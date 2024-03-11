Powering Growth

Results Presentation

For the interim period ended 31 December 2023

Steven Brown

CEO

Overview

Highlights

Simplified capital structure

Overwhelming approval by

our shareholders to

simplify our capital structure

Strong development pipeline

677 000m²

of which

135 609m²

is under development (SA & CEE)

LTV

Spot 39,4%

31 December 2023 34,2%

Logistics portfolio value

R19,2bn

(like-for-like NOI growth of +9,8%)

new logistics developments completed

71 000m²

Solar PV rollout

50 solar plants

18.15MWac current installed capacity

(December 2022: 8.46MWac) (December 2023: 15.29MWac)

Non-core asset disposals

15 properties sold for R1,14bn at 23%

premium to book value

Retail portfolio value

R10,4bn

+6,9% YoY turnover growth vacancy rate of 1,6% (rental)

Largest direct portfolio since listing

R34bn

Sustained low overall vacancy (rental)

3,7%

(June 2023: 3,3%)

Resumption of dividends

81,44cps

(revised full year FY2024 guidance of

142cps to 147cps)

3

Overview

Overall

vacancies

40%

35%

28,6%

30%

23,6%

28,1%

25,3%

25%

22,9%

20%

15%

24,4%

10%

8,9%

7,4%

5,4%

3,7%

4,2%

8,3%

6,5%

6,0%

17,6%

13,0%

8,2%

7,4%

8,1%

4,1%4,1%

5%

3,0%

3,8%

1,2%

0,5%

1,2%

1,5%

3,8%

3,7%

3,6%

2,3%

2,0%

2,3%

2,7%

0,8%

8,4%

0,0%

6,5%

3,3% 3,7%

0%

1,1%

1,6%

Total Portfolio

Logistics - SA

Logistics - CEE

Retail

Office

Industrial

Other

(GLA)

(GLA)

(GLA)

(GLA)

(GLA)

(GLA)

(GLA)

Vacancy by rental

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

1H2024

Fortress Real Estate Investments

4

Interim results 2024

Overview

31 December 2023 asset base

R4,5bn pipeline

R19bn assets

Non-coreOther* | R0,2bn

SA Office and Land | R1,5bn

SA Industrial | R2,5bn

CEE Logistics

Development | R1,2bn

CEE Logistics | R2,2bn

SA Logistics

Development | R2,0bn

SA Retail | R10,4bn

D e

R30bn assets

b t

Developments (Rbn)

8,6

Asset disposals (Rbn)

|

7,9

7,7

T

N

Real estate

R

2

7,1

0,8

1,7

0,9

3,3

1,6

3,9

0,6

5,2

1,3

6,4

1,1

A

V

|

R

3

7

b

n

2,5

assets R54bn

0 b n

1,1

1,8

0,7

2,9

1,1

4,6

1,7

2,4

0,9

1,5

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1H2024

2024

SA Logistics |

Cumulative sales

Annual sales

(target)

R13,8bn

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1H2024

2024

(est.)

Cumulative developments

Annual developments

NEPI Rockcastle | R20,2bn ^

* Comprises residential units and serviced apartments | Information based on effective economic interest

Fortress Real Estate Investments

^ Based on closing price per share (R126,38) and shareholding (160 135 676 shares) at 31 December 2023

5

Interim results 2024

Overview

Target asset base

R20bn - R25bn

assets

CEE Logistics | R5,5bn

SA Logistics | R16bn

TARGET ASSET BASE

SA Retail | R10,1bn

L

T

V

t

a

T

r

g

N

e

A

t

Total

3

V

|

|

assets

5

R

%

R40bn - R50bn

5

2

-

4

b

0

n

%

-

R

3

5

b

n

NEPI Rockcastle | R14,3bn*

R20bn - R25bn

assets

For existing assets, FY2023 values were used

* Based on the current shareholding in NEPI (107 001 304 shares) and closing share price of R133,85 per share as at 7 March 2024

Fortress Real Estate Investments

6

Interim results 2024

Overview

Strategic focus

DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

Logistics

  • Proceeds from disposals will be used to fund development pipeline and extensions/enhancements of existing assets
  • Focus on pre-lets where parks are well-established
  • Proven development business
    Retail
  • Expand and enhance our best assets

ASSET RECYCLING

  • Maintain discipline with respect to non- core asset disposals
  • Attractive portfolio disposal opportunities are limited
  • Single-assettransactions continue to meet targets (quantum and price to book value)
  • Disposal proceeds of R1,14bn achieved for financial year to date at a 23% premium to book (1H2024: R1,02bn)
  • Acceleration of office portfolio disposal

OPPORTUNITIES

  • Capital constraints and high interest rates will create opportunities in our core markets
  • Single-sharecapital structure allows for flexibility, access to equity markets and value-unlock opportunities
  • Healthy demand for new logistics and well-positioned retail in SA
  • Strong fundamentals in CEE markets in which we are invested (c.40% of assets)

Eastport Logistics Park

Clairwood Logistics Park

Bydgoszcz Logistics Park

Fortress Real Estate Investments

7

Interim results 2024

Overview

Property disposals

for the financial year to date

Financial year-to-date

Office

Logistics

Industrial

Retail

Land

R1,14bn

(Logistics)

R203m

R727m

R175m

R29m

R6m

(15 assets at 23%

(3% premium

(35% premium

(8% premium

(at book)

(55% premium

premium to book)

to book)

to book)

to book)

to book)

(4,6% excluding

Longmeadow)

31 December 2023

Office

Logistics

Industrial

Retail

Land

R1,02bn

(Logistics)

R92m

R714m

R175m

R29m

R6m

(13 assets at 25%

(at book)

(36% premium

(8% premium

(at book)

(55% premium

premium to book)

to book)

to book)

to book)

(4,4% excluding Longmeadow)

8

Fortress Real Estate Investments

Interim results 2024

Longmeadow

Overview

Asset recycling

disposing non-core, deploying into growth

Asset disposals (R'bn)

Target

0,8

1,7

0,9

3,3

1,6

3,9

0,6

5,2

1,3

6,2

1,1

7,7

2,5

5

4

3

5-year estimate

Other R0,2bn

SA Office

R1,5bn

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1H2024

2024 (target)

Cumulative sales

Annual sales

billion

1,1

1,8

Developments (R'bn)

7,1

4,6

2,9

8,0

8,6

R

2

1

0

SA Industrial

R2,5bn

Cash redeployed

R4,5bn

0,7

1,1

1,7

2,4

0,9

1,5

Disposal proceeds *

Pipeline (SA and CEE)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1H2024

2024 (est.)

Cumulative developments

Annual developments

*Comprises non-core assets

Fortress Real Estate Investments

9

Interim results 2024

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y

