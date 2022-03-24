Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Fortress REIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFA   ZAE000248498

FORTRESS REIT LIMITED

(FFA)
Fortress REIT : FIFG02 - Notification of an Amendment to the Issuer's FIFG02 Applicable Pricing Supplement

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Fortress REIT Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 2009/016487/06) Company code: FORI

LEI: 378900FE98E30F24D975 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) (the "Issuer")

Bond code: FIFG02

ISIN: ZAG000178500

NOTIFICATION OF AN AMENDMENT TO THE ISSUER'S FIFG02 APPLICABLE PRICING SUPPLEMENT

Pursuant to paragraph 6.56(a) of the JSE Limited Debt Listings Requirements, noteholders are hereby advised that the applicable pricing supplement issued in relation to the FIFG02 notes has been amended ("Amended FIFG02 APS") to correct the manifest error as detailed below:

  • The replacement of the word "of" with the word "to" in paragraph 1.4 of Appendix 3
    (Additional Terms and Conditions relating to the FIFG02 Notes - Step-Up Margin in the event of a breach of Asset Cover Financial Covenant) to the Amended FIFG02 APS. The new paragraph will read as follows:
    "With effect from the immediately following Interest Period (provided the relevant Ratchet Event still subsists as at the first day of such Interest Period), the Margin to be added to the Reference Rate shall be increased by the number of basis points equal to 1% (one percent) to such Margin as set out in Item 35 of this Applicable Pricing Supplement (the Step-up Margin)."

The Amended FIFG02 APS will be available for inspection at the registered office of the Issuer and on the Issuer's website at https://fortressfund.co.za/dmtn-programme.

The Amended FIFG02 APS will also be available for inspection on the JSE's website at www.jse.co.za.

24 March 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Fortress REIT Limited published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
