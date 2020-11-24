Fortive : to Present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

Log in
11/24/2020 | 04:16pm EST
Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lico and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 482 M - -
Net income 2020 676 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 24 170 M 24 170 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,14x
EV / Sales 2021 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 74,13 $
Last Close Price 71,68 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Lico President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan G. Spoon Chairman
Charles E. Mclaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Director
Steven M. Rales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIVE CORPORATION-6.17%24 170
ATLAS COPCO AB19.08%59 861
FANUC CORPORATION20.61%45 005
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION32.11%35 022
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.15.20%29 795
SANDVIK AB6.90%27 733
