    FTAI   US34960P1012

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

(FTAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
16.90 USD   -1.29%
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces 2021 K-3 Tax Package
GL
08/17FTAI INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC - FTAI
BU
08/15Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Merges with Subsidiary to Become Corporation
MT
Summary 
Summary

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces 2021 K-3 Tax Package

08/29/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. FTAI shareholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/FTAI or by visiting the Investor Center section of FTAI’s website at www.ftandi.com.

A limited number of shareholders (primarily foreign shareholders, shareholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements.  To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support at (855) 225-9906.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
(212) 798-6128
aandreini@fortress.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 694 M - -
Net income 2022 -45,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -37,5x
Yield 2022 7,85%
Capitalization 1 701 M 1 701 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
Duration : Period :
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,12 $
Average target price 34,69 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph P. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eun Nam Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul R. Goodwin Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Martin Tuchman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-31.77%1 701
BOC AVIATION LIMITED14.19%5 767
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-11.02%4 423
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.38%4 215
GATX CORPORATION-4.84%3 501
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.3.26%1 797