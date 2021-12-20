Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential Spin-Off of Infrastructure Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) today announced that it has confidentially submitted with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a Form 10 registration statement with respect to the potential spin-off of its infrastructure business.



FTAI believes that, if completed, the potential spin-off would allow each company to more effectively pursue its distinct operating priorities, strategies and capital allocation policies, while also allowing shareholders to separately evaluate and value the companies based on their distinct markets, strategies and performance.

If FTAI proceeds with the spin-off, it would be intended to be structured as pro rata distribution to all FTAI common shareholders as of a record date to be determined by FTAI’s board of directors. If completed, upon effectiveness of the transaction, FTAI common shareholders would own shares of both companies.

Completion of the potential transaction would be subject to various conditions, including final approval of FTAI’s board of directors, and there can be no assurance that the potential spin-off transaction will be completed in the manner described above, or at all. If FTAI proceeds with the spin-off, it currently would expect to complete the transaction in the first half of 2022. In connection with the foregoing, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

