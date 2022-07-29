Fortress REIT : FORI - Interest and Capital Payments Notifications

Fortress REIT Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration no. 2009/016487/06) ("Fortress")

Company code: FORI

LEI: 378900FE98E30F24D975 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

Bond code: FIFB14 ISIN: ZAG000147976

Bond code: FIFB15 ISIN: ZAG000148404

Bond code: FIFB16 ISIN: ZAG000161746

Bond code: FIFB17 ISIN: ZAG000161753

Bond code: FIFG01 ISIN: ZAG000178492

Bond code: FIFG02 ISIN: ZAG000178500

Bond code: FIFG03 ISIN: ZAG000183815

Bond code: FIFG04 ISIN: ZAG000183807

Bond code: FIFG05 ISIN: ZAG000183799

INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 5 August 2022:

Bond code: FIFG01 ISIN: ZAG000178492 Coupon: 6.425% Interest amount due: ZAR 8 016 287.67 Bond code: FIFG02 ISIN: ZAG000178500 Coupon: 6.825% Interest amount due: ZAR 6 967 109.59 Interest period: 5 May 2022 to 4 August 2022 Payment date: 5 August 2022 Date convention: Following Business Day

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 August 2022:

Bond code: FIFB14 ISIN: ZAG000147976 Coupon: 6.060% Interest amount due: ZAR 7 554 246.58 Interest period: 9 May 2022 to 7 August 2022 Payment date: 8 August 2022 Date convention: Following Business Day

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 15 August 2022: