    FTV   US34959J1088

FORTIVE CORPORATION

(FTV)
  Report
Fortive : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

07/08/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that it will webcast its earnings conference call for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Fortive’s website, www.fortive.com, under "Events/Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 833-900-2302 within the U.S. or 236-714-2716 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 5:30 p.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Fortive’s earnings conference call (access code 3975045).

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until Thursday, August 12, 2021. You can access the conference call replay under the Investors / Events and Presentations section of www.fortive.com or by dialing 800-585-8367 within the U.S. or 416-621-4642 outside the U.S. (access code 3975045).

Fortive’s earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Fortive’s website under "Quarterly Results”.

Fortive in now in its “quiet period”. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal second quarter 2021 earnings are released on July 29, 2021. During this time, Fortive will not be interacting with the investment community.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments—Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions—include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.


© Business Wire 2021
