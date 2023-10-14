Fortrea Holdings Inc. announced the appointment of John Doyle Dr. P. H., as its new President of Consulting. Doyle will serve on Fortreas leadership team and lead a team of consultants and advisors with expertise that spans early development through lifecycle management. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology innovators must constantly navigate complex and fast-changing business and regulatory environments to achieve their mission, said Tom Pike, chairman and chief executive officer of Fortrea.

John has extensive industry knowledge and distinctive technical skills that translate to tremendous value for customers. He brings an impressive track record of building and operating differentiated consulting organizations that drive innovation and growth. John is taking the helm of a truly talented team of experts with deep knowledge of scientific methods and regulatory requirements in jurisdictions around the world.

Im confident they will deliver solutions that bring life changing treatments to patients faster. Dr. Doyle will lead Fortreas Consulting organization, which includes drug development, commercialization and market access advisors with scientific, regulatory and operational expertise spanning more than 13 countries. Its solutions include clinical development and regulatory strategy, real-world evidence, market access, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), medical writing and publishing, as well as specialist services, such as pediatric plan development and orphan drug designation.

The biopharma industry is relentless in advancing science to improve patient outcomes and Fortrea is uniquely positioned to help, said Dr. Doyle. Im honored to be a part of Fortrea and excited to join at such a pivotal time in the first few months of the company's launch. Elevating Fortreas Consulting capabilities will add to the momentum and leverage Fortreas leading capabilities to create innovative solutions for customers.

Dr. Doyle is an accomplished life sciences advisor and epidemiologist who specializes in studying the risks, benefits, and value of healthcare interventions. He brings more than 30 years of clinical research experience to Fortrea having published more than 50 peer-reviewed papers and 100 conference abstracts. He joins Fortrea from Exponent, a scientific and engineering consulting firm based in Silicon Valley, where he led the company's Health Sciences business.

Previously, Dr. Doyle led the Global Healthcare Innovation Center at Pfizer, which focused on optimizing equitable and affordable access to Pfizers medicine and vaccines. He earned Doctorate and Master of Public Health degrees in Epidemiology from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Applied Economics with a concentration in the Life Sciences at Cornell University. Dr. Doyle has served on the faculty at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health since 2005.