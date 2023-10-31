Powering Growth

Integrated report

for the year ended 30 June 2023

Investments Limited

Index

About this report

2

Highlights

3

About Fortress

Who we are

5

What we invest in

6

Our geographical footprint

7

Our top 10 properties

8

Timeline

13

Investment case

14

How we create value

Chairman's statement

16

Our material matters

18

Our strategy

19

Business model

20

Stakeholder engagement

21

Our risks and opportunities

23

Performance and outlook

Our operating environment

30

Chief executive officer's review

33

Five-year review

39

Chief financial officer's report

43

Property portfolio performance

47

Independent reporting accountant's assurance report on the

compilation of the pro forma financial information of Fortress

50

Management accounts

52

Environmental, social and corporate governance

Our ESG approach

59

Environmental focus

60

Social focus

69

Employee focus

71

Corporate governance review

72

Board of directors

78

Board and committee activities

82

Remuneration report

90

Social, ethics and sustainability committee report

103

Other information

Shareholder analysis

106

Schedule of properties

108

Glossary

121

Corporate information

122

Icons used in the report

The capitals we use and nurture

Financial capital

Social and

relationship capital

Manufactured capital

Human capital

Natural capital

Intellectual capital

Our material matters addressed

Economic growth

R Attracting investment

Load shedding

ESG

Life after COVID-19

People and skills

Integrated report 2023

Fortress Real Estate

1

How to navigate this report

This report was enhanced with digital navigation capabilities to assist you in moving between sections. Do so by using the navigation icons at the top of the page or where you see a bold page number.

Refers you to additional information available on our website at www.fortressfund.co.za

Our reporting suite for 2023

Our audited consolidated and company annual financial

Our notice of annual general meeting, which contains

statements, which are available on our website

our notice of AGM and proxy, and which is available on our

at www.fortressfund.co.za

website at www.fortressfund.co.za

About this report

This integrated report presents a holistic view of Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited (Fortress or the group) and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 30 June 2023 and sets out our approach to the creation and preservation of value in the short, medium and long term.

Integrated report 2023

Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited

2

Reporting boundary and scope

We aim to present a balanced and transparent view of our progress to grow an increasingly responsible and sustainable business that creates and preserves value for our economic, organisational and societal stakeholders.

The report includes material information to inform our stakeholders about our financial, economic, social and environmental performance during 2023. We also report on all material events up to the date of board approval. It demonstrates our performance against previously stated plans, providing a view of how we use our resources to achieve our goals and where we can further improve. In this way, we hope to engender public trust and build market confidence in our operations.

In telling our story, we provide insights into matters of importance to our stakeholders, highlighting how the organisation is governed, the material matters we identified and the risks and opportunities that could impact our business. We also explain how we believe these factors influence our business model, strategic objectives and future plans.

Assurance

The content of this report was subject to review and oversight by our management team, board of directors and, in particular, our audit committee to ensure its reliability.

The consolidated annual financial statements were externally audited by KPMG Inc. (KPMG).

The consolidated financial statements are available online at www.fortressfund.co.za

Reporting principles and frameworks

This report was compiled and presented in line with the:

  • International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS)
  • International Integrated Reporting Framework of the IFRS Foundation
  • Companies Act of South Africa, Act 71 of 2008 (Companies Act)
  • King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016 (King IV)
  • JSE Limited (JSE) Listings Requirements and JSE Debt Listings Requirements
  • United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
  • Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Materiality

This integrated report addresses the material matters we believe could substantively affect our ability to create and preserve value for our stakeholders over the short, medium and long term - as well as those matters that have the potential to erode value if not managed closely - as identified by the board and in consultation with executive management.

Refer to page 18 for more information on our material matters.

Management is not aware of the unavailability of any reliable information or any legal prohibitions to disclosing any material information.

Forward-looking statements

This report contains forward-looking statements that, unless indicated otherwise, reflect the group's expectations as at 27 October 2023. Actual results may differ from our expectations. The group cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialise and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The group disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available, other than as stipulated by the JSE Listings Requirements and other applicable regulations.

Stakeholder feedback

We are committed to improving this report and welcome constructive feedback. Please email your comments to the company secretary, Tamlyn Stevens, at tamlyn@fortressfund.co.za

Approval by the board

The board is the ultimate custodian of Fortress' good governance and has assumed responsibility for ensuring the integrity of the integrated report. It was assisted by the audit committee, management and various skilled and experienced internal and external teams.

The board confirms that it has collectively reviewed the contents, preparation and presentation of this report.

It believes that it has appropriately considered the accuracy and completeness of the material matters as well as the reliability of all data and information presented herein. The board concluded that this integrated report is presented materially in accordance with the applicable reporting principles and frameworks and approved it for publication on

27 October 2023:

Independent non-executive directors

Robin Lockhart-Ross (Chairman)

TC Chetty

Ina Lopion

Sue Ludolph

Eddy Oblowitz

Jan Potgieter (Lead independent)

Vuyiswa Ramokgopa

Caswell Rampheri

Executive directors

Steven Brown (Chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director)

Ian Vorster (Chief financial officer (CFO) and financial director)

Vuso Majija (Director - Retail portfolio)

Signatures were removed for security and privacy reasons.

Integrated report 2023

Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited

3

Highlights

Record low overall vacancy (gross lettable area (GLA))

3,7%

31,5% improvement

(2022: 5,4%)

Solar photovoltaic (PV) roll-out accelerated

25 operational plants

15 plants in development

Largest direct portfolio since listing

R30 billion

+12,5%

(2022: R27 billion)

Increased NEPI Rockcastle shareholding

23,9%

(2022: 23,6%)

Non-core asset disposals

28 properties sold

for net proceeds of R1,24 billion (0,1% premium to book value)

Completed Pick n Pay transaction

9,5% yield

on net capital deployed

Completed new logistics developments

R3,5 billion

Retail year-on-year turnover growth

7,0%

(19,7% versus FY2019)

Strong development pipeline

206 562m²

under development

(2022: 329 750m2)

Other key achievements in 2023

Income-producing logistics assets now total

R15,6 billion,

compared to R8,8 billion five years ago

A strong operational performance from our associate, NEPI Rockcastle, exceeding our expectations

Growth in net asset value (NAV) of

R6,6 billion,

being 24,6% and compound annual growth since June 2020 of 11,4%

Growth in tangible net asset value (TNAV) of

R5,3 billion,

being 19,8% and compound annual growth since June 2020 of 9,9%

Growth in distributable earnings of

5,3%

for the year

Achieved a Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Level 2 rating

(2022: Level 4)

* This information is based on Fortress' management accounts. Refer to pages 52 to 57.

Louwlardia Logistics Park - Building 3 (USN)

Louwlardia, Gauteng

Total GLA: 17 725m2

Interest: 100%

About

Fortress

About

How we

Performance

Environmental, social and

Other

Fortress

create value

and outlook

corporate governance

information

Integrated report 2023

Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited

Who we are

Fortress is a real estate investment company with a focus on:

  • Developing and letting premium-grade logistics real estate in South Africa and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
  • Growing our convenience and commuter-oriented retail portfolio which currently comprises 46 shopping centres, inclusive of centres co-owned with partners.

Fortress also holds a strategic 23,9% interest in NEPI Rockcastle, the largest listed property company on the JSE, with a EUR7 billion portfolio across nine CEE countries.

Our non-core office, other and industrial portfolios are in the process of being managed or repositioned to exit.

Our purpose

Powering growth

To grow a profitable and sustainable diversified real estate group in all our markets.

Our mission

Our mission is to be a leading South African real estate company specialising in logistics and retail with a portfolio of state-of-the-art logistics parks and warehousing as well as convenient commuter-based retail centres across South Africa and CEE.

Our goal

Our goal is to build a portfolio that is two-thirds logistics (and be the biggest player in the local market) and one-third defensive retail with credibility as a growth-powering real estate business partner. Our focus is to build equity and mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders in each of our premier logistics parks and retail centres.

Our values

Our belief in free and fair dealings in utmost good faith and respect in all that we do for our people, our clients, our shareholders, the environment and the communities we serve.

Our commitment

We offer an unwavering commitment to real estate innovation and growth, environmental, social

and corporate governance (ESG) and ethics standards as well as delivering on our business strategy to ensure sustainable growth in total shareholder returns.

5

About

How we

Performance

Fortress

create value

and outlook

What we invest in

Environmental, social and corporate governance

Other information

Our direct property and total portfolios are made up as follows:

GLA

Vacancy based on GLA

Valuation

(Fortress' % of GLA)

(Fortress' % of share)

(Fortress' % ownership including developments)

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

2022

m2

m2

%

%

R'million

%

R'million

%

Logistics - SA

1 437 340

1 216 082

0,5

1,2

15 098

46,3

13 759

43,9

Logistics - CEE

143 749

125 697

3,8

8,3

2 872

8,9

2 077

6,6

1 581 089

1 341 779

17 970

55,2

15 836

50,5

Retail

521 416

559 796

2,3

3,6

10 116

31,0

10 168

32,4

Industrial

591 830

668 769

7,4

8,2

2 715

8,3

3 134

10,0

Office

163 474

171 309

22,9

28,6

1 596

4,9

1 892

6,0

Other

15 509

30 829

0,8

4,1

196

0,6

336

1,1

Residential

10 417

15 212

1,2

8,3

123

0,4

145

0,5

Serviced apartments

5 092

5 092

-

-

73

0,2

74

0,2

Hotel

-

10 525

-

-

-

-

117

0,4

Total direct property portfolio

2 873 318

2 772 482

3,7

5,4

32 593

100,0

31 366

100,0

Investment in NEPI Rockcastle

16 801

12 542

Total investment portfolio

49 394

43 908

Information based on Fortress' economic interest in wholly-owned and co-owned properties.

Integrated report 2023

Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited

LOGISTICS

Most of the logistics portfolio is in secure state- of-the-art logistics parks in prime and convenient locations which we developed either as pre-let or speculative warehouses to provide our tenants with best-in-class facilities.

We are South Africa's largest owner and developer of state-of-the-art logistics real estate. We are on track to have two-thirds of our portfolio directly held in high-end logistics in South Africa and CEE.

RETAIL

Our retail portfolio focuses on the time-sensitive commuter who requires a modern, safe and convenient offering.

Our centres are located mainly in non-metropolitan areas.

We own a portfolio of convenience and commuter- oriented shopping centres in South Africa. We are also the largest shareholder in NEPI Rockcastle, which is active in high-growth retail real estate

in CEE.

INDUSTRIAL

We are disposing of our older industrial properties and working with experienced specialists in reprofiling other assets to remain attractive to a changing market.

OFFICE

Comprising less than 5% of our total portfolio, we have offices in excellent locations in sought-after urban areas.

6

About

How we

Performance

Environmental, social and

Fortress

create value

and outlook

corporate governance

Our geographical footprint

Other information

Our diversified real estate portfolio primarily focuses on the logistics and convenience and commuter-oriented retail sectors in South Africa, with industrial and office assets complementing our offering. Our investment in NEPI Rockcastle, along with our logistics properties in Poland and Romania, gives us exposure to high-growth economies in CEE.

South Africa

CEE - Poland and Romania

Integrated report 2023

Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited

7

1

GAUTENG

6

167 properties

43,1% of portfolio

and 59,6% of

Total valuation:

portfolio

R951 million

Total valuation:

R16 394 million

2

KWAZULU-NATAL

7

21 properties

50,0% of portfolio

and 15,1% of

Total valuation:

portfolio

R1 105 million

Total valuation:

R4 143 million

3

WESTERN CAPE

19 properties

3,0% of portfolio

and 8,1% of

Total valuation:

portfolio

R67 million

Total valuation:

R2 273 million

4

LIMPOPO

11 properties

0,6% of portfolio

and 4,9% of

Total valuation:

portfolio

R14 million

Total valuation:

R1 335 million

5 MPUMALANGA

5 properties and

4,3% of portfolio

Total valuation: R1 197 million

Completed properties

Strategic land parcels and current developments

NORTH WEST

5 properties and 3,4% of portfolio

Total valuation: R923 million

EASTERN CAPE

4 properties and 2,3% of portfolio

Total valuation: R623 million

3

8

FREE STATE

2 properties and

1,9% of portfolio

9

Total valuation:

R523 million

NORTHERN CAPE

1 property and

3,3% of portfolio

0,4% of portfolio

Total valuation:

Total valuation:

R73 million

R100 million

4

6

1

5

8

2

9

7

10

11

12

13

14

STARGARD (POLAND)

(POLAND)

10

2 properties

12

8,3% of portfolio

38,6% of portfolio

and 18,4% of

Total valuation:

Total valuation:

portfolio

R55 million

R256 million

Total valuation:

13

R406 million

ZABRZE (POLAND)

BYDGOSZCZ (POLAND)

45,0% of portfolio

Total valuation:

5 properties

8,1% of portfolio

11

R299 million

and 50,3% of

Total valuation:

portfolio

R54 million

14

BUCHAREST (ROMANIA)

Total valuation:

3 properties

R1 110 million

and 31,3% of

portfolio

Total valuation:

R692 million

About

How we

Performance

Fortress

create value

and outlook

Our top 10 properties

Environmental, social and corporate governance

Other information

Integrated report 2023

Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited

8

Fortress' top 10 properties by market value represent 33,4% of the total portfolio of R32,593 billion at 30 June 2023.

These properties are:

1

EASTPORT LOGISTICS PARK

Corner R21 and R25 Freeways, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng

Building 2

Building 3

Building 4

Building 5

Available for/

Pick n Pay

(Teralco)

(Ceva)

(Clippa)

(Media 24)

Building 6

under development

Total

GLA (m2)

163 533

22 095

20 232

14 355

13 756

18 732

130 529

383 232

Developed

May 2023

April 2019

June 2021

February 2021

March 2021

October 2022

Interest (%)

100

65

65

32,5

65

65

65

Market value of

R2,181 billion

R150 million

R130 million

R58 million

R90 million

R122 million

R452 million

R3,183 billion

Fortress' share

Vacancy (%)

0

0

0

0

0

0

The park caters specifically to large logistics users and

warehouses are designed to meet their specific requirements, with the newly completed Pick n Pay distribution centre

being the largest single-phase warehousing development in South Africa

About

How we

Fortress

create value

Our top 10 properties continued

Performance and outlook

Environmental, social and corporate governance

Other information

Integrated report 2023

Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited

2

CLAIRWOOD LOGISTICS PARK

89 Barrier Lane, Mobeni East, KwaZulu-Natal

Building 1

Pocket 2B

Building 3A and 3B

Building 4A and 4B

Pocket 5

Available for/

(Sammar)

(Kings Rest)

(Imperial)

(ASL)

(ZacPak)

Pocket 7

under development

Total

GLA (m2)

24 990

62 471

29 083

48 303

15 664

13 283

104 755

298 549

Developed

November 2018

September 2021

November 2022

May 2021 and

May 2023

September 2021

November 2021

Interest (%)

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

Market value of

R438 million

R229 million

R353 million

R571 million

R202 million

R131 million

R720 million

R2,644 billion

Fortress' share

Vacancy (%)

0

0

0

0

0

0

Seven warehouse structures with high-tolerance floors for

stacking, strategically

situated near the Durban

port

9

