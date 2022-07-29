Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Fortress REIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFA   ZAE000248498

FORTRESS REIT LIMITED

(FFA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
11.97 ZAR   +2.13%
05:55aFORTRESS REIT : FORI - Interest and Capital Payments Notifications
PU
07/19FORTRESS REIT : Posting of scheme circular and salient dates and times in respect of the scheme
PU
06/27FORTRESS REIT : FIFB18 FIFB19 - Interest Payments Notifications
PU
Fortress REIT : FORI - Interest and Capital Payments Notifications

07/29/2022 | 05:55am EDT
Fortress REIT Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration no. 2009/016487/06) ("Fortress")

Company code: FORI

LEI: 378900FE98E30F24D975 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

Bond code: FIFB14 ISIN: ZAG000147976

Bond code: FIFB15 ISIN: ZAG000148404

Bond code: FIFB16 ISIN: ZAG000161746

Bond code: FIFB17 ISIN: ZAG000161753

Bond code: FIFG01 ISIN: ZAG000178492

Bond code: FIFG02 ISIN: ZAG000178500

Bond code: FIFG03 ISIN: ZAG000183815

Bond code: FIFG04 ISIN: ZAG000183807

Bond code: FIFG05 ISIN: ZAG000183799

INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 5 August 2022:

Bond code:

FIFG01

ISIN:

ZAG000178492

Coupon:

6.425%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 8 016 287.67

Bond code:

FIFG02

ISIN:

ZAG000178500

Coupon:

6.825%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 6 967 109.59

Interest period:

5 May 2022 to 4 August 2022

Payment date:

5 August 2022

Date convention:

Following Business Day

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 August 2022:

Bond code:

FIFB14

ISIN:

ZAG000147976

Coupon:

6.060%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 7 554 246.58

Interest period:

9 May 2022 to 7 August 2022

Payment date:

8 August 2022

Date convention:

Following Business Day

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 15 August 2022:

Bond code:

FIFB16

ISIN:

ZAG000161746

Coupon:

6.158%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 6 141 128.77

Capital amount due:

ZAR 400 000 000.00

Bond code:

FIFB17

ISIN:

ZAG000161753

Coupon:

6.408%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 4 792 832.88

Interest period:

16 May 2022 to 14 August 2022

Payment date:

15 August 2022

Date convention:

Following Business Day

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 22 August 2022:

Bond code:

FIFB15

ISIN:

ZAG000148404

Coupon:

6.583%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 8 476 739.73

Interest period:

20 May 2022 to 21 August 2022

Bond code:

FIFG03

ISIN:

ZAG000183815

Coupon:

6.683%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 7 497 776.71

Interest period:

23 May 2022 to 21 August 2022

Bond code:

FIFG04

ISIN:

ZAG000183807

Coupon:

7.083%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 8 829 493.15

Interest period:

23 May 2022 to 21 August 2022

Bond code:

FIFG05

ISIN:

ZAG000183799

Coupon:

7.183%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 6 267 905.48

Interest period:

23 May 2022 to 21 August 2022

Payment date:

22 August 2022

Date convention:

Following Business Day

29 July 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Fortress REIT Limited published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
