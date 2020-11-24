Fortive : to Present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lico and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

