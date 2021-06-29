Log in
    FTV   US34959J1088

FORTIVE CORPORATION

(FTV)
  Report
Fortive : Announces Conversion Date for Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

06/29/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Preferred Stock”), will automatically convert into shares of the Company’s common stock on July 1, 2021 (the “Conversion Date”). The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 14.0978 shares of the Company’s common stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of common stock.

As previously announced, on July 1, 2021 holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share on the Preferred Stock.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments—Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions—include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statements regarding the expected future timing of any dividend payments and the Company's expectations on paying dividends at any level in the future, the mandatory conversion and any other statements identified by their use of words like “expect,” or “will” or other words of similar meaning are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause dividend payments and dividend schedule to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve, international trade policies and the financial markets, changes in trade relations with China, contractions or lower growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, changes in industry standards and governmental regulations, our ability to recruit and retain key employees, our ability to successfully identify, consummate, integrate and realize the anticipated value of appropriate acquisitions and successfully complete divestitures and other dispositions, our ability to realize the intended benefits of our separation of Vontier, our ability to develop and successfully market new products, software, and services and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, contingent liabilities relating to acquisitions and divestitures, impact of the phase out of LIBOR, impact of changes to tax laws, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations and changes in applicable laws and regulations, risks relating to international economic, political, legal, compliance and business factors, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, the impact of our debt obligations on our operations, litigation and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to product manufacturing, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, commodity costs and surcharges, our ability to adjust purchases and manufacturing capacity to reflect market conditions, reliance on sole sources of supply, security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems, adverse effects of restructuring activities, risk related to tax treatment of our separation of Vontier, impact of our indemnification obligation to Vontier, impact of changes to U.S. GAAP, labor matters, and disruptions relating to man-made and natural disasters. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Fortive does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 204 M - -
Net income 2021 595 M - -
Net Debt 2021 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,8x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 23 768 M 23 768 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Fortive Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FORTIVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 70,21 $
Average target price 80,65 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James A. Lico Chief Executive Officer & Director
Justin Kent McElhattan Co-President
Tami Newcombe Co-President
Charles E. Mclaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan G. Spoon Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIVE CORPORATION-0.86%23 673
ATLAS COPCO AB24.25%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION5.58%46 550
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.53%38 941
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.14.72%33 077
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED21.97%32 291