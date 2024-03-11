Fortress REIT Limited, formerly Fortress Income Fund Limited, is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which invests in both physical property and listed property securities. The Company's segments include Logistics, Industrial, Office, Retail, Other, Corporate South Africa and Corporate Europe. The Company owns and develops logistics warehouses, which are let to corporate tenants on long leases. The Company also invests in retail properties focused on transport nodes. The Company's equity portfolio consists of both local listed REITs and international listed property securities. The Company focuses on development of prime logistic warehousing, retail centers and strategic offshore investments. The Company's portfolio includes development properties, industrial properties, logistics properties, office properties, residential properties, retail properties and other properties.

Sector Commercial REITs