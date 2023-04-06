Advanced search
Provation's Daniel Hamburger Retires and Company Appoints Ankush Kaul President

04/06/2023 | 11:02am EDT
Tenured Fortive Leader with Proven Experience Bringing Technology Solutions to Healthcare Professionals

Provation, a leading provider of healthcare productivity and workflow automation software solutions, and a wholly-owned operating company of Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV), today announced the retirement of Daniel Hamburger as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and the appointment of Ankush Kaul as President.

Daniel led the Provation acquisition by Fortive, a Fortune 1000 company that creates essential technology and accelerates transformation in high-impact fields like workplace safety, engineering, and healthcare. He provided steadfast vision and leadership, built an unparalleled leadership team, and launched the Provation CARES culture. Provation is extremely grateful for Daniel’s contributions, and he will continue to serve as an advisor during the leadership transition.

“Ankush is a proven Fortive Business System (FBS) growth and business leader,” commented Daniel Hamburger, former CEO, Provation. “I am confident that his extensive Fortive background combined with his ability to drive innovation and sustain growth will ensure that Provation continues to be a leader in providing healthcare software solutions.”

Ankush has been a part of the Fortive team for more than 12 years, and has a record of consistently delivering on financial objectives and building organizational capability and engagement. Ankush joins Provation from his previous role as President of Censis, a surgical asset management solution provider. Prior to Censis, Ankush served as the President of Setra, a leader in sensing technology. He was also the General Manager for Dover Motion, a designer and manufacturer of motion solutions for life sciences, and held various management roles at Tektronix.

“I am honored to be named President of Provation,” commented Ankush Kaul, President, Provation. “Daniel developed a comprehensive strategic plan, and built a talented leadership team. We have the people, strategy, and innovative technology necessary to drive growth and empower healthcare providers with solutions needed to consistently deliver quality patient care.”

Ankush holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, and has an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

Ankush will formally transition to his new role at Provation on April 10th.

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, care coordination, quality reporting, and billing. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. Provation’s comprehensive portfolio spans the entire patient encounter, from pre-procedure through post-procedure, with solutions for physician and nursing documentation (Provation® MD, Provation® Apex, MD-Reports, Provation® endoPRO®, and Provation® MultiCaregiver), anesthesia documentation (#1 Best in KLAS Provation® iPro), patient engagement, surgical care coordination, quality reporting, and billing capture (Provation® SurgicalValet™), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Set Advisor™ and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR embedded clinical documentation (Provation® Clinic Note). Provation has a loyal customer base, serving more than 5,000 hospitals, surgery centers, and medical offices, and 700 physician groups globally, including 19 of the top 20 U.S. hospitals. In 2021, Provation was acquired by Fortive Corporation, a Fortune 1000 company that builds essential technology and accelerates transformation in high-impact fields like workplace safety, engineering, and healthcare. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
