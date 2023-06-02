Advanced search
    FTV   US34959J1088

FORTIVE CORPORATION

(FTV)
02:04:31 2023-06-02 pm EDT
67.35 USD   +2.86%
01:39pAdvanced Sterilization Products Announces Chad Rohrer as President
BU
05/26RBC Raises Price Target on Fortive to $75 From $74, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
05/25Transcript : Fortive Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
Advanced Sterilization Products Announces Chad Rohrer as President

06/02/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
Rohrer Brings to the Position Deep Experience in Medical Technology Business Leadership

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), a global leader in infection prevention and a wholly owned operating company of Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV), has named Chad Rohrer the new president of ASP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005261/en/

Chad Rohrer, President, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP). (Photo: Business Wire)

Chad Rohrer, President, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP). (Photo: Business Wire)

“Chad is a proven and inspirational leader who has built and led a world-class commercial team since joining ASP,” said Tami Newcombe, President & CEO of Fortive’s Advanced Healthcare Solutions segment. “He has a sterling reputation in the medical technology industry earned through his success in leading and growing businesses. I am excited to see him thrive in this expanded role and drive ASP’s continued growth.”

Chad most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for ASP, where he led the organization’s global commercial team. Prior to joining ASP, Chad served as Divisional Vice President, USA, Commercial at Abbott Core Diagnostics, following nearly two decades at Stryker Corporation, where he ultimately served as VP/GM, Global Endoscopy.

“ASP is driven by our mission of protecting patients during their most critical moments, and I’m both inspired and humbled to take on this opportunity,” said Chad Rohrer. “I look forward to working with everyone across ASP to leverage our extraordinary culture and the power of the Fortive Business System to serve our customers and patients.”

Chad is a graduate of Miami University, with a degree in communications and marketing.

About Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) has a long track record of designing and delivering innovative infection prevention solutions that dramatically raise the level of health care and safety for those who matter most. Our pioneering technology, global distribution and established leadership position enable us to simplify the process of buying and operating infection prevention products and services every day for thousands of medical facilities around the world. This enables our customers to focus on what they do best – preventing infection and saving lives. For more information, please visit www.asp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 059 M - -
Net income 2023 857 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 491 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,1x
Yield 2023 0,43%
Capitalization 23 147 M 23 147 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
EV / Sales 2024 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Technical analysis trends FORTIVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 65,47 $
Average target price 76,51 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James A. Lico Executive Vice President
Charles E. Mclaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan G. Spoon Chairman
Victor P. Fetter Chief Information Officer
Kate D. Mitchell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.90%23 147
ATLAS COPCO AB27.70%67 467
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.12%41 823
FANUC CORPORATION19.54%32 319
INGERSOLL RAND INC.11.29%23 523
SANDVIK AB3.05%22 454
