General Announcement::Fortress Minerals reports resilient set of results for 1H FY2022; EBITDA up by 34% to US$15.6 mil

SINGAPORE, 8 October 2021 - Fortress Minerals Limited (the "Company" or "Fortress Minerals") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), a high-gradeiron ore concentrate producer and exporter from Malaysia, today announced the financial results for the financial period ended 31 August 2021 ("2Q FY2022" or "1H FY2022").

Revenue for 1H FY2022 of US$27.3 million exceeds comparative period by 35.8%, driven by record average realised selling price of iron ore of US$142.57/DMT.

Operational and Financial Review

Fortress Minerals delivered a strong set of results for 1H FY2022, supported by a solid operational performance.

The Group achieved higher revenue of US$27.3 million for 1H FY2022, exceeding revenue for the 6 months financial period ended 31 August 2020 ("1H FY2021") by 35.8% year-on year ("yoy"), driven by higher average realised selling price of US$142.57/DMT, up by 49.1% yoy, underpinned by a robust pricing environment.

Iron ore deliveries remained resilient with sales volume of 189,847 DMT, decreasing marginally by 9.7% or 20,296 DMT despite the lockdown restrictions imposed by the Malaysian Government for approximately five weeks at the beginning of 2Q FY2022. Lower sales volume in 1H FY2022 resulted in a lower dilution of production overhead costs and a corresponding increase in average unit cost by 17.1% to US$25.18/WMT.

Operations continued to generate excellent underlying earnings for 1H FY2022, with the Group's EBITDA and NPAT increasing 34.0% yoy to US$15.6 million and increasing 33.7% yoy to US$10.5 million, respectively. Earnings per share increased 33.8% yoy to 2.10 US cents as compared to 1H FY2021.

With the strong growth in earnings, the Group generated net cash flow from operating activities of US$15.6 million, up by 841.7% yoy or US$14.0 million. In 1H FY2022, the Group also increased its capital expenditure for both the Bukit Besi mine and Cermat Aman Sdn Bhd (the "CASB") mine, with a total of US$10.4 million invested into plant and equipment and developing mining infrastructure, reflecting the Group's commitment to invest into strategic assets through the cycle, fuelling growth prospects and maximising long-term shareholder value.

Net asset value per share increased to 10.84 US cents as at 31 August 2021 compared to 9.68 US cents as at 28 February 2021 supported by the Group's business resilience and strong balance sheet.

Dato' Sri Ivan Chee, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fortress Minerals, commented, "Our high-qualityassets, operational excellence and strong balance sheet, have continued to keep our business resilient and enabled us to deliver a strong set of results for 1H FY2022. The further easing of containment measures and reopening of economy sectors by the Malaysian Government reaffirms that the national recovery plan is on track. As we continue to maintain strict safety protocols and with our workforce achieving a vaccination rate of over 90%, we envision that we will be able to continue to ensure safe and smooth operations at our assets."

Market outlook

The domestic steel mill demand and appetite on our iron ore concentrate remained strong throughout 2021 and the Group remains optimistic that the demand will remain healthy.

Following the further easing of containment measures, the rapid progress and swift vaccine rollout of the domestic vaccination program has allowed the Malaysian Government to ease COVID-19 restrictions and spur the reopening of economic sectors. These favourable factors help to affirm the Malaysian government's policy status quo and its commitments toward the national recovery plan.

Quality differentiation is expected to remain a factor in determining iron ore prices. We expect high- grade ore to command premium pricing given its higher iron content and low impurities, which fit the needs of regional steel makers seeking to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and raise blast furnace productivity.