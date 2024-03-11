Powering Growth
Results Presentation
For the interim period ended 31 December 2023
Steven Brown
CEO
. .
Overview
Highlights
Simplified capital structure
Overwhelming approval by
our shareholders to
simplify our capital structure
Strong development pipeline
677 000m²
of which
135 609m²
is under development (SA & CEE)
LTV
Spot 39,4%
31 December 2023 34,2%
Logistics portfolio value
R19,2bn
(like-for-like NOI growth of +9,8%)
new logistics developments completed
71 000m²
Solar PV rollout
50 solar plants
18.15MWac current installed capacity
(December 2022: 8.46MWac) (December 2023: 15.29MWac)
Non-core asset disposals
15 properties sold for R1,14bn at 23%
premium to book value
Retail portfolio value
R10,4bn
+6,9% YoY turnover growth vacancy rate of 1,6% (rental)
Largest direct portfolio since listing
R34bn
Sustained low overall vacancy (rental)
3,7%
(June 2023: 3,3%)
Resumption of dividends
81,44cps
(revised full year FY2024 guidance of
142cps to 147cps)
3
Overview
Overall
vacancies
40%
35%
28,6%
30%
23,6%
28,1%
25,3%
25%
22,9%
20%
15%
24,4%
10%
8,9%
7,4%
5,4%
3,7%
4,2%
8,3%
6,5%
6,0%
17,6%
13,0%
8,2%
7,4%
8,1%
4,1%4,1%
5%
3,0%
3,8%
1,2%
0,5%
1,2%
1,5%
3,8%
3,7%
3,6%
2,3%
2,0%
2,3%
2,7%
0,8%
8,4%
0,0%
6,5%
3,3% 3,7%
0%
1,1%
1,6%
Total Portfolio
Logistics - SA
Logistics - CEE
Retail
Office
Industrial
Other
(GLA)
(GLA)
(GLA)
(GLA)
(GLA)
(GLA)
(GLA)
Vacancy by rental
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
1H2024
Fortress Real Estate Investments
4
Interim results 2024
Overview
31 December 2023 asset base
R4,5bn pipeline
R19bn assets
Non-coreOther* | R0,2bn
SA Office and Land | R1,5bn
SA Industrial | R2,5bn
CEE Logistics
Development | R1,2bn
CEE Logistics | R2,2bn
SA Logistics
Development | R2,0bn
SA Retail | R10,4bn
D e
R30bn assets
b t
Developments (Rbn)
8,6
Asset disposals (Rbn)
|
7,9
7,7
T
N
Real estate
R
2
7,1
0,8
1,7
0,9
3,3
1,6
3,9
0,6
5,2
1,3
6,4
1,1
A
V
|
R
3
7
b
n
2,5
assets R54bn
0 b n
1,1
1,8
0,7
2,9
1,1
4,6
1,7
2,4
0,9
1,5
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1H2024
2024
SA Logistics |
Cumulative sales
Annual sales
(target)
R13,8bn
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1H2024
2024
(est.)
Cumulative developments
Annual developments
NEPI Rockcastle | R20,2bn ^
* Comprises residential units and serviced apartments | Information based on effective economic interest
Fortress Real Estate Investments
^ Based on closing price per share (R126,38) and shareholding (160 135 676 shares) at 31 December 2023
5
Interim results 2024
Overview
Target asset base
R20bn - R25bn
assets
CEE Logistics | R5,5bn
SA Logistics | R16bn
TARGET ASSET BASE
SA Retail | R10,1bn
L
T
V
t
a
T
r
g
N
e
A
t
Total
3
V
|
|
assets
5
R
%
R40bn - R50bn
5
2
-
4
b
0
n
%
-
R
3
5
b
n
NEPI Rockcastle | R14,3bn*
R20bn - R25bn
assets
For existing assets, FY2023 values were used
* Based on the current shareholding in NEPI (107 001 304 shares) and closing share price of R133,85 per share as at 7 March 2024
Fortress Real Estate Investments
6
Interim results 2024
Overview
Strategic focus
DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
Logistics
- Proceeds from disposals will be used to fund development pipeline and extensions/enhancements of existing assets
- Focus on pre-lets where parks are well-established
- Proven development business
Retail
- Expand and enhance our best assets
ASSET RECYCLING
- Maintain discipline with respect to non- core asset disposals
- Attractive portfolio disposal opportunities are limited
- Single-assettransactions continue to meet targets (quantum and price to book value)
- Disposal proceeds of R1,14bn achieved for financial year to date at a 23% premium to book (1H2024: R1,02bn)
- Acceleration of office portfolio disposal
OPPORTUNITIES
- Capital constraints and high interest rates will create opportunities in our core markets
- Single-sharecapital structure allows for flexibility, access to equity markets and value-unlock opportunities
- Healthy demand for new logistics and well-positioned retail in SA
- Strong fundamentals in CEE markets in which we are invested (c.40% of assets)
Eastport Logistics Park
Clairwood Logistics Park
Bydgoszcz Logistics Park
Fortress Real Estate Investments
7
Interim results 2024
Overview
Property disposals
for the financial year to date
Financial year-to-date
Office
Logistics
Industrial
Retail
Land
R1,14bn
(Logistics)
R203m
R727m
R175m
R29m
R6m
(15 assets at 23%
(3% premium
(35% premium
(8% premium
(at book)
(55% premium
premium to book)
to book)
to book)
to book)
to book)
(4,6% excluding
Longmeadow)
31 December 2023
Office
Logistics
Industrial
Retail
Land
R1,02bn
(Logistics)
R92m
R714m
R175m
R29m
R6m
(13 assets at 25%
(at book)
(36% premium
(8% premium
(at book)
(55% premium
premium to book)
to book)
to book)
to book)
(4,4% excluding Longmeadow)
8
Fortress Real Estate Investments
Interim results 2024
Longmeadow
Overview
Asset recycling
disposing non-core, deploying into growth
Asset disposals (R'bn)
Target
0,8
1,7
0,9
3,3
1,6
3,9
0,6
5,2
1,3
6,2
1,1
7,7
2,5
5
4
3
5-year estimate
Other R0,2bn
SA Office
R1,5bn
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1H2024
2024 (target)
Cumulative sales
Annual sales
billion
1,1
1,8
Developments (R'bn)
7,1
4,6
2,9
8,0
8,6
R
2
1
0
SA Industrial
R2,5bn
Cash redeployed
R4,5bn
0,7
1,1
1,7
2,4
0,9
1,5
Disposal proceeds *
Pipeline (SA and CEE)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1H2024
2024 (est.)
Cumulative developments
Annual developments
*Comprises non-core assets
Fortress Real Estate Investments
9
Interim results 2024
S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fortress REIT Limited published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2024 06:04:06 UTC.