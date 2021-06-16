Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAII   US3496421088

FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II

(FAII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortress Value Acquisition II : ATI Physical Therapy and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Announce Approval of All Proposals at Special Meeting of Stockholders

06/16/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (“ATI” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Advent International and one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient physical therapy services, and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II") (NYSE: FAII), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that at the special meeting of stockholders of FVAC II held on June 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time, virtually (the “Special Meeting”), all proposals presented at the Special Meeting, including the business combination proposal, were approved. In connection with the previously announced business combination, holders of 8,987,746 shares of Company Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”), reflecting approximately 26% of outstanding Class A Common Stock, exercised their right to redeem their shares for cash at a redemption price of $10.00 per share, for an aggregate redemption amount of approximately $89.9 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005727/en/

ATI and FVAC II anticipate that the merger will close on or about June 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and for the ATI Class A common stock and warrants to begin publicly trading on NYSE under the new symbols “ATIP” and “ATIP WS”, respectively, on or about June 17, 2021.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in close to 900 locations across the U.S. With proven results from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases tracked in its EMR database, ATI is leading the industry by setting best practice standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with MSK issues. ATI's offerings span the healthcare spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its CONNECT™ platform, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

FVAC II is a $345 million Special Purpose Acquisition Company sponsored by Fortress Credit and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FAII. Fortress Credit is a business of Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”).

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $53.1 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021, on behalf of approximately 1,800 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 375 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of December 31, 2020, had $76 billion in assets under management. With 14 offices in 11 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 240 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II
11:18aFORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION II  : ATI Physical Therapy and Fortress Value Acquisi..
BU
06/09FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION II  : Barrington Initiates Fortress Value Acquisition..
MT
06/04FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION II  : Merger Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06/04FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION II  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
05/05FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION II  : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis o..
AQ
05/04FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION II  : Benchmark Starts Fortress Value Acquisition Cor..
MT
04/28FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION II  : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Sta..
PU
04/28FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audi..
AQ
03/09FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION II  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 731 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 420 M 420 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II
Duration : Period :
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,00 $
Last Close Price 9,74 $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew A. McKnight Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Neal Bass Chief Financial Officer
Joshua A. Pack Chairman
Micah B. Kaplan Chief Operating Officer
Aaron F. Hood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II-9.23%420
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.80%29 502
HAL TRUST31.44%15 664
KINNEVIK AB55.76%11 044
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY32.08%10 375
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 298