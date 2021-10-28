FTAI Q3 '21 Earnings Supplement

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
Supplemental Information Third Quarter 2021
Disclaimers
IN GENERAL.This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person presenting it. This document, taken together with any such verbal or written comments, is referred to herein as the "Presentation."
FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS.Certain statements in this Presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (referred to in this Presentation as "FTAI," the "Company," or "we"), including without limitation, ability to achieve
key investment objectives, ability to successfully integrate the businesses and realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Transtar, LLC, expansion and growth opportunities, pipeline activity and investment of existing cash, ability to successfully close deals for which we have letters of intent or "LOIs", actual results as compared to annualized data, expectations regarding additional Funds′Available for Distribution ("FAD") and/or EBITDA from investments, growth of and ability to expand Jefferson Terminal, Repauno and Long Ridge, whether equipment will be able to be leased, completion of new infrastructure and commencement of new operations within the Infrastructure business, bank borrowings and future debt and leverage capacity, financing activities and other such matters. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. FTAI can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this Presentation. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q (when available) and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are included on the Company's website (www.ftandi.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward- looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
PAST PERFORMANCE.Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and should not be relied upon for any reason. Annualized data is presented for illustrative purposes only and should not be considered indicative of future performance or actual results for any period.
NO OFFER; NO RELIANCE.This Presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer would only be made by means of formal documents, the terms of which would govern in all respects. You should not rely on this Presentation as the basis upon which to make any investment decision.
NON-GAAPFINANCIAL INFORMATION.This Presentation includes information based on financial measures that are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as Adjusted EBITDA and FAD. You should use Non‐GAAP information in addition to, and not as an alternative to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. See Reconciliation and Glossary in the Appendix to this Presentation for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures and an explanation of each of our Non-GAAP measures. Our Non-GAAP measures may not be identical or comparable to measures with the same name presented by other companies. Reconciliations of forward-lookingNon-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not included in this Presentation because the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not available on a forward- looking basis without unreasonable effort.
1
FTAI Overview
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE: FTAI) owns and operates high quality
transportation and infrastructure assets
Diversified portfolio across the equipment leasing and infrastructure sectors
Key investment objectives(1):
Combineincome & growththrough a mix of equipment & infrastructure
Pay astable & growing dividend
Equipment Leasing(2)
Infrastructure(3)
~$1.9 billion book equity
~$1.5 billion book equity
✓Aviation Platform
✓Jefferson Terminal
✓Contracted cash flows
Infrastructure
✓Long Ridge Terminal
✓
Differentiated aviation leasing
32.5%
✓
Repauno Port & Rail Terminal
product
Equipment
✓Transtar Rail
Leasing
55.3%
Infrastructure
44.7%
1) See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of the Presentation.
2) Equipment Leasing business is comprised of the Aviation Leasing segment, and Offshore Energy & Shipping Containers. Book equity is calculated as total equity less non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries as of September 30, 2021.
3) Infrastructure business is comprised of Jefferson Terminal, Ports & Terminals, Transtar, car cleaning assets and investments in Aleon and FYX. Book equity is calculated as total equity less non- controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries as of September 30, 2021.
2
Third Quarter Highlights
Financial
Performance
Investment
Activity
Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders of $38.9 million
Total Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") of $39.4 million(1)
Adjusted EBITDA of $96.4 million(1)
Aviation
Invested $131.3 million in Aviation leasing equipment in Q3'21
Robust pipeline of aviation opportunities, with ~$390.0 million ofin-place LOIs(2)(primarily comprised of CFM56 engines and related aircraft) outstanding at September 30, 2021
Harvestednon-core aviation assets; sold 1x aircraft, 11x engines and 3x airframes for a total sales price of $44.4 million and a gain of $12.7 million
Infrastructure
Jefferson:Signed a 10-year minimum volume commitment contract w/ Exxon on July 21, 2021
Acquired Transtar, LLC, awholly-owned subsidiary of U.S. Steel Corporation for ~$640.0mm in July 2021
Continued to advance on all expansion projects
Capital
Structure
Total investable cash was approximately $115.2 million(3)at September 30, 2021
Issued a combination of common shares and senior notes to repay in full all of the outstanding bridge loans issued to finance the Transtar acquisition, and for general corporate purposes
Issued additional $500.0 million of 5.5% senior notes in Sep'21 at 100.500 to par
Issued 12.0 million of common shares in Sep'21 for $306.0 million in gross proceeds(4)
This is aNon-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
In-placeLOIs represent understandings and arrangements in place. There can be no assurance that we will be successful in acquiring any such assets or, if acquired, that they will generate returns meeting our expectations, or at all. Some of our committed investments and pipeline investments are subject to definitive documentation, agency consent and board approval. Committed investments and pipeline investments are also subject to varying degrees of diligence. There can be no assurance that we will complete any such investments or transactions. See
"Disclaimers" at the beginning of the Presentation.
Investable cash is equal to cash on the Corporate and Other balance sheet, excluding cash related to Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, and car cleaning assets.
Excludes underwriting fees. Issued additional 1.3 million of common shares in Oct'21 for $32.7 million in gross proceeds resulting from the underwriters exercising a partial greenshoe option (of allotted 1.8 million shares)
3
Consolidated Financial Results
▪Q3'21 Financial Results
▪Q3'21 Balance Sheet
✓Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders of $38.9 million
✓Total Assets of $4.7 billion
✓Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $43.2 million
✓Total Debt of $3.0 billion (net of $60.9mm deferred financing costs)
✓Total FAD of $39.4 million(1)
✓Total Cash of $176.1 million
✓Adjusted EBITDA of $96.4 million(1)
Financial Overview
($s in millions, except per share amounts)
September 30, 2021
Quarter Over Quarter Results
Q3'20
Q2'21
Q3'21
Balance Sheet & Liquidity
Net Loss Attributable to
$(26.0)
$(36.5)
$(38.9)
Aviation Leasing Assets
$1,869.2
Shareholders
Infrastructure Assets
2,440.2
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by
$(16.3)
$(15.0)
$43.2
Operating Activities
Corporate and Other Assets
373.1
Total Assets
FAD(1)
$39.9
$68.3
$39.4
$4,682.5
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$58.6
$68.0
$96.4
Debt
2,984.0
Total Equity
1,204.0
Losses Per Common Share -
$(0.30)
$(0.42)
$(0.44)
Continuing Operations
Total Debt + Total Equity
$4,188.0
ROE(2)
(8.7%)
(13.6%)
(14.0%)
Total Debt to Capital Ratio
71.3%
This is aNon-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
ROE is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders for the quarter divided by quarterly average total equity excludingnon-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries. The average is based on quarter-end equity amounts over the two most recently completed quarters. ROE for quarterly periods is shown as an annualized return. Annualized data is presented for illustrative purposes only and should not be considered indicative of future performance or actual results for any period.
Please see "Disclaimers" at the beginning of the Presentation.
