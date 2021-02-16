Fortnox : Interim report Q4, 2020 02/16/2021 | 02:45am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields YEAR-END REPORT, JANUARY-DECEMBER 2020 PAGE 1 Year-end ReportJanuary-December 2020 Fortnox AB's Board decided to voluntarily implement International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), as adopted by the EU, for the Group's financial reporting as of January 1, 2020. All comparative amounts in this interim report have been restated to IFRS unless otherwise stated. A description of the transition to IFRS and the subsequent effects on the Group's results and financial position are presented in Note 4. Figures in parentheses refer to outcomes in the year-earlier period. Fourth quarter 2020 § Net sales amounted to SEK 188.4 million (153.3), up 22.9 percent.

§ Operating profit totaled SEK 67.6 million (45.4), corresponding to an operating margin of 35.9 percent (29.6).

§ Profit after tax was SEK 52.4 million (35.4).

§ Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.87 (0.59). Full-year 2020 § Net sales amounted to SEK 693.7 million (532.1), up 30.4 percent.

§ Operating profit totaled SEK 265.4 million (172.8), corresponding to an operating margin of 38.3 percent (32.5).

§ Profit after tax was SEK 205.4 million (134.6).

§ Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 3.41 (2.23). Significant events in the fourth quarter § Like the preceding quarters, the fourth quarter was marked by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fortnox took timely measures to help slow the spread of the virus and enable business continuity to the greatest extent possible. Our measures have proved successful and the company has maintained business as usual throughout the entire period. The pandemic has not had any major impact on the company's financial position to date, but the weaker trend for transaction-based services continued during the quarter. However, an upward trend was also noted for these at the end of the period. Management is continuously assessing the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Fortnox's results and financial position.

§ During the quarter, new services such as automated payroll management for sole traders and automated bookkeeping from bank statements with bookkeeping of bank transactions for customers were launched.

§ In October, Fortnox concluded a new agreement with Trygg-Hansa. The agreement includes business insurance, motor insurance and health insurance, and means that Trygg-Hansa will assume more responsibility for sales of the solutions, while Fortnox provides the platform for offering and activating the solutions. Fortnox offers a cloud-based platform to help small businesses and accounting firms manage their financial administration efficiently. The platform is market-leading in Sweden. It also gives customers access to various financial services and business insurance. Fortnox was founded in 2001 and is based in Växjö, Sweden. The share is traded on NGM Nordic SME. For more information, visit www.fortnox.se. Fortnox AB (publ), Box 472, SE-351 06 Växjö, Sweden | Comp. Reg. No. 556469-6291 | Tel: +46 470 78 50 00 |info@fortnox.sewww.fortnox.se YEAR-END REPORT, JANUARY-DECEMBER 2020 PAGE 2 Financial information Oct-Dec Oct-Dec Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Jan-Dec (Group) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2018 Net sales (SEK million) 188.4 153.3 693.7 532.1 374.4 EBIT (SEK million) 67.4 45.4 265.4 172.8 102.7 EBIT margin 35.9% 29.6% 38.3% 32.5% 27.4% Earnings per share, after dilution (SEK) 0.87 0.59 3.41 2.23 1.30 Cash flow from operating activities (SEK million) 93.0 77.4 273.5 195.8 115.2 Working capital at the end of the period 298.1 164.5 298.1 164.5 64.0 (SEK million) Net sales and results in the fourth quarter Net sales amounted to SEK 188.4 million (153.3), up 22.9 percent. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 124.8 million (112.1). Operating profit totaled SEK 67.6 million (45.4), corresponding to an operating margin of 35.9 percent (29.6). At the end of the period, the number of customers was 367,000 (313,000), up 17.3 percent (21.8). Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR¹) amounted to SEK 552.6 million (444.7). Average Revenue Per Customer (ARPC²) amounted to SEK 169 (154). Net sales and result Fortnox ABFortnox Finans ABFortnox Försäkring ABGroup Net sales (SEK million) 166.9 (113.3) EBIT (SEK million) 57.6 (39.6) 27.2 (23.6) 12.4 (7.9) 0.7 (0.1) -2.5 (-2.1) 188.4 (153.3) 67.6 (45.4) 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 Net sales (SEK million) 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 50% 45% 40% 35% 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 EBIT (SEK million) Operating margin (%) ___________________ 1) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is calculated by multiplying MRR by 12. Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) is defined as the opening value of the next month's revenue from subscription services. 2) Average Revenue Per Customer (ARPC) and month is calculated by dividing net sales (excluding non-recurring revenue) by the number of customers at the end of the month. To avoid seasonal variations, Fortnox has elected to report ARPC over a rolling 12-month period. Fortnox AB (publ), Box 472, SE-351 06 Växjö, Sweden | Comp. Reg. No. 556469-6291 | Tel: +46 470 78 50 00 |info@fortnox.sewww.fortnox.se YEAR-END REPORT, JANUARY-DECEMBER 2020 PAGE 3 Investments in the fourth quarter The Group's investments in tangible and intangible assets amounted to SEK 23.5 million (16.6). Capitalized development costs accounted for SEK 19.6 million (13.6). Capitalized development costs included internally generated development costs of SEK 9.1 million (6.9). Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets amounted to SEK 21.0 million (11.6). Cash flow and financial position in the fourth quarter The Group's cash flow from operating activities was SEK 93.0 million (77.4). At the end of the period, the Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 412.6 million (267.1). During the quarter, receivables pertaining to factoring and invoice financing increased SEK 18.2 million and amounted to SEK 126.7 million (98.8) at the end of the period. Current receivables totaled SEK 191.5 million (147.0) at the end of the period. Current liabilities amounted to SEK 306.0 million (249.6). The Group's working capital amounted to SEK 298.1 million (164.5). Non-current liabilities consisted solely of lease liability3) and amounted to SEK 156.1 million (45.5). The increase is explained by the Group signing an additional lease agreement for additional office block as of January 1, 2020. The equity/assets ratio was 50.4 percent (48.7). Full-year summary 2020 Net sales amounted to SEK 693.7 million (532.1), up 30.4 percent. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 442.9 million (372.5). Operating profit totaled SEK 265.4 million (172.8), corresponding to an operating margin of 38.3 percent (32.5). The Group's investments in tangible and intangible assets amounted to SEK 95.7 million (46.3). Capitalized development cots accounted for SEK 64.8 million (43.1). Capitalized development costs included internally generated development costs of SEK 31.1 million (23.6). Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets amounted to SEK 66.6 million (43.4). The Group's cash flow from operating activities was SEK 273.5 million (195.8). Employees At the end of the period, the number of employees was 401 (329). The company also engages external consultants for specific projects. No. of employees Fortnox Fortnox at the end of the period Fortnox AB Finans AB Försäkring AB Group No. of employees 340 (275) 54 (47) 7 (7) 401 (329) __________________ 3) The lease liability pertains primarily to leases of office properties, refer to Note 4, Recognition of leases on page 27. Fortnox AB (publ), Box 472, SE-351 06 Växjö, Sweden | Comp. Reg. No. 556469-6291 | Tel: +46 470 78 50 00 |info@fortnox.sewww.fortnox.se YEAR-END REPORT, JANUARY-DECEMBER 2020 PAGE 4 Parent Company full-year 2020 Parent Company revenue is mainly derived from subscription services for financial administration. Net sales amounted to SEK 611.0 million (464.2), up 31.6 percent. Operating profit totaled SEK 236.8 million (157.8). The operating margin was 38.8 percent (34.0) for the period. Profit after tax was SEK 180.7 million (117.9) and earnings per share after dilution were SEK 3.0 (1.96). Investments in tangible assets amounted to SEK 29.3 million (3.2) and investments in intangible assets amounted to SEK 48.5 million (38.0). At the end of the period, working capital amounted to SEK 261.0 million (135.7). Significant risks and uncertainties The company's business operations are exposed to certain types of risk that could affect its results or financial position to a greater or lesser extent. These can be divided into industry and business-specific risks and financial risks. Management's overall view of the risks that could affect the business operations are described in the most recently published Annual Report. A more detailed description of the risk scenario for the Group and the Parent Company can be found on page 52 of Fortnox's 2019 Annual Report. The situation and social impact created by the coronavirus pandemic should be added to that scenario. As described in 'Significant events in the fourth quarter' on page 1, the company has not noted any major effects on its financial performance at present. Since the company's revenue is largely subscription-based, it is relatively stable. While the weaker growth in transaction-based services continued into the fourth quarter, an upward trend for these was also noted toward the end of the period. The company's management is continuously monitoring and assessing the situation. One risk of a more general and long-term nature that could affect the company is the development of the economic situation for companies in Sweden, and whether it will continue to deteriorate over an even longer period. Related-party transactions During the period, the Group had transactions with ArtOn24 AB regarding rent, which amounted to SEK 4.5 million (3.0) during the fourth quarter and SEK 17.6 million (10.6) during the period January-December 2020. From January 1, 2020, Fortnox is leasing an additional office block in Växjö from ArtOn24 AB. Board member Olof Hallrup controls ArtOn 24 AB, and via First Kraft AB, about 21 percent (21) of the votes in Fortnox AB. Otherwise, there were no transactions between the Group or the Parent Company and a related party with any significant effect on the financial position or results of the Group or the Parent Company. Related-party transactions are undertaken at market prices. Significant events after the end of the interim period The Board of Fortnox decided on a new business plan and operational targets for the period up until 2025. The targets mean that the Group will achieve double the number of both customers and use, resulting in 700,000 customers and average monthly revenue per customer of more than SEK 300 by the end of 2025. The Board has also decided that it intends to make a list change from NGM Nordic SME to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. Fortnox AB (publ), Box 472, SE-351 06 Växjö, Sweden | Comp. Reg. No. 556469-6291 | Tel: +46 470 78 50 00 |info@fortnox.sewww.fortnox.se This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Fortnox AB published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:44:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about FORTNOX AB 01/04 FORTNOX : Välkommen till Fortnox kapitalmarknadsdag! PU 2020 FORTNOX : Growing like its 2019 AQ 2020 PROACT IT PUBL : wins contract for modernising the Fortnox cloud platform AQ 2020 WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER PUBL : leasing to Fortnox in central Malmö AQ 2020 RESURS PUBL : New CEO in Resurs Holding AQ 2020 FORTNOX : New CEO in Resurs Bank AQ

Financials SEK USD Sales 2020 698 M 84,5 M 84,5 M Net income 2020 198 M 24,0 M 24,0 M Net cash 2020 318 M 38,4 M 38,4 M P/E ratio 2020 138x Yield 2020 0,09% Capitalization 27 331 M 3 302 M 3 307 M EV / Sales 2020 38,7x EV / Sales 2021 30,4x Nbr of Employees 396 Free-Float - Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 465,00 SEK Last Close Price 454,50 SEK Spread / Highest target 2,31% Spread / Average Target 2,31% Spread / Lowest Target 2,31% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Roger Hartelius Chief Financial Officer Trond Dale Chairman Jesper Svensson Chief Technical Officer Anna Maria Frick Director Kerstin Elisabeth Sundberg Director