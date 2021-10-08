General Announcement::Fortress Minerals Limited - Results Presentation for 2Q & 1H FY2022

Fortress Minerals Limited
Results Presentation 2Q &1H FY2022
Malaysia - Singapore
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
This presentation does not constitute or form any part of any offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities in Fortress Minerals Limited ("Fortress Minerals" or the "Group") in Singapore or any other jurisdiction nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any investment decision, contract or commitment whatsoever in this or any jurisdiction. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, if any, which are based on the current view of management on future events. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither Fortress Minerals or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use, reliance or distribution of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. The past performance of Fortress Minerals is not indicative of the future performance of Fortress Minerals. The value of shares in Fortress Minerals ("Shares") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Shares are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Fortress Minerals or any of its affiliates. An investment in Shares is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.
Fortress at a glance
1ST
iron ore company listed on Catalist Board of SGX-STon 27 March 2019
|
|
We employ over
|
Our Location
|
Bukit Besi,
|
We are a
|
Terengganu
|
200 employees and contractors
|
|
(Mining site 1)
|
producer and exporter
|
|
Mengapur
|
of marketable
|
|
|
Sri Jaya, Pahang
|
and high-grade
|
|
Petaling Jaya
|
(Mining site 2)
|
iron ore.
|
|
|
|
HQ office
|
Singapore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing office
Fortress operation and product
|
Exploration and evaluation
|
Infrastructure and development
|
Processing and production
|
Marketing and commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We produce marketable and high-grade
magnetite concentrate,
key ingredient in steelmaking
Construction Transportation
Iron Ore Coke
Electronic appliance
Blast furnace
Exploration: Unlocks resources
Experienced in-house team in resource prospecting, exploration and mining.
Considerable exploration upside potential within our mines' covered tenements' areas of:
-
Bukit Besi：526.2 hectare
-
Recent acquisition of Fortress Mengapur：
951.68 hectare
Maximum value from resources
We evaluate, plan and invest in infrastructure through disciplined capital investment.
Latent capacity and cost effective
Steady-state processing capability
Favourable geological conditions and cost advantage
Access to good public infrastructure
Manage market risk: Maximise value
Close proximity to steel mills customers in Malaysia
Our high-grade magnetite concentrate
-
Reduces greenhouse gas emissions
-
Raises blast furnace productivity
US$26.6
Corporate achievements
FY2018
FY2017
FY2021
ACQUISITION OF FORTRESS MENGAPUR
FY2016
AWARDED BUKIT BESI
MINING RIGHT
-
13 years long-life mining rights expiring in the year 2033
-
Two mining leases covered area of 526.2 ha
COMPLETION OF JORC DRILLING CAMPAIGN
-
Completed JORC drilling campaign on East, Valley & West Deposits
-
Construction of major processing plants
COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION LAUNCH
-
Commercial production of high grade iron ore concentrate in April 2018
-
Indicated and inferred Mineral Resource of 5.41 Mt in the East, Valley and West Deposits
FIRST IRON ORE COMPANY LISTED ON SGX-ST
-
S$15.0 million in gross proceeds were raised
DIVIDEND PAY-OUT EXCEED TARGET
-
S$ 2.6 million OR 29.3% Dividends Distributed
-
-
15% Targeted distribution
-
Gross consideration of US$ 30.0 million plus 1.25% Gross Revenue Royalty
-
Comprises 4 mining leases covering tenements areas of 951.68 ha.
-
Group's Inferred Mineral Resource increased to 16.22 million tonnes grading 37.86% Fe
RECORD UNDERLYING EARNING AND DIVIDEND
-
Record underlying EBITDA of
million
-
Interim dividend FY2021 of S$5.0 million, a 20.6% dividend payout ratio
>20% Targeted distribution
