Fortress REIT : FORI - Interest and Capital Payments Notifications

Fortress REIT Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration no. 2009/016487/06) ("Fortress")
Company code: FORI
LEI: 378900FE98E30F24D975 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
Bond code: FIFB14 ISIN: ZAG000147976
Bond code: FIFB15 ISIN: ZAG000148404
Bond code: FIFB16 ISIN: ZAG000161746
Bond code: FIFB17 ISIN: ZAG000161753
Bond code: FIFG01 ISIN: ZAG000178492
Bond code: FIFG02 ISIN: ZAG000178500
Bond code: FIFG03 ISIN: ZAG000183815
Bond code: FIFG04 ISIN: ZAG000183807
Bond code: FIFG05 ISIN: ZAG000183799
INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 5 August 2022:
|
Bond code:
|
FIFG01
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000178492
|
Coupon:
|
6.425%
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 8 016 287.67
|
Bond code:
|
FIFG02
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000178500
|
Coupon:
|
6.825%
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 6 967 109.59
|
Interest period:
|
5 May 2022 to 4 August 2022
|
Payment date:
|
5 August 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 August 2022:
|
Bond code:
|
FIFB14
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000147976
|
Coupon:
|
6.060%
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 7 554 246.58
|
Interest period:
|
9 May 2022 to 7 August 2022
|
Payment date:
|
8 August 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 15 August 2022:
|
Bond code:
|
FIFB16
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000161746
|
Coupon:
|
6.158%
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 6 141 128.77
|
Capital amount due:
|
ZAR 400 000 000.00
|
Bond code:
|
FIFB17
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000161753
|
Coupon:
|
6.408%
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 4 792 832.88
|
Interest period:
|
16 May 2022 to 14 August 2022
|
Payment date:
|
15 August 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 22 August 2022:
|
Bond code:
|
FIFB15
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000148404
|
Coupon:
|
6.583%
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 8 476 739.73
|
Interest period:
|
20 May 2022 to 21 August 2022
|
Bond code:
|
FIFG03
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000183815
|
Coupon:
|
6.683%
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 7 497 776.71
|
Interest period:
|
23 May 2022 to 21 August 2022
|
Bond code:
|
FIFG04
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000183807
|
Coupon:
|
7.083%
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 8 829 493.15
|
Interest period:
|
23 May 2022 to 21 August 2022
|
Bond code:
|
FIFG05
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000183799
|
Coupon:
|
7.183%
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 6 267 905.48
|
Interest period:
|
23 May 2022 to 21 August 2022
|
Payment date:
|
22 August 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Following Business Day
29 July 2022
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)