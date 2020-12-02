Fortress REIT : Trading and pre-close operational update 02.12.20

FORTRESS REIT LIMITED

TRADING AND PRE-CLOSE OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Shareholders are referred to the final results announcement for the year ended 30 June 2020, released on SENS on 3 September 2020 and the integrated report published on 26 October 2020. We hereby provide an update on Fortress' operations.

Direct property portfolio

Logistics and logistics developments

Since our last operational update we have made pleasing progress in letting the developments we have completed or commenced. At 30 June 2020 we had let 38 857m2 of the 172 201m2 gross lettable area ("GLA") of new developments and as at 2 December 2020, the let space has increased by 61 899m2 to 100 756m2 of the 172 201m2 of new logistics facilities completed or commenced. In addition, we have pre-let 56 792m2 of yard area to be developed into a container terminal for an operator at Clairwood Logistics Park for a period of 10 years at an estimated total cost of R178 million. Discussions are ongoing with several large users for our various new logistics facilities.

A summary of the progress in letting the new developments is presented below:

Total GLA GLA of Estimated Estimated of let Lease yield for completion Pro rata development portion term let portion date (actual if Development share (%) (m2) (m2) (years) (%) completed) Louwlardia Logistics Park - Building 4 100 14 310 14 310 10 7,6 Oct 2020 Longlake Logistics Park - Extension 4 (Zest Weg) 100 24 458 24 458 10 8,5 Dec 2020 Longlake Logistics Park - Extension 4 (Spec) 100 12 458 - - - Jan 2021 Clairwood Logistics Park - Pocket 4A 100 25 124 25 124 5 7,8 Jun 2021 Clairwood Logistics Park - Pocket 4B 100 24 094 8 463 5 7,8 Aug 2021 Cornubia Ridge Logistics Park - Building 2 50,1 23 727 14 002 5 7,6 Oct 2020 Eastport Logistics Park - Building 4 (Clippa) 65 14 399 14 399 10 9,4 Jan 2021 Eastport Logistics Park - Building 3 65 13 756 - - - Mar 2021 Eastport Logistics Park - Building 5 65 19 875 - - - May 2021 Sub-total per June 2020 results presentation 172 201 100 756 Clairwood Logistics Park - container terminal yard 100 56 792 56 792 10 9,2 Sep 2021 Clairwood Logistics Park - Pocket 7 100 13 283 - - - Aug 2021 Total 242 276 157 548

The pipeline of development opportunities continues to attract interest and negotiations with several large users on a pre-let basis are ongoing. The standing logistics portfolio continues to perform well relative to our other portfolios with a low vacancy of 3,6%. However, rental growth remains muted and negative reversions on expiry of leases are expected to continue.

Retail

Over the past 12 months, tenant turnover figures ("turnovers") in our retail portfolio have declined by 3,9% when compared to the same period in 2019. This reduction is primarily due to the COVID-19-related lockdown.

However, turnovers have recovered gradually since the over 50% decline experienced during April 2020 compared to April 2019. Turnovers for October 2020 increased by 5,1% compared to October 2019. October 2020 was the first month since the level 5 lockdown that turnovers surpassed the comparable monthly levels of 2019.

The rural, township and suburban centres continue to show their resilience in these tough trading conditions, supported by social grants and their convenience offering. Turnovers at the CBD centres have improved markedly from their lows during the level 5 lockdown. As businesses are starting to return to work, turnovers at the CBD centres is starting to increase, recording growth of 6,3% in October 2020 when compared to October 2019.

The best performing tenant categories have been grocers, pharmacies, hardware stores, cosmetics and beauty and menswear. The tenants that have been negatively impacted are unisex wear, fast food, liquor stores, restaurants and bars.

Industrial

This non-core portfolio has been negatively impacted by financial strain in the tenant base. The letting performance, leading to a reduction in vacancies from 17,6% at 30 June 2020 to current vacancies of 8,8%, has been a notable achievement, albeit on short-term leases. The performance of a number of re-purposed industrial properties is proving positive, while the appetite from the investor market to purchase smaller industrial properties and parks is growing.

Office

The vacancy rate continued to increase from 23,6% at 30 June 2020 to 26,6% currently and this trend is likely to continue. Rentals remain depressed due to increased competition from other landlords. An emerging positive development from this portfolio is the possibility of converting certain appropriately located properties to residential use, given that the residential market has seen a marked increase in demand due to the record low interest rates.

Direct property disposals

The following properties have transferred since 30 June 2020:

Book value

Net proceeds Jun 2020 Property name Sector R'000 R'000 Transfer date Louwlardia Logistics Park - Building 1 (WAG) Logistics 154 500 154 500 Aug 2020* (50% undivided share) ^ Protea Centre ^ Retail 83 000 83 000 Sep 2020 Eastport Logistics Park (65% interest) - land portion only Logistics land 71 175 58 693 Nov 2020** Shoprite Port Shepstone Retail 67 320 68 000 Oct 2020 Elliot Avenue Epping Industrial 45 000 45 000 Nov 2020 204 Rivonia Road Morningside (Block C and E) ^ Office 30 830 30 830 Aug and Sep 2020** 189 Monte Carlo Crescent Kyalami ^ Office 26 235 26 235 Louis Trichardt Street Nelspruit ^ Industrial 22 500 22 500 8 and 16 Harry Street Industrial 22 000 23 740 Brunton Circle Founders View South Logistics 18 000 19 680 Broad and Simmonds Streets ^ Industrial 14 550 14 550 Groblersdal Centre ^ Retail 7 500 7 500 Bart Street Wilbart Industrial 5 940 5 940 568 550 560 168 ^ Held for sale at 30 June 2020. Sep 2020

The following properties are currently classified as held for sale:

Property name Sector R'000 R'000 Cornubia Ridge Logistics Park - Makro (49.9% interest)$ Logistics 469 060 466 710$ 30 Bell Street Hennopspark Industrial 52 000 52 000 2 Drakensberg Drive Longmeadow Logistics 39 500 41 210 Modderfontein Road Longmeadow Other - Motor dealerships 32 500 31 400 122 Koornhof Road Meadowdale Industrial 24 000 23 197 617 060 614 517

$ Fortress has an effective 50,1% interest in Cornubia Ridge Logistics Park through a subsidiary and only the effective interest is shown for management account purposes. However, for group purposes, the interest is consolidated and reflects 100% for purposes of International Financial Reporting Standards. Fortress is disposing of 49,9% of the property via the restructuring of the existing development and funding arrangement, with the result that funding provided by Fortress for the development of the property will be repaid. Fortress will hold its 50,1% interest in undivided shares post the closing of the transaction. The book value shown is the current carrying cost of the pro-rata share of the asset, post 30 June 2020.

Vacancies

Below we present a summary of the vacancy per sector as at 30 June 2020 and the current vacancy profile:

30 June 2020 Current vacancy by vacancy by Sector GLA (%) GLA (%) Retail 6,0 4,9 Logistics 3,0 3,6 Industrial 17,6 8,8 Office 23,6 26,6 Other 2,3 1,7 Total portfolio 8,9 6,8

The overall vacancy reduction is primarily the result of letting and sales in the industrial portfolio. The retail portfolio vacancy has decreased due to lettings at Fourways Value Mart, Monument Centre, Pineslopes Shopping Centre, Jeffreys Bay Centre and 409 West Street.

The logistics portfolio vacancy remains low compared to historic levels.

Billings and collections

The table below reflects collections as a percentage of billings per month by sector. Over the five-month period to 30 November 2020, tenant arrears have reduced by approximately 27% from 30 June 2020.

Jul 2020 Aug 2020 Sep 2020 Oct 2020 Nov 2020 Total Retail 100,0% 100,0% 100,0% 99,9% 100,0% 100,0% Logistics 100,0% 100,0% 98,4% 99,1% 100,0% 99,5% Industrial 94,0% 95,2% 100,0% 100,0% 100,0% 97,8% Office 100,0% 98,4% 97,7% 98,7% 100,0% 98,9% Total 99,0% 99,0% 98,7% 99,5% 100,0%

Deferrals of rental granted during the lockdown of R35,6 million have been included in billings in the table above and collected.

NEPI Rockcastle plc ("NEPI Rockcastle")

Shareholders are referred to the latest available operational and business updates provided by NEPI Rockcastle which are available on their website at https://nepirockcastle.com/news/

Funding, liquidity and treasury

As at Friday, 27 November 2020 Fortress had a total of R2,7 billion available in cash and undrawn secured banking facilities. The current facility expiry profile is as follows:

Amount

Facility expiry R'million Jun 2021 910 Jun 2022 4 856 Jun 2023 5 274 Jun 2024 4 034 Jun 2025 4 395 Jun 2026 250 Jun 2027 206 19 925

The only note repayable under our domestic medium-term note ("DMTN") programme in the next 12 months is a note of R300 million maturing in February 2021.

Fortress' loan-to-value ratio has increased to a current level of approximately 39,7% from 38,5% at 30 June 2020 primarily as a result of a decrease in the traded price of NEPI Rockcastle.

Outlook and trading update

Forecasting in the current market conditions remains challenging due to the uncertainty over lockdown restrictions and changing financial positions of tenants both in South Africa and in Central and Eastern Europe. While the collections against billings are pleasing, like-for-like net operating income remains under pressure due to higher administered costs and persistently negative reversions on lease renewals.

Maintaining a strong balance sheet, retaining REIT status and ensuring sufficient available liquidity need to be balanced against the payment of dividends.

Our distributable income and hence our dividends for the interim six-month period from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020 ("H1 2021" or "the first income period") are materially dependent on the final dividend declared by NEPI Rockcastle for its year ending 31 December 2020. Should NEPI Rockcastle pay a dividend per share (on a like-for-like basis with a consistent methodology to prior periods and in line with recent distributable earnings guidance provided), we currently forecast that our total distributable earnings will be lower than the Fortress A share minimum entitlement for H1 2021, being the first income period.

The result of the total distributable earnings being below the Fortress A share minimum dividend entitlement is that the Fortress A share H1 2021 distribution per share will be NIL and concomitantly the Fortress B share interim H1 2021 distribution per share will also be NIL. This is a 100% reduction in distribution per share for both Fortress A shares and Fortress B shares from the prior comparable period (being the six-month period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019).

For the following six-month period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 ("H2 2021" or "the second income period") we forecast that the Fortress A share minimum dividend entitlement will be met and utilising an estimated Consumer Price Index inflation rate of 3,5% for the H2 2021, we expect the distribution per Fortress A share to be 78,79 cents per share. Further to this, we expect the distribution per Fortress B share for H2 2021 to be between 10,0 cents and 15,0 cents per share for the second income period. This is an increase of between 10,0 cents and 15,0 cents per share compared to the NIL cents per share for the comparable six-month period ended 30 June 2020.