 2023.
Our utilities were active in the debt capital markets, with nearly CAD 2 billion of debt issued through June, primarily to refinance maturing debt and fund our capital program. Most notably, ITC issued US$800 million in non-regulated debt in June at a weighted average rate of approximately 5% to refinance their maturities. Through the end of next year, we have holding company debt maturities at Fortis of approximately US$500 million and for our preference shares, we have dividend rate resets of CAD 230 million in 2023 and CAD 850 million in 2024.
We continue to maintain strong investment grade credit ratings. Last month S&P confirmed our A minus issuer credit rating and stable outlook. Our recent debt issuances coupled with over CAD 4 billion available on our credit facilities places us in a strong liquidity position. We remain comfortably positioned within our investment-grade credit ratings as we execute our CAD 22.3 billion capital plan and pursue incremental organic growth opportunities.
Turning now to an update on our regulatory proceedings since we last updated the market. In Arizona, TEP's rate case continues to progress, in July the Administrative Law Judge issued a recommended opinion and order, proposing a non-fuel revenue increase of US$102 million with new rates expected to be effective in September. The ALJ's recommended rate base of US$3.6 billion and equity ratio of approximately 54% were consistent with TEP's revised request. The ALJ also recommended an allowed ROE of 9.4% compared to TEP's current ROE of 9.15%. In terms of rate design, TEP had proposed a regulatory mechanism to include recovery of certain investments associated with its clean energy transition. Although not recommended by the ALJ, TEP is hopeful the commission will consider such a mechanism. Consideration of the ALJ's recommended opinion and order is tentatively scheduled for next week's ACC's open meeting.
At Central Hudson, a constructive interim agreement was reached last week with the New York Public Service Commission in related to it's Show Cause order. As part of the agreement, Central Hudson will implement an independent third-party verification of recent system improvements relating to its billing system. Central Hudson will also accelerate the implementation of its monthly meter reading plan. While the system is now operating as intended, Central Hudson continues to work with key stakeholders and customers to address any remaining concerns. Earlier this week, Central Hudson also filed a general rate application with the New York Public Service Commission per their normal regulatory cycle, as the current 3-year plan concludes on June 30, 2024.
Turning to Western Canada, FortisBC filed its final reply arguments earlier this year on its generic cost of capital proceeding and a decision is now expected in the third quarter. At Fortis Alberta, records are closed in the proceedings related to the generic cost of capital and the third PBR term effective in 2024. A decision is expected from the Alberta Utilities Commission later this year on both proceedings.
With that, I'll now turn the call back to David.
