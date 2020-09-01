Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fortive Corporation    FTV

FORTIVE CORPORATION

(FTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortive : Announces Intent to Proceed With Its Transformation via a Spin-off of 80.1% of Vontier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 07:04am EDT

Separation will occur by means of a spin-off of 80.1% of the outstanding shares of Vontier common stock to Fortive shareholders

Upon completion of the spin-off, Fortive will retain a 19.9% stake in Vontier, which is anticipated to be divested in a tax-efficient manner at a future date

Transaction is anticipated to be tax efficient for Fortive shareholders, and completed in the fourth quarter of 2020

Form 10 Registration Statement has been filed publicly with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced its intention to separate Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) through a spin-off of 80.1% of the outstanding shares of Vontier common stock to Fortive shareholders. When completed, the transaction will result in two independent, publicly traded companies:

  • Fortive, an industrial growth company providing essential products, software, and services in field solutions, product realization, sensing and health.
  • Vontier, a global industrial technology company delivering market-leading solutions and data-driven insights to advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance for its customers in mobility infrastructure end-markets.

James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortive, stated: “We are very excited to make today’s announcement as we move toward the completion of the separation of Vontier. We continue to believe that the separation will create significant long-term value for all of our stakeholders by creating two companies that are able to focus on their respective strategic and capital allocation priorities. Both companies will carry forward a culture centered around the principles of the Fortive Business System, and the commitment to continuous improvement that remains the cornerstone of our long-term success.”

Mr. Lico continued: “New Fortive will have a differentiated portfolio of growth-oriented businesses focused on mission-critical applications for complex customer workflows and aligned with significant long-term growth trends. The company will be well positioned to continue to drive accelerated growth and increased profitability across its portfolio through a combination of organic innovation and capital deployment to its strategic priorities.”

Mark D. Morelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vontier, stated: “We are extremely excited to build on the strength of our existing platform while we look to expand into new market adjacencies and invest in emerging technologies to drive future growth. We will continue to build upon our Danaher and Fortive legacies and apply the Vontier Business System to sustain the focus on continuous improvement that remains at the core of our ability to deliver strong results for our customers, employees, and our shareholders.”

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Fortive intends to distribute 80.1% of the outstanding shares in Vontier to Fortive shareholders on a pro rata basis in a distribution intended to be tax-free to Fortive. Fortive currently plans to divest its 19.9% retained shares in Vontier after the spin-off in a tax-efficient manner. Details on the transaction are included in the Form 10 registration statement, which has been filed publicly with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The spin-off is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to obtaining final approval from the Fortive Board of Directors and market, regulatory and other customary conditions.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Fortive expects to participate at the Vertical Global Industrials Conference on September 9, 2020, the RBC Global Industrials Conference on September 14, 2020 and the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference on September 16, 2020. To the extent that Fortive’s participation at any such event will be available via simultaneous webcast, Fortive will provide advance notice at a later date on the time of, and instructions on how to access, such webcast.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 25,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier’s innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide.

Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier’s history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics, are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is leading the way to smarter mobility for a growing, connected world.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding the anticipated transaction, the anticipated timing and terms thereof, the future financial impact or anticipated benefits of the transaction, the anticipated prospects of Fortive, Vontier, or the industries in which they will operate following the separation, future opportunities for Fortive or Vontier following the separation, and any other statements regarding events or developments that Fortive expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability to satisfy the conditions to, and complete, the transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, the ability of Fortive or Vontier to realize the benefits of the transaction, a deterioration of or instability in the economy, international trade policies, and the financial markets, contractions or lower growth rates and cyclicality of markets Fortive or Vontier serves, competition, changes in industry standards and governmental regulations, and Fortive’s and Vontier’s performance and maintenance of important business relationships pending closing of the transaction. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 27, 2020 and June 26, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and, unless legally required, Fortive does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

NOT AN OFFER

This announcement is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FORTIVE CORPORATION
07:04aFORTIVE : Announces Intent to Proceed With Its Transformation via a Spin-off of ..
BU
08/06FORTIVE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/06FORTIVE : Announces Appointment of Sharmistha Dubey to the Board
BU
08/05FORTIVE : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock and its Prefer..
BU
07/28FORTIVE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28FORTIVE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
07/28FORTIVE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
07/28FORTIVE : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/23FORTIVE CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
07/14FORTIVE : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 004 M - -
Net income 2020 593 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,0x
Yield 2020 0,40%
Capitalization 24 306 M 24 306 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart FORTIVE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fortive Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 80,53 $
Last Close Price 72,11 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Lico President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan G. Spoon Chairman
Charles E. Mclaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Director
Steven M. Rales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIVE CORPORATION-5.60%24 306
ATLAS COPCO AB7.04%53 923
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.60%44 731
FANUC CORPORATION-8.48%33 722
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.26%26 485
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-2.68%25 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group