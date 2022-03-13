Log in
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
Another German energy company gets state aid for liquidity crunch - source

03/13/2022 | 11:35am EDT
BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - A second German energy company has received state aid due to a liquidity squeeze after Uniper secured credit facilities in January to cope with volatility in energy markets, a source close to the finance ministry said on Sunday.

Surging power prices have caused problems for European energy companies, which hedge their gas and power sales to cover price differences across markets. Germany's Uniper secured credit lines of up to $11 billion from parent Fortum and state bank KfW in January.

Confirming a report in Welt am Sonntag, the source declined to name the second company but said it had received a 5.5 billion euro ($6 billion) short-term loan, one of the biggest the KfW has granted to a company.

The finance ministry declined to comment. A spokesperson for the economy ministry said it did not want to comment on individual cases.

"In general, KfW's liquidity instruments are available to all sectors and are effective where short-term liquidity needs to be secured," said the spokesperson.

STEAG, Germany's fifth largest utility, has also been under pressure. It said in January it had secured at least 100 million euros in extra funding to protect it from soaring prices.

($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Markus Wacket Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
