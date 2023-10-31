Powering Growth
Integrated report
for the year ended 30 June 2023
Investments Limited
Index
About this report
2
Highlights
3
About Fortress
Who we are
5
What we invest in
6
Our geographical footprint
7
Our top 10 properties
8
Timeline
13
Investment case
14
How we create value
Chairman's statement
16
Our material matters
18
Our strategy
19
Business model
20
Stakeholder engagement
21
Our risks and opportunities
23
Performance and outlook
Our operating environment
30
Chief executive officer's review
33
Five-year review
39
Chief financial officer's report
43
Property portfolio performance
47
Independent reporting accountant's assurance report on the
compilation of the pro forma financial information of Fortress
50
Management accounts
52
Environmental, social and corporate governance
Our ESG approach
59
Environmental focus
60
Social focus
69
Employee focus
71
Corporate governance review
72
Board of directors
78
Board and committee activities
82
Remuneration report
90
Social, ethics and sustainability committee report
103
Other information
Shareholder analysis
106
Schedule of properties
108
Glossary
121
Corporate information
122
Icons used in the report
The capitals we use and nurture
Financial capital
Social and
relationship capital
Manufactured capital
Human capital
Natural capital
Intellectual capital
Our material matters addressed
Economic growth
R Attracting investment
Load shedding
ESG
Life after COVID-19
People and skills
Integrated report 2023
Fortress Real Estate
1
How to navigate this report
This report was enhanced with digital navigation capabilities to assist you in moving between sections. Do so by using the navigation icons at the top of the page or where you see a bold page number.
Refers you to additional information available on our website at www.fortressfund.co.za
Our reporting suite for 2023
Our audited consolidated and company annual financial
Our notice of annual general meeting, which contains
statements, which are available on our website
our notice of AGM and proxy, and which is available on our
at www.fortressfund.co.za
website at www.fortressfund.co.za
About this report
This integrated report presents a holistic view of Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited (Fortress or the group) and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 30 June 2023 and sets out our approach to the creation and preservation of value in the short, medium and long term.
Integrated report 2023
Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited
2
Reporting boundary and scope
We aim to present a balanced and transparent view of our progress to grow an increasingly responsible and sustainable business that creates and preserves value for our economic, organisational and societal stakeholders.
The report includes material information to inform our stakeholders about our financial, economic, social and environmental performance during 2023. We also report on all material events up to the date of board approval. It demonstrates our performance against previously stated plans, providing a view of how we use our resources to achieve our goals and where we can further improve. In this way, we hope to engender public trust and build market confidence in our operations.
In telling our story, we provide insights into matters of importance to our stakeholders, highlighting how the organisation is governed, the material matters we identified and the risks and opportunities that could impact our business. We also explain how we believe these factors influence our business model, strategic objectives and future plans.
Assurance
The content of this report was subject to review and oversight by our management team, board of directors and, in particular, our audit committee to ensure its reliability.
The consolidated annual financial statements were externally audited by KPMG Inc. (KPMG).
The consolidated financial statements are available online at www.fortressfund.co.za
Reporting principles and frameworks
This report was compiled and presented in line with the:
- International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS)
- International Integrated Reporting Framework of the IFRS Foundation
- Companies Act of South Africa, Act 71 of 2008 (Companies Act)
- King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016 (King IV)
- JSE Limited (JSE) Listings Requirements and JSE Debt Listings Requirements
- United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
- Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
Materiality
This integrated report addresses the material matters we believe could substantively affect our ability to create and preserve value for our stakeholders over the short, medium and long term - as well as those matters that have the potential to erode value if not managed closely - as identified by the board and in consultation with executive management.
Refer to page 18 for more information on our material matters.
Management is not aware of the unavailability of any reliable information or any legal prohibitions to disclosing any material information.
Forward-looking statements
This report contains forward-looking statements that, unless indicated otherwise, reflect the group's expectations as at 27 October 2023. Actual results may differ from our expectations. The group cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialise and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The group disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available, other than as stipulated by the JSE Listings Requirements and other applicable regulations.
Stakeholder feedback
We are committed to improving this report and welcome constructive feedback. Please email your comments to the company secretary, Tamlyn Stevens, at tamlyn@fortressfund.co.za
Approval by the board
The board is the ultimate custodian of Fortress' good governance and has assumed responsibility for ensuring the integrity of the integrated report. It was assisted by the audit committee, management and various skilled and experienced internal and external teams.
The board confirms that it has collectively reviewed the contents, preparation and presentation of this report.
It believes that it has appropriately considered the accuracy and completeness of the material matters as well as the reliability of all data and information presented herein. The board concluded that this integrated report is presented materially in accordance with the applicable reporting principles and frameworks and approved it for publication on
27 October 2023:
Independent non-executive directors
Robin Lockhart-Ross (Chairman)
TC Chetty
Ina Lopion
Sue Ludolph
Eddy Oblowitz
Jan Potgieter (Lead independent)
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa
Caswell Rampheri
Executive directors
Steven Brown (Chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director)
Ian Vorster (Chief financial officer (CFO) and financial director)
Vuso Majija (Director - Retail portfolio)
Signatures were removed for security and privacy reasons.
Integrated report 2023
Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited
3
Highlights
Record low overall vacancy (gross lettable area (GLA))
3,7%
31,5% improvement
(2022: 5,4%)
Solar photovoltaic (PV) roll-out accelerated
25 operational plants
15 plants in development
Largest direct portfolio since listing
R30 billion
+12,5%
(2022: R27 billion)
Increased NEPI Rockcastle shareholding
23,9%
(2022: 23,6%)
Non-core asset disposals
28 properties sold
for net proceeds of R1,24 billion (0,1% premium to book value)
Completed Pick n Pay transaction
9,5% yield
on net capital deployed
Completed new logistics developments
R3,5 billion
Retail year-on-year turnover growth
7,0%
(19,7% versus FY2019)
Strong development pipeline
206 562m²
under development
(2022: 329 750m2)
Other key achievements in 2023
Income-producing logistics assets now total
R15,6 billion,
compared to R8,8 billion five years ago
A strong operational performance from our associate, NEPI Rockcastle, exceeding our expectations
Growth in net asset value (NAV) of
R6,6 billion,
being 24,6% and compound annual growth since June 2020 of 11,4%
Growth in tangible net asset value (TNAV) of
R5,3 billion,
being 19,8% and compound annual growth since June 2020 of 9,9%
Growth in distributable earnings of
5,3%
for the year
Achieved a Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Level 2 rating
(2022: Level 4)
* This information is based on Fortress' management accounts. Refer to pages 52 to 57.
Louwlardia Logistics Park - Building 3 (USN)
Louwlardia, Gauteng
Total GLA: 17 725m2
Interest: 100%
About
Fortress
About
How we
Performance
Environmental, social and
Other
Fortress
create value
and outlook
corporate governance
information
Integrated report 2023
Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited
Who we are
Fortress is a real estate investment company with a focus on:
- Developing and letting premium-grade logistics real estate in South Africa and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
- Growing our convenience and commuter-oriented retail portfolio which currently comprises 46 shopping centres, inclusive of centres co-owned with partners.
Fortress also holds a strategic 23,9% interest in NEPI Rockcastle, the largest listed property company on the JSE, with a EUR7 billion portfolio across nine CEE countries.
Our non-core office, other and industrial portfolios are in the process of being managed or repositioned to exit.
Our purpose
Powering growth
To grow a profitable and sustainable diversified real estate group in all our markets.
Our mission
Our mission is to be a leading South African real estate company specialising in logistics and retail with a portfolio of state-of-the-art logistics parks and warehousing as well as convenient commuter-based retail centres across South Africa and CEE.
Our goal
Our goal is to build a portfolio that is two-thirds logistics (and be the biggest player in the local market) and one-third defensive retail with credibility as a growth-powering real estate business partner. Our focus is to build equity and mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders in each of our premier logistics parks and retail centres.
Our values
Our belief in free and fair dealings in utmost good faith and respect in all that we do for our people, our clients, our shareholders, the environment and the communities we serve.
Our commitment
We offer an unwavering commitment to real estate innovation and growth, environmental, social
and corporate governance (ESG) and ethics standards as well as delivering on our business strategy to ensure sustainable growth in total shareholder returns.
5
About
How we
Performance
Fortress
create value
and outlook
What we invest in
Environmental, social and corporate governance
Other information
Our direct property and total portfolios are made up as follows:
GLA
Vacancy based on GLA
Valuation
(Fortress' % of GLA)
(Fortress' % of share)
(Fortress' % ownership including developments)
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
2022
m2
m2
%
%
R'million
%
R'million
%
Logistics - SA
1 437 340
1 216 082
0,5
1,2
15 098
46,3
13 759
43,9
Logistics - CEE
143 749
125 697
3,8
8,3
2 872
8,9
2 077
6,6
1 581 089
1 341 779
17 970
55,2
15 836
50,5
Retail
521 416
559 796
2,3
3,6
10 116
31,0
10 168
32,4
Industrial
591 830
668 769
7,4
8,2
2 715
8,3
3 134
10,0
Office
163 474
171 309
22,9
28,6
1 596
4,9
1 892
6,0
Other
15 509
30 829
0,8
4,1
196
0,6
336
1,1
Residential
10 417
15 212
1,2
8,3
123
0,4
145
0,5
Serviced apartments
5 092
5 092
-
-
73
0,2
74
0,2
Hotel
-
10 525
-
-
-
-
117
0,4
Total direct property portfolio
2 873 318
2 772 482
3,7
5,4
32 593
100,0
31 366
100,0
Investment in NEPI Rockcastle
16 801
12 542
Total investment portfolio
49 394
43 908
Information based on Fortress' economic interest in wholly-owned and co-owned properties.
Integrated report 2023
Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited
LOGISTICS
Most of the logistics portfolio is in secure state- of-the-art logistics parks in prime and convenient locations which we developed either as pre-let or speculative warehouses to provide our tenants with best-in-class facilities.
We are South Africa's largest owner and developer of state-of-the-art logistics real estate. We are on track to have two-thirds of our portfolio directly held in high-end logistics in South Africa and CEE.
RETAIL
Our retail portfolio focuses on the time-sensitive commuter who requires a modern, safe and convenient offering.
Our centres are located mainly in non-metropolitan areas.
We own a portfolio of convenience and commuter- oriented shopping centres in South Africa. We are also the largest shareholder in NEPI Rockcastle, which is active in high-growth retail real estate
in CEE.
INDUSTRIAL
We are disposing of our older industrial properties and working with experienced specialists in reprofiling other assets to remain attractive to a changing market.
OFFICE
Comprising less than 5% of our total portfolio, we have offices in excellent locations in sought-after urban areas.
6
About
How we
Performance
Environmental, social and
Fortress
create value
and outlook
corporate governance
Our geographical footprint
Other information
Our diversified real estate portfolio primarily focuses on the logistics and convenience and commuter-oriented retail sectors in South Africa, with industrial and office assets complementing our offering. Our investment in NEPI Rockcastle, along with our logistics properties in Poland and Romania, gives us exposure to high-growth economies in CEE.
South Africa
CEE - Poland and Romania
Integrated report 2023
Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited
7
1
GAUTENG
6
167 properties
43,1% of portfolio
and 59,6% of
Total valuation:
portfolio
R951 million
Total valuation:
R16 394 million
2
KWAZULU-NATAL
7
21 properties
50,0% of portfolio
and 15,1% of
Total valuation:
portfolio
R1 105 million
Total valuation:
R4 143 million
3
WESTERN CAPE
19 properties
3,0% of portfolio
and 8,1% of
Total valuation:
portfolio
R67 million
Total valuation:
R2 273 million
4
LIMPOPO
11 properties
0,6% of portfolio
and 4,9% of
Total valuation:
portfolio
R14 million
Total valuation:
R1 335 million
5 MPUMALANGA
5 properties and
4,3% of portfolio
Total valuation: R1 197 million
Completed properties
Strategic land parcels and current developments
NORTH WEST
5 properties and 3,4% of portfolio
Total valuation: R923 million
EASTERN CAPE
4 properties and 2,3% of portfolio
Total valuation: R623 million
3
8
FREE STATE
2 properties and
1,9% of portfolio
9
Total valuation:
R523 million
NORTHERN CAPE
1 property and
3,3% of portfolio
0,4% of portfolio
Total valuation:
Total valuation:
R73 million
R100 million
4
6
1
5
8
2
9
7
10
11
12
13
14
STARGARD (POLAND)
(POLAND)
10
2 properties
12
8,3% of portfolio
38,6% of portfolio
and 18,4% of
Total valuation:
Total valuation:
portfolio
R55 million
R256 million
Total valuation:
13
R406 million
ZABRZE (POLAND)
BYDGOSZCZ (POLAND)
45,0% of portfolio
Total valuation:
5 properties
8,1% of portfolio
11
R299 million
and 50,3% of
Total valuation:
portfolio
R54 million
14
BUCHAREST (ROMANIA)
Total valuation:
3 properties
R1 110 million
and 31,3% of
portfolio
Total valuation:
R692 million
About
How we
Performance
Fortress
create value
and outlook
Our top 10 properties
Environmental, social and corporate governance
Other information
Integrated report 2023
Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited
8
Fortress' top 10 properties by market value represent 33,4% of the total portfolio of R32,593 billion at 30 June 2023.
These properties are:
1
EASTPORT LOGISTICS PARK
Corner R21 and R25 Freeways, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng
Building 2
Building 3
Building 4
Building 5
Available for/
Pick n Pay
(Teralco)
(Ceva)
(Clippa)
(Media 24)
Building 6
under development
Total
GLA (m2)
163 533
22 095
20 232
14 355
13 756
18 732
130 529
383 232
Developed
May 2023
April 2019
June 2021
February 2021
March 2021
October 2022
Interest (%)
100
65
65
32,5
65
65
65
Market value of
R2,181 billion
R150 million
R130 million
R58 million
R90 million
R122 million
R452 million
R3,183 billion
Fortress' share
Vacancy (%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
The park caters specifically to large logistics users and
warehouses are designed to meet their specific requirements, with the newly completed Pick n Pay distribution centre
being the largest single-phase warehousing development in South Africa
About
How we
Fortress
create value
Our top 10 properties continued
Performance and outlook
Environmental, social and corporate governance
Other information
Integrated report 2023
Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited
2
CLAIRWOOD LOGISTICS PARK
89 Barrier Lane, Mobeni East, KwaZulu-Natal
Building 1
Pocket 2B
Building 3A and 3B
Building 4A and 4B
Pocket 5
Available for/
(Sammar)
(Kings Rest)
(Imperial)
(ASL)
(ZacPak)
Pocket 7
under development
Total
GLA (m2)
24 990
62 471
29 083
48 303
15 664
13 283
104 755
298 549
Developed
November 2018
September 2021
November 2022
May 2021 and
May 2023
September 2021
November 2021
Interest (%)
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
Market value of
R438 million
R229 million
R353 million
R571 million
R202 million
R131 million
R720 million
R2,644 billion
Fortress' share
Vacancy (%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Seven warehouse structures with high-tolerance floors for
stacking, strategically
situated near the Durban
port
9
