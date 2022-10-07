Advanced search
    FTAI   US34960P1012

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

(FTAI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
15.92 USD   -6.02%
05:25pFtai Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC - FTAI
BU
10/04Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders
GL
09/21Compass Point Adjusts Price Target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to $31 From $39, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
FTAI INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC - FTAI

10/07/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (“FTAI” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: FTAI) with a subsidiary of FTAI Finance Holdco Ltd. pursuant to which FTAI will eliminate its partnership tax classification and become a corporation.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed transaction, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ftai/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 562 M - -
Net income 2022 -71,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,5x
Yield 2022 7,81%
Capitalization 1 683 M 1 683 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,56x
EV / Sales 2023 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,94 $
Average target price 31,87 $
Spread / Average Target 88,1%
Managers and Directors
Joseph P. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eun Nam Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul R. Goodwin Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Martin Tuchman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-32.48%1 683
BOC AVIATION LIMITED0.70%5 084
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-9.68%4 256
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.18%3 736
GATX CORPORATION-11.31%3 263
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.3.26%1 704