After 18 years, Europe's largest nuclear reactor starts regular output

*
Construction of Finland's OL3 reactor began in 2005
*
Work was originally schedule for completion in 2009
*
Completion boosts Finland's energy security
*
Reactor is expected to produce for 60 years or more
HELSINKI, April 16 (Reuters) - Finland's much-delayed
Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor, Europe's largest, began
regular output early on Sunday, its operator said, boosting
energy security in a region to which Russia has cut gas and
power supplies.
Nuclear power remains controversial in Europe, primarily due
to safety concerns, and news of OL3's start-up comes as Germany
on Saturday switches off its last three remaining reactors,
while Sweden, France, Britain and others plan new developments.
OL3's operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), which is owned by
Finnish utility Fortum and a consortium of energy
and industrial companies, has said the unit is expected to meet
around 14% of Finland's electricity demand, reducing the need
for imports from Sweden and Norway.
The new reactor is expected to produce for at least 60
years, TVO said in a statement on Sunday after completing the
transition from testing to regular output.
"The production of Olkiluoto 3 stabilises the price of
electricity and plays an important role in the Finnish green
transition," TVO Chief Executive Jarmo Tanhua said in the
statement.
Construction of the 1.6 gigawatt (GW) reactor, Finland's
first new nuclear plant in more than four decades and Europe's
first in 16 years, began in 2005. The plant was originally due
to open four years later, but was plagued by technical issues.
OL3 first supplied test production to Finland's national
power grid in March last year and was expected at the time to
begin regular output four months later, but instead suffered a
string of breakdowns and outages that took months to fix.
Russia's power exports to Finland ended last May when
Russian utility Inter RAO said it had not been paid for the
energy it sold, a consequence of the widening gulf between
Moscow and Europe over the war in Ukraine.
Russian state export monopoly Gazprom shortly after ended
shipments of natural gas to the Nordic nation.
(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Jan
Harvey)