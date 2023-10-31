This integrated report presents a holistic view of Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited (Fortress or the group) and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 30 June 2023 and sets out our approach to the creation and preservation of value in the short, medium and long term.

Reporting boundary and scope We aim to present a balanced and transparent view of our progress to grow an increasingly responsible and sustainable business that creates and preserves value for our economic, organisational and societal stakeholders. The report includes material information to inform our stakeholders about our financial, economic, social and environmental performance during 2023. We also report on all material events up to the date of board approval. It demonstrates our performance against previously stated plans, providing a view of how we use our resources to achieve our goals and where we can further improve. In this way, we hope to engender public trust and build market confidence in our operations. In telling our story, we provide insights into matters of importance to our stakeholders, highlighting how the organisation is governed, the material matters we identified and the risks and opportunities that could impact our business. We also explain how we believe these factors influence our business model, strategic objectives and future plans.

Assurance The content of this report was subject to review and oversight by our management team, board of directors and, in particular, our audit committee to ensure its reliability. The consolidated annual financial statements were externally audited by KPMG Inc. (KPMG). The consolidated financial statements are available online at www.fortressfund.co.za Reporting principles and frameworks This report was compiled and presented in line with the: International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS)

International Integrated Reporting Framework of the IFRS Foundation

Companies Act of South Africa, Act 71 of 2008 (Companies Act)

King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016 (King IV)

JSE Limited (JSE) Listings Requirements and JSE Debt Listings Requirements

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Materiality This integrated report addresses the material matters we believe could substantively affect our ability to create and preserve value for our stakeholders over the short, medium and long term - as well as those matters that have the potential to erode value if not managed closely - as identified by the board and in consultation with executive management. Refer to page 18 for more information on our material matters. Management is not aware of the unavailability of any reliable information or any legal prohibitions to disclosing any material information. Forward-looking statements This report contains forward-looking statements that, unless indicated otherwise, reflect the group's expectations as at 27 October 2023. Actual results may differ from our expectations. The group cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialise and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The group disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available, other than as stipulated by the JSE Listings Requirements and other applicable regulations. Stakeholder feedback We are committed to improving this report and welcome constructive feedback. Please email your comments to the company secretary, Tamlyn Stevens, at tamlyn@fortressfund.co.za