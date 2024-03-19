Fortnox remain steadfast and we follow our plan, which resulted in increased customer value and continued growth in the past year. Like everyone else, Fortnox needs to navigate this new, uncertain operating environment. Since much in our surroundings is beyond our control, the most important thing is what we can directly influence - the value we create for Sweden's businesses. Even though Sweden entered a recession in 2023 and the number of new businesses has declined steadily since 2021, we increased by 56,000 customers to 536,000 by the end of the year. Average revenue per customer (ARPC) increased to SEK 268. Our operating margin for the full year was 41%, proof of Fortnox's scalability and our ability to manage growth. Products for a successful business During the year, Fortnox continued to help our customers develop successful businesses and released several important products. Our automatic bookkeeping made a great deal of progress. Automatic bookkeeping, what we call bookkeeping via bank state- ments, was introduced for Swedbank's, Nordea's, Sparbanken Syd's and Ekoban- ken's customers. The product also allows users to automate transactions in their tax account through Fortnox's integration with the Swedish Tax Agency. SEB's, Handels- banken's, Danske Bank's and Länsförsäk- ringar Bank's customers already had access to automatic bookkeeping. We also updated the VAT workflow function in Bookkeeping. Immediately on the start page after login, the user can now see and manage any devi- ations, file VAT reports and record them to later be sent to the Swedish Tax Agency.

During the year, we developed a new process for recurring invoicing. With recurring invoicing, invoices are created and sent out automatically, and you can easily update several of your upcoming invoices at the same time. At the end of the year, we also launched a new easy way for customers to send invoices through web links and made it easier for consumers to pay invoices directly on the site with several payment options. We also bundled our financing offering with our invoicing products. Now Invoice Distribution can be used alongside Factoring for quick and easy financing. Employees Approval was another new product that provides an easy-to-use, comprehensive tool for employee atten- dance, absence and payslips, including the possibility to set automatic reminders to managers as well as employees to complete their documentation. In addition, it is now possible for employees to register their attendance and absence digitally in Fortnox and see how much comp time, flex time and vacation time they have. The Fortnox Business Mailbox was introduced in the app, which makes Fortnox products more readily accessible. Users can also grant others access to their mail, for example the head of accounting at the business who might need to handle incoming documents, or their accounting firm. In 2023, we developed an improved version of Fortnox Insights for accounting consultants who use Digital Byrå. The focus has been on supporting consultants in their advisory services through automatic documentation. Consultants can now better analyze a company's sales and cost trends in real time. They also