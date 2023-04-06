Advanced search
Provation Selects Anita Santos as its Chief Marketing Officer

04/06/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
Seasoned Executive Leader Provides Significant Commercial Expertise

Provation, a leading provider of healthcare productivity and workflow automation software solutions, and a wholly-owned operating company of Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV), today announced the appointment of Anita Santos as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

“Anita is a transformational growth leader with extensive financial acumen, and proven success in technically complex industries,” commented Ankush Kaul, President of Provation. “We are confident that her leadership skills and growth driven mindset will help Provation expedite its vision of becoming the global leader of innovative solutions that maximize healthcare quality and productivity.”

Anita brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience from life sciences, medical device, and software technology industries. Most recently she was the Executive Vice President of LabMinds. Anita was also the CMO for the $1.5B US market of Signify. In her role, she led the company’s marketing strategy and implementation for the professional and consumer channels. Prior to this, Anita was Vice President of Marketing for Johnson Control’s global $1B security products business, where she led a global team of more than 100 in product pricing, new product development, business strategy, and mergers and acquisitions. Her previous experience also includes tenure with Thermo Fisher Scientific and MilliporeSigma.

“I am excited to join the Provation team and help the company expand market share and increase revenue,” commented Anita Santos, Chief Marketing Officer, Provation. “Provation’s innovative healthcare software solutions empowers providers with the technology needed to consistently deliver quality patient care. Our solutions make a difference in the healthcare industry, and I am proud to be a part of this important mission.”

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recognized Anita as NACD Directorship Certified, and she also serves as a Board Advisor for Acromedlab. Anita earned an M.B.A. from Suffolk University and a B.S. in business administration in marketing and finance from Merrimack College.

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, care coordination, quality reporting, and billing. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. Provation’s comprehensive portfolio spans the entire patient encounter, from pre-procedure through post-procedure, with solutions for physician and nursing documentation (Provation® MD, Provation® Apex, MD-Reports, Provation® endoPRO®, and Provation® MultiCaregiver), anesthesia documentation (#1 Best in KLAS Provation® iPro), patient engagement, surgical care coordination, quality reporting, and billing capture (Provation® SurgicalValet™), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Set Advisor™ and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR embedded clinical documentation (Provation® Clinic Note). Provation has a loyal customer base, serving more than 5,000 hospitals, surgery centers, and medical offices, and 700 physician groups globally, including 19 of the top 20 U.S. hospitals. In 2021, Provation was acquired by Fortive Corporation, a Fortune 1000 company that builds essential technology and accelerates transformation in high-impact fields like workplace safety, engineering, and healthcare. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


