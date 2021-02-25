Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC : FTAI Q4 '20 Earnings Supplement

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Supplemental Information Fourth Quarter 2020

FTAI Overview

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE: FTAI) owns and operates high quality transportation and infrastructure assets

▪ Diversified portfolio across the equipment leasing and infrastructure sectors

▪ Key investment objectives(1): o Combine income & growth through a mix of equipment & infrastructure o Pay a stable & growing dividend



Equipment Leasing(2)

Infrastructure(3)

~$1,666 million book equity

✓ Aviation Platform ✓ Contracted cash flows

✓ Differentiated aviation leasing product

1) See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of the Presentation. ~$971 million book equity ✓ Jefferson Terminal ✓ Long Ridge Terminal ✓ Repauno Port & Rail Terminal

2) Equipment Leasing business is comprised of the Aviation Leasing segment, and Offshore Energy & Shipping Containers (which were previously separate segments and are now included in Corporate and Other). Book equity is calculated as total equity less non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries as of December 31, 2020.

3) Infrastructure business is comprised of Jefferson Terminal, Ports & Terminals, car cleaning assets and investment in FYX (which are included in Corporate and Other). Book equity is calculated as total equity less non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries as of December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

▪ Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders of $60.5 million

▪ Total Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") of $54.2 million(1)

▪ Adjusted EBITDA of $46.2 million(1)

Aviation

▪ Invested $66.0 million in Aviation leasing equipment in Q4'20, ~$320.0 million in 2020

▪ Robust pipeline of aviation opportunities, with ~$265.0 million of in-place LOIs(2) (primarily comprised of CFM56 engines and related aircraft) outstanding at December 31, 2020

▪ 7-year agreement with AAR to build CFM56 Used Serviceable Material ("USM") inventory for the global aviation aftermarket, and FTAI's own consumption at The Module Factory™

▪ Harvested non-core aviation assets; sold 2x engines and 2x airframes for $11.6 million in total proceeds and a gain of $1.9 million

▪ Received FAA approval on our first PMA(3) product in February 2021

Infrastructure

▪ Completed construction of 6 cross channel pipelines at Jefferson in February 2021

▪ Continued to advance on all expansion projects

▪ Total investable cash was approximately $95.0 million(4) at December 31, 2020

▪ Issued additional $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025 at a 1.75% premium to par in late December o Proceeds used to redeem $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022, paydown outstanding revolver balance, and to fund general corporate purposes, including funding of future acquisitions and investments

