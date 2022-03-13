Another German energy company gets state aid for liquidity crunch - source

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - A second German energy company
has received state aid due to a liquidity squeeze after Uniper
secured credit facilities in January to cope with
volatility in energy markets, a source close to the finance
ministry said on Sunday.
Surging power prices have caused problems for European
energy companies, which hedge their gas and power sales to cover
price differences across markets. Germany's Uniper secured
credit lines of up to $11 billion from parent Fortum and state
bank KfW in January.
Confirming a report in Welt am Sonntag, the source declined
to name the second company but said it had received a 5.5
billion euro ($6 billion) short-term loan, one of the biggest
the KfW has granted to a company.
The finance ministry declined to comment. A spokesperson for
the economy ministry said it did not want to comment on
individual cases.
"In general, KfW's liquidity instruments are available to
all sectors and are effective where short-term liquidity needs
to be secured," said the spokesperson.
STEAG, Germany's fifth largest utility, has also been under
pressure. It said in January it had secured at least 100 million
euros in extra funding to protect it from soaring prices.
($1 = 0.9167 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Markus Wacket
Writing by Madeline Chambers
Editing by Louise Heavens)