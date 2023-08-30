Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Precision Technologies and Advanced Healthcare Solutions, Tami Newcombe, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023 at 11:10 a.m. ET (8:10 a.m. PT). The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

