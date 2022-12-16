Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:45 2022-12-16 am EST
14.32 EUR   -3.71%
10:33aExclusive-Germany set to assume $230 billion in Uniper derivatives
RE
09:03aFortum CFO steps down, to be replaced by Uniper executive
RE
08:56aUniper CFO Tuomela to leave in March
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Germany set to assume $230 billion in Uniper derivatives

12/16/2022 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Uniper CEO Maubach addresses the media in Duesseldorf

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - After setting aside almost half a trillion dollars to date tackling its energy crisis, Germany is also poised to take on the risks associated with 216 billion euros ($229 billion) of derivatives built up by energy giant Uniper.

Germany is nationalising Uniper in what is the biggest corporate bailout in the country's history, after Russia's move to choke off gas threw Europe's biggest economy into chaos.

Uniper has already booked billions of euros of losses on derivatives, exacerbating a crisis as it rushed to plug the gap left after Russia turned off the taps. But even before the Ukraine conflict, the gas giant was under pressure and had to turn to German state bank KfW for support.

Reuters calculated the total derivatives exposure using Uniper's most recent financial statement, for the first time giving the full scale of the positions, which it confirmed.

Like other energy firms, Uniper uses derivatives, such as securing an option to sell gas at a set price in the future, to guard against energy price swings. These carry risks in themselves, however, and have become costly to maintain.

"In total, we have derivative positions of about 216 billion euros as of September 30 2022," a spokesperson for Uniper said, adding that the riskier part of this was small.

"Overall, our derivatives position which is related to speculative positions, is in the smaller millions".

According to its accounts, Uniper held around 198 billion euros of receivables from derivative instruments as assets.

Whether used for hedging or speculation, derivatives carry risks. If the market price falls far short of or soars past an option price, the cost of keeping this trade can jump.

To ensure that deals are not derailed by price movements, traders lodge security, often cash, with clearing houses. With recent price spikes, demands for such 'margin calls' rocketed.

European utilities have seen their derivative positions balloon, driven by soaring gas and power prices that require them to also raise the value of these instruments in their accounts. If market prices drop, so do the derivative values.

Uniper's outstanding positions, the latest to be publicly available, could potentially result in further losses depending on how energy prices develop, one person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

That could in turn lumber the German government, which is already spending more than 51 billion euros to prop up and nationalise Uniper, with greater costs once it completes its takeover of the utility, which is expected shortly.

Shareholders are expected to approve Berlin's bailout of Uniper, which has a key role in German energy infrastructure by funnelling gas to industry and homes across the country, at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for Dec. 19.

LOSSES

Uniper has reported a 40 billion euro loss for the first nine months of this year, which it said factored in 10 billion euros of realised losses incurred by replacing gas no longer flowing from Russia with purchases at much higher prices.

It also factors in 31 billion euros in expected future losses from "valuation effects on derivatives and provision build-ups" related to Russian gas supply curtailments, Uniper said in its last quarterly report.

This estimate was based on energy prices at the end of September, which have come down significantly since then.

"We have to assume that the non delivery from Russia will continue and that there will be further losses. Without the ... gas deliveries from Russia, the gas business will make losses until the end of 2024," the spokesperson said.

Uniper, in its nine-month report, said it made a series of writedowns and adjustments, including a 3 billion euro writedown on derivatives and a 9 billion euro loss from derivatives used for hedging, and said there had been an 11 billion euro impact on profit from 'remaining derivatives', without giving details.

One person close to the government said he feared Germany's economy and energy ministry, who under Green party minister Robert Habeck led the bailout, had underestimated the risks.

The Economy Ministry said that in its nationalisation of Uniper "all relevant aspects were considered and evaluated, including the balance sheet risks listed in the annual reports".

An Economy Ministry spokesperson told Reuters that Uniper used derivatives to guard against risks in the price of or delivery of energy, or as a hedge against currency swings.

Any losses from its overall exposure may be counterbalanced by gains from the financial instruments, which seek to buffer energy price swings with options to buy or sell gas, for example, for a set price in the future.

In Uniper's case, the volume of liabilities tied to derivatives is up around two and a half times from the end of 2021 and is around six times the equivalent exposure of oil majors BP or Shell at the end of September.

It is also more than the 131 billion euros Germany's RWE had at the end of June, public data shows.

'POTENTIAL RISKS'

Uniper has already attracted the attention of officials at the European Central Bank, as well as some in the European Parliament. Some officials fear energy companies are acting as de facto traders, but without regulatory oversight applied to banks, one person familiar with the matter has told Reuters.

"It raises the question: what is behind these trades? The higher the number, the higher the potential risks," said Knut Slatten, a credit analyst with rating agency Moody's who described Uniper's derivatives position as "massive".

Moody's examined Uniper as one part of Finnish power group Fortum, its majority owner until Berlin takes over.

"It depends on the structure of the trades - but here, we don't fully see what is happening," said Slatten, who wants energy companies to be more transparent about derivatives.

($1 = 0.9406 euros)

(Writing by John O'Donnell; Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By John O'Donnell and Christoph Steitz


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.42% 78.65 Delayed Quote.4.48%
FORTUM OYJ -3.63% 14.33 Delayed Quote.-44.91%
RWE AG -1.38% 41.52 Delayed Quote.17.86%
UNIPER SE -1.80% 2.938 Delayed Quote.-92.84%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.52% 64.616 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
WTI -2.93% 74.018 Delayed Quote.2.50%
All news about FORTUM OYJ
10:33aExclusive-Germany set to assume $230 billion in Uniper derivatives
RE
09:03aFortum CFO steps down, to be replaced by Uniper executive
RE
08:56aUniper CFO Tuomela to leave in March
RE
08:41aFortum's revised strategy and business structure to be announced in March - Tiina Tuome..
AQ
12/14Uniper Appoints Former Bilfinger CEO As New Supervisory Board Chair Amid German Bailout
MT
12/14Uniper to reshuffle supervisory board as part of nationalisation
RE
12/12EU Commission demands Uniper dispose of Dutch business - Handelsblatt
RE
12/09Finland warns of power outage risk over nuclear plant startup delay
RE
12/09Finland's OL3 nuclear reactor faces new delay in blow to power supply
RE
12/08Fortum, EDF Team Up To Explore New Nuclear Projects In Finland, Sweden
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 221 M 8 744 M 8 744 M
Net income 2022 68,9 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
Net Debt 2022 2 447 M 2 603 M 2 603 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,4x
Yield 2022 6,04%
Capitalization 13 342 M 14 191 M 14 191 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 7 830
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 14,87 €
Average target price 17,88 €
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-44.91%14 191
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.09%170 519
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.53%78 939
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.69%76 540
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.71%72 673
ENEL S.P.A.-28.26%54 622